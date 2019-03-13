VATECH
FSU

No. 16 Hokies get another shot at No. 12 Seminoles

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 13, 2019

The No. 12 Florida State Seminoles and No. 16 Virginia Tech Hokies will meet for the second time in 10 days in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for approximately 2:30 p.m. ET in Charlotte, N.C.

The Hokies (24-7) crushed Miami 71-56 in the second round of the tournament Wednesday to advance. The Seminoles (25-6) earned the double-bye with a fourth-place finish in the regular season.

The Hokies have won four of their past five games, their only loss coming in heartbreaking fashion to FSU in overtime on March 5 in Tallahassee. Virginia Tech let a 14-point lead at halftime get away from them before succumbing in overtime, 73-64.

Further, that win secured the double-bye for FSU while Va. Tech had to settle for fifth place.

"I think it's pretty remarkable that in Year 4 we would play for the fourth seed in the best league in the country," Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams said after that game. "And considering all that's transpired this season, to play the way that we have played in the last nine games, it's scarred my heart in a good way."

The Seminoles enter Thursday rested and riding a four-game winning streak. FSU has won 12 of its past 13 games, its only loss in that span coming Feb. 23 at North Carolina. The Seminoles lost by 18.

However, through the luck of the draw, FSU had to play the top 3 teams in the ACC just one time each in the regular season, going 0-3 against Virginia, UNC and Duke.

For their part, the Hokies went 1-3 against those teams, defeating Duke 77-72 on Feb. 26. The Hokies played Virginia twice.

In the first meeting of these teams, Mfiondu Kabengele led FSU with 17 points but it was M.J. Walker who spurred the comeback, scoring nine of his 11 points after halftime.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the Hokies with a game-high 19 points in the loss. Va. Tech's second-leading scorer during the season, Kerry Blackshear Jr., was held to just nine points on 2-of-6 shooting. He was saddled with foul trouble throughout and eventually fouled out.

The Hokies held FSU to 19 points in the first half.

"Virginia Tech did an unbelievable job in the first half of bottling us up and taking away the things that we were accustomed to doing," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We could have very easily have gotten discouraged. We didn't panic. I thought the guys responded to each other and responded to the challenge that we gave them as coaches."

Against the Hurricanes on Wednesday, Blackshear scored 19 points, pulled down 10 boards and dished four assists for the Hokies. Ty Outlaw scored 14 and Alexander-Walker added 12 for Va. Tech. The Hokies hit 11 3-pointers against Miami.

Sophomore sixth man Kabengele leads FSU with 13.1 points per game with Terance Mann second with 11.5.

FSU's calling card is its experience, with five seniors who either start or get significant minutes.

The winner of Thursday's game will meet the winner of Virginia-N.C. State in Friday's semifinals.

Key Players
J. Robinson
5 G
T. Mann
14 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
6.4 Reb. Per Game 6.4
47.5 Field Goal % 51.2
41.1 Three Point % 42.4
82.5 Free Throw % 77.7
  Personal foul on Mfiondu Kabengele 12:01
+ 3 Phil Cofer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by PJ Savoy 12:30
+ 2 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made layup 12:55
+ 3 PJ Savoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Phil Cofer 13:20
+ 3 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 13:41
  Traveling violation turnover on Mfiondu Kabengele 14:05
  Personal foul on Isaiah Wilkins 14:10
+ 2 Ahmed Hill made dunk 14:28
  Lost ball turnover on Mfiondu Kabengele, stolen by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 14:33
  Defensive rebound by Terance Mann 14:44
  Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Mfiondu Kabengele 14:46
Team Stats
Points 32 39
Field Goals 13-37 (35.1%) 13-35 (37.1%)
3-Pointers 1-13 (7.7%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 6-6 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 29
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 14 22
Team 1 2
Assists 5 8
Steals 3 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 5 8
Fouls 9 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
N. Alexander-Walker G
10 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
14
T. Mann G
8 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 16 Virginia Tech 24-7 24832
home team logo 12 Florida State 25-6 261339
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Virginia Tech 24-7 74.4 PPG 35.7 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo 12 Florida State 25-6 75.8 PPG 40.1 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 16.5 PPG 4.1 RPG 4.0 APG 48.0 FG%
14
T. Mann G 11.5 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.5 APG 51.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 10 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
14
T. Mann G 8 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
35.1 FG% 37.1
7.7 3PT FG% 36.8
62.5 FT% 100.0
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
K. Blackshear Jr.
A. Hill
W. Bede
T. Outlaw
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 10 3 2 3/7 0/1 4/5 1 27 0 2 4 0 3
K. Blackshear Jr. 9 5 1 4/12 1/5 0/2 1 25 1 1 0 2 3
A. Hill 6 1 0 3/8 0/3 0/0 3 28 1 0 1 0 1
W. Bede 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 3
T. Outlaw 0 4 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 27 1 0 0 2 2
On Bench
I. Wilkins
P. Horne
J. Kabongo
J. Robinson
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
B. Palmer
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Wilkins 3 2 1 1/4 0/2 1/1 1 14 0 0 0 0 2
P. Horne 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Kabongo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 18 5 13/37 1/13 5/8 9 141 3 3 5 4 14
Florida State
Starters
T. Mann
P. Savoy
R. Gray
M. Kabengele
D. Nichols
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mann 8 8 2 4/7 0/2 0/0 1 24 0 0 1 2 6
P. Savoy 6 0 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
R. Gray 4 3 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 1 7 0 0 1 1 2
M. Kabengele 3 3 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 3 15 0 2 4 1 2
D. Nichols 2 1 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 1 0
On Bench
D. Vassell
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
A. Polite
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
M. Osborne
T. Hands
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Vassell 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 4 1 0 0 0 0
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Polite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 27 8 13/35 7/19 6/6 12 65 3 2 8 5 22
