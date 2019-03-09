Wofford is just trying to maintain its good production during the Southern Conference Tournament.

So far, that has worked out for the No. 22 Terriers, who take on East Tennessee State in the semifinals Sunday at U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, N.C.

"Just playing good basketball, that's all we ask," Wofford coach Mike Young said. "We're not going to be perfect. (Fletcher Magee) is going to miss a shot (in the next game), I guarantee. We're going to play a little bit better defensively. We need to play better. We will play better."

Wofford (27-4), which holds an 18-game winning streak, is trying to remain unbeaten against conference competition this season.

The Terriers put six players in double-figure scoring in Saturday's 99-72 thrashing of Virginia Military Institute in the quarterfinals.

"Like Coach was saying, on any given night, we have a bunch of guys who can come out and get you," Magee said. "If a team's denying me the ball or making it hard on me, we have so many other scorers who can score the ball so easily and so efficiently."

Magee was named the Southern Conference Player of the Year for the second straight year, but the Terriers showed they have numerous offensive sources.

Fourth-seeded East Tennessee State (24-8) has won five of its last six games after Saturday's 68-64 victory against Chattanooga.

The win Saturday gave the Buccaneers their 100th victory across a four-year period for their best stretch in program history. That's 100 wins for coach Steve Forbes.

"It's not my 100th win, it's our 100th win," Forbes said. "It takes a lot of people for something like that to happen for four years. First, it takes really good players, and we've had them. I have a wonderful staff. I trust them 100 percent. We have tremendous backing from our administration and we have outstanding fans, so it means a lot to me because that's a lot of wins in four years."

East Tennessee State lost 79-62 at Wofford on Dec. 1, then gave the Terriers at 78-76 overtime scare in the rematch Feb. 7 in Johnson City, Tenn.

"We've had some good matchups with them this season," Forbes said. "The game at home was overtime, a two-point game. They're the favorite and they deserve it. But that doesn't mean we can't beat them, and we're going to come at them."

The Buccaneers also have versatile scoring options. Thirty-eight points against Chattanooga came from players off the bench, with Tray Boyd III pumping in 21.

East Tennessee State is in the semifinals of the conference tourney for the fourth straight season.

Meanwhile, the tournament is bringing different challenges for Wofford.

"We know everyone's out to get us," Terriers guard Nathan Hoover said. "We have so much energy and so much faith in each other that we know we can get it done every night. We know everybody's going to give us their best shot, but we're ready for everybody."

Wofford is in the conference tournament semifinals for the fifth time in the last six years. The Terriers have won four of the past nine tournament titles.

