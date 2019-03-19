No Text
FDU
PVAM
No Text
Key Players
J. Jenkins
3 G
G. Blackston
3 G
|31.2
|Min. Per Game
|31.2
|15.2
|Pts. Per Game
|15.2
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|43.6
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|33.6
|Three Point %
|34.3
|87.7
|Free Throw %
|65.8
|Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop
|10.0
|Gary Blackston missed driving layup
|12.0
|+ 1
|Darnell Edge made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Darnell Edge made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Gerard Andrus
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike Holloway Jr.
|19.0
|Gary Blackston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|+ 2
|Mike Holloway Jr. made layup, assist by Elyjah Williams
|27.0
|+ 3
|Gary Blackston made 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|Defensive rebound by Devonte Patterson
|57.0
|Kaleb Bishop missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|76
|Field Goals
|30-55 (54.5%)
|28-65 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|15-29 (51.7%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|5-7 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|28
|Offensive
|12
|9
|Defensive
|27
|15
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|1
|9
|Blocks
|8
|1
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|10
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
27 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
|Team Stats
|16 F. Dickinson 21-13
|75.4 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|14.1 APG
|16 Prairie View 22-13
|75.0 PPG
|36.5 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|D. Edge G
|16.4 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|2.4 APG
|47.4 FG%
|
3
|G. Blackston G
|15.2 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|1.8 APG
|42.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Edge G
|33 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|G. Blackston G
|27 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|54.5
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|51.7
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Edge
|33
|2
|2
|9/14
|7/10
|8/8
|1
|40
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Jenkins
|22
|4
|6
|9/15
|1/5
|3/3
|0
|40
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Holloway Jr.
|10
|14
|0
|5/11
|0/0
|0/3
|2
|36
|0
|3
|5
|5
|9
|K. Bishop
|10
|11
|0
|4/8
|0/4
|2/4
|3
|38
|0
|3
|3
|5
|6
|E. Williams
|7
|8
|4
|3/4
|1/2
|0/1
|2
|32
|0
|2
|3
|1
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. McNamara
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Powell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Saliba Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Beciri
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Malone-Key
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dadika
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|39
|12
|30/55
|9/22
|13/19
|10
|200
|1
|8
|16
|12
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Blackston
|27
|6
|3
|9/20
|6/11
|3/3
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|D. Patterson
|17
|8
|2
|7/14
|3/7
|0/1
|3
|39
|1
|0
|5
|4
|4
|G. Andrus
|8
|5
|0
|4/11
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|30
|5
|0
|1
|2
|3
|D. Jones
|6
|1
|7
|2/7
|0/1
|2/3
|4
|35
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|I. Ellis
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Ellis
|12
|0
|1
|4/6
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Johnson
|3
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Lister
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Williams
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T. Singleton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Holifield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Sneed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|24
|17
|28/65
|15/29
|5/7
|19
|202
|9
|1
|11
|9
|15