No. 12 Houston visits 20th-ranked Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon bidding to capture its first outright league championship since the famed "Phi Slama Jama" team in the 1983-84 season.

The Cougars (28-2, 15-2) secured at least a share of the American Athletic Conference title and a No. 1 seed in the upcoming tournament with a 90-79 victory over Southern Methodist on Thursday.

Houston cut down the nets at Fertitta Center to celebrate the school's first regular-season title since claiming a share of the Southwest Conference championship in 1992.

"We're 15-2 and conference champions," Cougars coach Kelvin Sampson said. "I have only been here five years, so I don't have the perspective of 27 years."

Senior guard Corey Davis Jr. did his best to paint the picture for the current Houston team, which is tied with the Elvin Hayes-led 1967-68 club for the school's single-season record (regular season) in victories.

"It means everything," said Davis, who averages a team-leading 16.2 points per game.

"We worked very hard and have been so determined. We fought every game. We worked hard in practice every day. It's a testament to how hard we've worked and how bad we really want this."

Junior guard Armoni Brooks collected 20 points and 10 rebounds and Davis added 17 points against the Mustangs, with the pair combining for 10 of the Cougars' 12 3-pointers.

Davis had 16 points in Houston's 65-58 win over Cincinnati (25-5, 14-3) on Feb. 10. The Cougars held the Bearcats scoreless over the final 6:11 of the contest to extend their home winning streak to 32 consecutive games at the time.

That run of home dominance was ended by Central Florida, courtesy of a 69-64 decision on March 2. The Knights, however, played a role in Houston capturing a share of the conference title with a 58-55 win over Cincinnati on Thursday.

The Bearcats saw their five-game winning streak halted after shooting a dismal 27 percent from the field in the second half against Central Florida.

Tre Scott was the exception by going 9-for-15 from the floor to highlight his 20-point performance. The point total was the junior forward's largest since he scored 22 in a 78-65 victory against Northern Kentucky on Dec. 4.

Jarron Cumberland, who leads the team by averaging 18.3 points per game, scored his first basket with 7:28 remaining in the first half. The junior guard finished 5-for-18 from the field for 10 points.

Cumberland had 27 points in the previous encounter with Houston while fellow guard Cane Broome added 10, but the Bearcats were undone by shooting 33.3 percent from the field.

Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin told reporters that he is looking forward to the rematch on Sunday, and potentially securing a share of the conference title.

"It would be awesome. It's a big game," Cronin said. "You've worked all year to have a chance to share the regular season championship. Sometimes winning can get minimized, especially when you've done a lot of it. I can assure you that everyone else in our league wishes they were playing for a share of the title on Sunday.

"That's your goal. You can't win it if you're not in it. We have chance to be in the title fight, even if it's only for a share of a half of one. It's huge."

--Field Level Media

