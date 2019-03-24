No Text
OKLA
UVA
No Text
Key Players
C. James
0 G
T. Jerome
11 G
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|34.7
|Three Point %
|40.0
|76.6
|Free Throw %
|73.4
|Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|17.0
|Miles Reynolds missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Miles Reynolds made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Shooting foul on De'Andre Hunter
|17.0
|+ 2
|De'Andre Hunter made dunk, assist by Braxton Key
|21.0
|Personal foul on Christian James
|31.0
|Personal foul on Miles Reynolds
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Braxton Key
|41.0
|Christian James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Christian James
|54.0
|Ty Jerome missed jump shot
|56.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|63
|Field Goals
|19-52 (36.5%)
|27-56 (48.2%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|7-24 (29.2%)
|Free Throws
|5-6 (83.3%)
|2-5 (40.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|36
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|21
|27
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|9
|10
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|7
|6
|Fouls
|10
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
14 PTS, 9 REB
|Key Players
|
35
|B. Manek F
|12.2 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|0.8 APG
|47.3 FG%
|
25
|M. Diakite F
|7.2 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|0.4 APG
|55.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Manek F
|13 PTS
|5 REB
|0 AST
|M. Diakite F
|14 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|36.5
|FG%
|48.2
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|29.2
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|40.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. James
|13
|5
|3
|4/13
|3/8
|2/2
|2
|36
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|B. Manek
|13
|5
|0
|5/13
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|K. Doolittle
|8
|5
|2
|4/10
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|37
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|J. Bieniemy
|7
|2
|2
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|R. Odomes
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Reynolds
|5
|7
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|M. Freeman
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Calixte
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|J. McNeace
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lazenby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Polla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|26
|9
|19/52
|8/22
|5/6
|10
|199
|3
|1
|7
|5
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|14
|9
|0
|7/9
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|28
|1
|3
|1
|2
|7
|T. Jerome
|12
|2
|3
|5/10
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|40
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Hunter
|10
|3
|0
|4/9
|2/5
|0/0
|5
|30
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|K. Clark
|9
|2
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|K. Guy
|4
|5
|3
|2/15
|0/10
|0/0
|0
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Key
|9
|9
|2
|4/4
|1/1
|0/2
|2
|22
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|J. Huff
|5
|3
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Salt
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stattmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kersey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|34
|10
|27/56
|7/24
|2/5
|11
|201
|6
|7
|6
|7
|27