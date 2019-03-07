BAYLOR
No. 13 Kansas looks to bounce back against Baylor

  Mar 07, 2019

A new phase for a proud program begins Saturday.

When No. 13 Kansas hosts Baylor in the Big 12 regular season finale, it will be the Jayhawks' first game since having their 14-year streak of conference championships snapped.

That remarkable run, doomed by a 3-8 road record, officially ended Tuesday when Kansas lost 81-68 at Oklahoma in a game in which the Jayhawks never led and trailed by as many as 24.

Kansas (22-8, 11-6) returns to its comfort zone Saturday in Lawrence, Kan., where it has a perfect 16-0 record entering the game against Baylor (19-11, 10-7).

"We've taken most people's best shots almost every night and everything," Jayhawks coach Bill Self said. "We've had teams that were, you know, tough enough and able to combat that, and talented enough too because you can't do it without talent. We've certainly had our fair share of talent, and we have talent now. It's just young talent."

Indeed, each player Kansas sent out on the floor in its last game was a first-year starter, including four freshmen. One of those freshmen, center David McCormack, set career highs with eight makes, 11 attempts and 18 points against the Sooners. Junior Dedric Lawson recorded his 19th double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Yet the Jayhawks were never in the game, prompting Self to burn two early timeouts before he was resigned to remain in his seat much of the night as the 16th-year coach watched the Big 12 title run, which began in his second season at Kansas, come to a halt.

"For this team to perform well, we've got to have some things go right and be turned up," Self said.

To that end, the Jayhawks can still turn this into a season remembered for more than just the end of their Big 12 streak. The visit from Baylor is the last tuneup before the Big 12 tournament, scheduled for March 13-16 in nearby Kansas City, Mo.

Lawson said from this point forward, any game must "have a carryover from practice into where we go play."

Baylor sits in fourth place in the Big 12 and is locked into the No. 4 seed for the tournament. The Bears are coming off a disappointing home defeat, falling 67-64 Wednesday against last-place Oklahoma State.

The Bears had trouble attacking the Cowboys' defense and went 7 of 24 from 3-point range. They did not make a field goal over the final 4:33.

"Basketball is such a game of making the right play," Baylor coach Scott Drew said. "When you're sharing the ball, you take better shots. When you take better shots, you make more of them."

Baylor has lost two straight, matching its longest skid of the season. Senior Makai Mason leads the Bears with a 14.6-point average. He posted 19 points and five assists against Oklahoma State.

"You definitely want to get some momentum in March," Drew said. "The biggest games are ahead of us, so hopefully we can do that."

One of the Jayhawks' three road wins came against Baylor, a 73-68 decision on Jan. 12.

Key Players
M. Mason
10 G
D. Lawson
1 F
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
19.0 Pts. Per Game 19.0
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
40.1 Field Goal % 48.7
35.7 Three Point % 36.5
82.7 Free Throw % 79.8
  Offensive rebound by Kansas 0.0
  Charlie Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 2 Matthew Mayer made layup 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Matthew Mayer 6.0
  Flo Thamba missed layup 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo 36.0
  Devon Dotson missed layup 38.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Devon Dotson 47.0
+ 2 David McCormack made jump shot 1:07
  Defensive rebound by David McCormack 1:23
  Flo Thamba missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:23
Team Stats
Points 29 32
Field Goals 10-28 (35.7%) 12-29 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 2-15 (13.3%) 3-7 (42.9%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 21 17
Offensive 6 3
Defensive 13 10
Team 2 4
Assists 3 8
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 8 6
Fouls 7 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
J. Butler G
8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
33
D. McCormack F
10 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Baylor 19-11 29-29
home team logo 13 Kansas 22-8 32-32
Team Stats
away team logo Baylor 19-11 71.9 PPG 41.2 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo 13 Kansas 22-8 75.5 PPG 40.3 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
12
J. Butler G 9.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.8 APG 39.7 FG%
33
D. McCormack F 3.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.3 APG 55.7 FG%
Top Scorers
12
J. Butler G 8 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
33
D. McCormack F 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
35.7 FG% 41.4
13.3 3PT FG% 42.9
77.8 FT% 83.3
