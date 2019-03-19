FDU
PVAM

No Text

No Text
Key Players
J. Jenkins
3 G
G. Blackston
3 G
31.2 Min. Per Game 31.2
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
43.6 Field Goal % 42.9
33.6 Three Point % 34.3
87.7 Free Throw % 65.8
  Defensive rebound by Kaleb Bishop 10.0
  Gary Blackston missed driving layup 12.0
+ 1 Darnell Edge made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Darnell Edge made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Gerard Andrus 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Mike Holloway Jr. 19.0
  Gary Blackston missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
+ 2 Mike Holloway Jr. made layup, assist by Elyjah Williams 27.0
+ 3 Gary Blackston made 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Devonte Patterson 57.0
  Kaleb Bishop missed 2nd of 2 free throws 57.0
Team Stats
Points 82 76
Field Goals 30-55 (54.5%) 28-65 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 15-29 (51.7%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 5-7 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 41 28
Offensive 12 9
Defensive 27 15
Team 2 4
Assists 12 17
Steals 1 9
Blocks 8 1
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 10 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Edge G
33 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
G. Blackston G
27 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 16 F. Dickinson 21-13 344882
home team logo 16 Prairie View 22-13 413576
UD Arena Dayton, OH
away team logo 16 F. Dickinson 21-13 75.4 PPG 36.3 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo 16 Prairie View 22-13 75.0 PPG 36.5 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
1
D. Edge G 16.4 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.4 APG 47.4 FG%
3
G. Blackston G 15.2 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.8 APG 42.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Edge G 33 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
3
G. Blackston G 27 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
54.5 FG% 43.1
40.9 3PT FG% 51.7
68.4 FT% 71.4
F. Dickinson
Starters
D. Edge
J. Jenkins
M. Holloway Jr.
K. Bishop
E. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Edge 33 2 2 9/14 7/10 8/8 1 40 1 0 2 1 1
J. Jenkins 22 4 6 9/15 1/5 3/3 0 40 0 0 2 0 4
M. Holloway Jr. 10 14 0 5/11 0/0 0/3 2 36 0 3 5 5 9
K. Bishop 10 11 0 4/8 0/4 2/4 3 38 0 3 3 5 6
E. Williams 7 8 4 3/4 1/2 0/1 2 32 0 2 3 1 7
Bench
P. McNamara
T. Jones
B. Powell
B. Saliba Jr.
N. Beciri
X. Malone-Key
O. Okeke
M. Dadika
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. McNamara - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
B. Powell 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
B. Saliba Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Beciri - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Malone-Key - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dadika - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 39 12 30/55 9/22 13/19 10 200 1 8 16 12 27
Prairie View
Starters
G. Blackston
D. Patterson
G. Andrus
D. Jones
I. Ellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Blackston 27 6 3 9/20 6/11 3/3 3 33 0 0 1 1 5
D. Patterson 17 8 2 7/14 3/7 0/1 3 39 1 0 5 4 4
G. Andrus 8 5 0 4/11 0/0 0/0 2 30 5 0 1 2 3
D. Jones 6 1 7 2/7 0/1 2/3 4 35 0 0 3 1 0
I. Ellis 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 1 0 0 3
Bench
C. Ellis
T. Johnson
A. Lister
D. Williams
T. Singleton
J. Hood
E. Holifield
L. Sneed
F. Williams
T. Wallace
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ellis 12 0 1 4/6 4/6 0/0 0 21 0 0 0 0 0
T. Johnson 3 0 2 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 0
A. Lister 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 9 1 0 1 0 0
D. Williams 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 1 0
T. Singleton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Holifield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Sneed - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 24 17 28/65 15/29 5/7 19 202 9 1 11 9 15
NCAA BB Scores