Ohio State in must-win mode versus No. 21 Wisconsin

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 09, 2019

Ohio State is running out of opportunities to make its case for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament and will face another challenge on Sunday against No. 21 Wisconsin at Columbus, Ohio.

The Badgers rolled to their fourth win in five games by defeating Iowa 65-45 on Thursday.

Iowa's point total was the fewest allowed by the Badgers (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten) this season and the third time an opponent has been held under 50. Hawkeyes leading scorer Tyler Cook did not score.

"I think we've come a long way in a lot of areas defensively," Wisconsin forward Ethan Happ said. "This is definitely one of the best defensive performances of the year."

That's bad news for the Buckeyes (18-12, 8-11), who've lost their past two games since center Kaleb Wesson, the team leader in scoring (14.6) and rebounds (6.7), was suspended March 1 for violating athletics department policy.

Wesson will not play Sunday, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said.

The first loss in Wesson's absence could be expected, although the margin of defeat was jarring in the 86-51 loss at No. 11 Purdue on March 2.

However, losing 68-50 on the road Wednesday to a Northwestern team that had a 10-game losing streak puts a serious crimp in the Buckeyes' hopes to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season under second-year coach Chris Holtmann.

The pressure mounts versus the Badgers going into the final game before the conference tournament.

"I think that guys know we've got to win a game," Holtmann said. "Guys know where we're at. I think what we've got to do is find a way to play better. They're well aware of it. You can't not be well aware of it. Who knows what a loss on the road does?

"There's so much left to be played in these remaining few days and weeks. To be honest with you, that can't be our focus a whole lot right now. We just got to find a way to play better."

The Buckeyes missed their first 13 shots against Northwestern and finished 26.6 percent from the floor, including 4 for 26 on 3-pointers.

"I think when you have a significant issue with your team in terms of a suspension, that affects everybody," Holtmann said. "Guys have to do more and be more than what they're ready to be and that affects their confidence."

The Badgers are prepared for a desperate Ohio State team and if the game is close, so be it. The win against Iowa was Wisconsin's first by more than 10 points in the past nine games.

"It is mentally draining, but it's also good that we are in those close games a lot because that's what it's going to come down to here at the end of the season," Happ said.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
E. Happ
22 F
C. Jackson
3 G
30.1 Min. Per Game 30.1
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
53.4 Field Goal % 40.8
0.0 Three Point % 37.8
47.3 Free Throw % 77.9
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Happ 11:33
  Luther Muhammad missed floating jump shot 11:35
  Bad pass turnover on Nate Reuvers 11:53
+ 3 Justin Ahrens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by C.J. Jackson 12:19
  Defensive rebound by Luther Muhammad 12:25
  Brad Davison missed jump shot 12:27
  Personal foul on C.J. Jackson 12:32
  Personal foul on Luther Muhammad 12:44
+ 2 C.J. Jackson made jump shot 12:55
+ 3 Aleem Ford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Happ 13:27
+ 3 Luther Muhammad made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Ahrens 13:46
Team Stats
Points 49 34
Field Goals 20-43 (46.5%) 13-42 (31.0%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 3-5 (60.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 25
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 24 17
Team 1 2
Assists 11 7
Steals 0 2
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 6 10
Technicals 0 0
21
K. Iverson G
16 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
3
C. Jackson G
8 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
Wisconsin
Starters
K. Iverson
E. Happ
B. Pritzl
D. Trice
K. King
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Iverson 16 9 1 8/10 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 2 7
E. Happ 9 7 6 4/9 0/0 1/1 1 22 0 0 2 0 7
B. Pritzl 6 3 0 2/3 1/2 1/2 0 13 0 1 0 0 3
D. Trice 6 1 0 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 26 0 0 0 0 1
K. King 0 2 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 1
On Court
K. Iverson
E. Happ
B. Pritzl
D. Trice
K. King
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Iverson 16 9 1 8/10 0/0 0/0 2 18 0 0 0 2 7
E. Happ 9 7 6 4/9 0/0 1/1 1 22 0 0 2 0 7
B. Pritzl 6 3 0 2/3 1/2 1/2 0 13 0 1 0 0 3
D. Trice 6 1 0 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 26 0 0 0 0 1
K. King 0 2 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 1 1
On Bench
A. Ford
C. Thomas IV
M. Potter
M. Ballard
T. Anderson
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
T. Currie
T. Strickland
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Ford 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
C. Thomas IV 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 30 11 20/43 6/14 3/5 6 104 0 2 3 6 24
Ohio State
Starters
C. Jackson
A. Wesson
J. Ahrens
L. Muhammad
M. Jallow
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jackson 8 4 3 3/6 0/2 2/4 1 28 1 0 1 0 4
A. Wesson 3 2 0 1/7 1/2 0/0 3 17 0 0 2 2 0
J. Ahrens 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
L. Muhammad 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/2 1 12 0 0 0 1 1
M. Jallow 2 4 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 1 3
On Court
C. Jackson
A. Wesson
J. Ahrens
L. Muhammad
M. Jallow
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Jackson 8 4 3 3/6 0/2 2/4 1 28 1 0 1 0 4
A. Wesson 3 2 0 1/7 1/2 0/0 3 17 0 0 2 2 0
J. Ahrens 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
L. Muhammad 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/2 1 12 0 0 0 1 1
M. Jallow 2 4 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 1 3
On Bench
D. Washington Jr.
J. LeDee
K. Wesson
D. Hummer
C. Walker
H. Hookfin
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Washington Jr. 7 0 0 3/8 1/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 0 0
J. LeDee 2 1 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
K. Wesson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hookfin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 34 23 7 13/42 4/12 4/8 10 101 2 0 4 6 17
NCAA BB Scores