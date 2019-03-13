No Text
CLEM
NCST
No Text
Key Players
M. Reed
2 G
T. Dorn
2 G
|28.2
|Min. Per Game
|28.2
|13.7
|Pts. Per Game
|13.7
|1.3
|Ast. Per Game
|1.3
|6.9
|Reb. Per Game
|6.9
|45.7
|Field Goal %
|47.7
|36.4
|Three Point %
|31.4
|84.9
|Free Throw %
|59.3
|Personal foul on Marcquise Reed
|17:45
|Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Thomas
|17:58
|Traveling violation turnover on Wyatt Walker
|18:22
|Offensive rebound by Markell Johnson
|18:22
|Wyatt Walker missed tip-in
|18:22
|Offensive rebound by Wyatt Walker
|18:28
|Torin Dorn missed layup
|18:30
|+ 3
|Marcquise Reed made 3-pt. jump shot
|18:43
|+ 2
|Torin Dorn made jump shot
|18:58
|Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce
|19:24
|Elijah Thomas missed jump shot
|19:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|3
|2
|Field Goals
|1-2 (50.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|3-Pointers
|1-1 (100.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|0
|3
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|0
|1
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|0
|0
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|
|50.0
|FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Reed
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Skara
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Simms
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Baehre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Trapp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. William
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Newman III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jemison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Fox
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Lockett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Funderburk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hellems
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
