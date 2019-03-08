PURDUE
No. 11 Purdue seeks share of Big Ten title at Northwestern

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 08, 2019

Purdue owns more regular-season Big Ten titles than any other school.

All that stands between the 11th-ranked Boilermakers and their 24th Big Ten crown is Saturday's visit to last-place Northwestern. With a win, Purdue (22-8, 15-4) shares the championship with the winner of Saturday's Michigan-Michigan State bout.

With a win, the Boilermakers would clinch the No. 2 seed for next week's Big Ten tournament at the United Center in Chicago; they lose a tiebreaker against either of the Michigan schools. With a loss Saturday at sold-out Welsh-Ryan Arena, pushed would be the No. 3 seed.

"Understand no matter how you feel or understand the stakes, you can still do your job," coach Matt Painter said on GoldandBlack.com.

"I think that's where things get away from people sometimes, is when they let other factors come into play. Don't let other factors come into play. Just do your job. We've put ourselves in a good position because we've done our job."

Well, Purdue could be in an even better position. The Boilermakers squandered their shot for their second outright title in three seasons with a 73-69 loss Tuesday at Minnesota.

Junior guard Carsen Edwards finished 7 of 31 from the field against the Gophers -- continuing his trend of errant marksmanship. He is likely to capture the Big Ten's scoring crown -- Edwards averages 21.4 points in conference play while Penn State junior forward Lamar Stevens (20.2 ppg) is the only one who can catch him -- but he's shooting just 34.8 percent from the field and 30.2 percent on 3-pointers.

Nevertheless, Edwards has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy that goes to the nation's best player. He and Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston represent the Big Ten on that 12-man list. Edwards also earned one of the five finalist spots for the Jerry West Award that goes to the nation's best shooting guard -- an honor he won last season.

While Purdue tries to figure out how to get everything working perfectly for March Madness, Northwestern wants to figure how to replicate Wednesday's 68-50 win over Ohio State as many times as it can.

Though the Wildcats (13-17, 4-15) have clinched a spot in the Big Ten's basement for the first time since 2007-08, they are riding high after snapping their 10-game losing streak Wednesday night. They'll also be boosted by the adrenalin rush of Senior Day, which includes custom jerseys and shoes they designed for the occasion.

Northwestern will recognize six seniors prior to the game -- a group that features center Dererk Pardon (14.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg) and fifth-year forward Vic Law (15.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg).

Pardon and Law, who was coach Chris Collins' first recruit way back in July 2013, are the only starters remaining from the 2016-17 team that became the school's first NCAA Tournament qualifier.

"Hopefully (the OSU win) will give the guys some confidence," Collins said. "I tell them all the time, until you're told you don't have any more games, you get ready to play and you compete to win.

"I think our guys are excited about Saturday. We have a huge senior class that has meant a lot to our program. It's their last time playing at home and we're playing against a team that's fighting for a Big Ten championship. There should be a lot of energy. It should be a high-level game."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
C. Edwards
3 G
V. Law
4 F
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
38.9 Field Goal % 39.8
34.1 Three Point % 33.5
84.3 Free Throw % 78.3
  Shooting foul on Vic Law 1:10
+ 3 Pete Nance made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Turner 1:36
+ 1 Ryan Cline made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:50
+ 1 Ryan Cline made 1st of 2 free throws 1:50
+ 1 Carsen Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:50
+ 1 Carsen Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 1:50
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Northwestern 1:50
  Personal foul on Dererk Pardon 1:50
  Defensive rebound by Matt Haarms 1:59
  Dererk Pardon missed hook shot 2:01
  Personal foul on Ryan Cline 2:18
Team Stats
Points 32 23
Field Goals 11-29 (37.9%) 8-24 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 14
Offensive 6 0
Defensive 15 10
Team 2 4
Assists 7 6
Steals 3 0
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 5 10
Technicals 0 1
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Purdue 22-8 76.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Northwestern 13-17 66.1 PPG 36.9 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
3
C. Edwards G 23.4 PPG 3.4 RPG 3.0 APG 39.2 FG%
4
V. Law F 15.1 PPG 6.3 RPG 3.1 APG 39.6 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Edwards G 10 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
4
V. Law F 8 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
37.9 FG% 33.3
33.3 3PT FG% 50.0
50.0 FT% 100.0
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
R. Cline
N. Eastern
T. Williams
A. Wheeler
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Edwards 10 3 1 3/11 2/7 2/2 1 16 1 0 0 0 3
R. Cline 6 2 1 1/3 1/2 3/4 1 17 0 0 0 0 2
N. Eastern 4 0 3 2/5 0/0 0/2 0 13 0 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 4 5 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 2 3
A. Wheeler 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 2 2
On Court
C. Edwards
R. Cline
N. Eastern
T. Williams
A. Wheeler
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Edwards 10 3 1 3/11 2/7 2/2 1 16 1 0 0 0 3
R. Cline 6 2 1 1/3 1/2 3/4 1 17 0 0 0 0 2
N. Eastern 4 0 3 2/5 0/0 0/2 0 13 0 0 0 0 0
T. Williams 4 5 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 1 1 2 3
A. Wheeler 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 2 2
On Bench
S. Stefanovic
E. Hunter Jr.
E. Boudreaux
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Stefanovic 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 1
E. Hunter Jr. 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 0
E. Boudreaux - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 21 7 11/29 5/15 5/10 5 72 3 2 2 6 15
Northwestern
Starters
V. Law
M. Kopp
P. Nance
A. Turner
D. Pardon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Law 8 4 1 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 0 4
M. Kopp 7 3 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 1 15 0 1 0 0 3
P. Nance 3 1 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 1 0 0 1
A. Turner 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0
D. Pardon 0 1 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 1
On Court
V. Law
M. Kopp
P. Nance
A. Turner
D. Pardon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Law 8 4 1 3/6 2/3 0/0 1 18 0 0 2 0 4
M. Kopp 7 3 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 1 15 0 1 0 0 3
P. Nance 3 1 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 1 0 0 1
A. Turner 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0
D. Pardon 0 1 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
B. Benson
R. Greer
R. Taylor
J. Ash
T. Malnati
R. Young
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Benson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Greer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 10 6 8/24 5/10 2/2 10 77 0 3 4 0 10
