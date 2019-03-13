CLEM
Key Players
M. Reed
2 G
T. Dorn
2 G
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
1.3 Ast. Per Game 1.3
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
45.7 Field Goal % 47.7
36.4 Three Point % 31.4
84.9 Free Throw % 59.3
  Personal foul on Marcquise Reed 17:45
  Traveling violation turnover on Elijah Thomas 17:58
  Traveling violation turnover on Wyatt Walker 18:22
  Offensive rebound by Markell Johnson 18:22
  Wyatt Walker missed tip-in 18:22
  Offensive rebound by Wyatt Walker 18:28
  Torin Dorn missed layup 18:30
+ 3 Marcquise Reed made 3-pt. jump shot 18:43
+ 2 Torin Dorn made jump shot 18:58
  Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce 19:24
  Elijah Thomas missed jump shot 19:26
Team Stats
Points 3 2
Field Goals 1-2 (50.0%) 1-3 (33.3%)
3-Pointers 1-1 (100.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 0 3
Offensive 0 2
Defensive 0 1
Team 0 0
Assists 0 0
Steals 0 0
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fouls 1 1
Technicals 0 0
12T
away team logo Clemson 19-12 3-3
home team logo NC State 21-10 2-2
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Clemson 19-12 69.4 PPG 38 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo NC State 21-10 81.0 PPG 42.5 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
2
M. Reed G 19.4 PPG 5.6 RPG 3.0 APG 45.5 FG%
2
T. Dorn G 13.7 PPG 6.9 RPG 1.3 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Reed G 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
2
T. Dorn G 2 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 33.3
100.0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Clemson
Starters
M. Reed
D. Skara
S. Mitchell
E. Thomas
A. Simms
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Reed 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Skara 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Mitchell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Thomas 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
A. Simms 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
L. Davis
J. White
J. Baehre
C. Trapp
M. William
J. Newman III
T. Jemison
H. Tyson
P. Fox
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baehre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Trapp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. William - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Newman III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jemison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
NC State
Starters
T. Dorn
W. Walker
C. Bryce
M. Johnson
B. Beverly
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dorn 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
W. Walker 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 1 0
C. Bryce 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
M. Johnson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 1 0
B. Beverly 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
E. Lockett
D. Funderburk
D. Daniels
B. Harris
M. Bates
J. Hellems
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Lockett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Funderburk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hellems - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 2 3 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 2 1
NCAA BB Scores