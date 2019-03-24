OKLA
UVA

Key Players
C. James
0 G
T. Jerome
11 G
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
41.1 Field Goal % 43.8
34.7 Three Point % 40.0
76.6 Free Throw % 73.4
  Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite 17.0
  Miles Reynolds missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Miles Reynolds made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter 17.0
+ 2 De'Andre Hunter made dunk, assist by Braxton Key 21.0
  Personal foul on Christian James 31.0
  Personal foul on Miles Reynolds 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Braxton Key 41.0
  Christian James missed 3-pt. jump shot 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Christian James 54.0
  Ty Jerome missed jump shot 56.0
Team Stats
Points 51 63
Field Goals 19-52 (36.5%) 27-56 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 2-5 (40.0%)
Total Rebounds 29 36
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 21 27
Team 3 2
Assists 9 10
Steals 3 6
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 7 6
Fouls 10 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
C. James G
13 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
25
M. Diakite F
14 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo 9 Oklahoma 20-14 222951
home team logo 1 Virginia 31-3 313263
Colonial Life Arena Columbia, SC
Team Stats
away team logo 9 Oklahoma 20-14 71.9 PPG 41.3 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 1 Virginia 31-3 71.8 PPG 37.1 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
35
B. Manek F 12.2 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.8 APG 47.3 FG%
25
M. Diakite F 7.2 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.4 APG 55.1 FG%
Top Scorers
35
B. Manek F 13 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
25
M. Diakite F 14 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
36.5 FG% 48.2
36.4 3PT FG% 29.2
83.3 FT% 40.0
Virginia
NCAA BB Scores