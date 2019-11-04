KANSAS
DUKE

No. 3 Kansas, No. 4 Duke tangle as intrigue abounds

  • FLM
  • Nov 04, 2019

Duke has another team stocked with highly regarded freshmen, and, as is often the case, has a marquee game to begin the season.

Fourth-ranked Duke tangles with third-ranked Kansas in Tuesday night's Champions Classic at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

"It's a different approach every year," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. "This group is going to be a unit, not a starting five. Everyone's got to be ready to play. I'd call it old school, like older Duke teams, from years past."

Kansas has more of a veteran element, with senior Udoka Azubuike and junior Silvio De Sousa in the post. Their returns are highly anticipated; Azubuike was limited to nine games last season due to injury, while De Sousa was ineligible for the season.

Look for sophomore guard Devon Dotson to build off a solid freshman season when he started in every game and averaged 12.3 points per game.

Still, the larger curiosity factor might fall on Duke until the event's nightcap pits No. 2 Kentucky against top-ranked Michigan State. Still, Duke and Kansas are expected to put on a show.

"We're going to be amped up and ready to play," Duke senior forward Javin DeLaurier said. "Just making sure that our eyes don't get too big in the bright lights and we keep ourselves grounded and we'll be alright."

Duke has point guard Tre Jones back for his sophomore season. The rest of the lineup is less familiar to many college basketball fans, so the Blue Devils will be introducing a new cast of players.

"You really don't know yet what they do well and don't do well and same thing (for) them with us," Kansas coach Bill Self said.

Center Vernon Carey Jr. and forward Matthew Hurt, a pair of freshmen, started in both of Duke's exhibition games. Freshmen Wendell Moore Jr. and Cassius Stanley are bound to carry significant roles.

Yet this is different from the star-studded freshman class from last year when Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish became early first-round selections in the NBA Draft.

Duke used 11 players in the opening eight minutes of its second exhibition game, so while Krzyzewski could assess various combinations on the court he may not have provided Kansas much of a scouting report to study.

"The easiest way to do it is on the defensive end, because roles don't change," Krzyzewski said. "They all have to do the same stuff. The best way to be balanced is to have everyone play good defense."

Kansas has won its Champions Classic game in each of the past three seasons.

"I wish we had a game or two under (our belts), but it's such a good event to be a part of, tipping off the season and having a lot of interest and all eyes on Madison Square Garden," Self said.

Duke is opening with a top-five matchup for the second season in a row, defeating then-No. 2 Kentucky last November. In top-5 collisions, the Blue Devils are 32-18 under Krzyzewski.

Duke leads the series 7-5, but Kansas has won the past three matchups. The most recent came in the 2018 NCAA Tournament's Midwest Regional final in Omaha, Neb.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Garrett 15:54
  Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike 16:05
  Matthew Hurt missed 3-pt. jump shot 16:07
+ 2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 16:18
  Defensive rebound by David McCormack 16:18
  Matthew Hurt missed layup 16:18
  Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt 16:25
  Matthew Hurt missed layup 16:27
  Offensive rebound by Matthew Hurt 16:29
  Matthew Hurt missed layup 16:31
+ 2 David McCormack made layup, assist by Udoka Azubuike 16:45
Team Stats
Points 43 37
Field Goals 16-27 (59.3%) 14-40 (35.0%)
3-Pointers 3-5 (60.0%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 5-10 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 20
Offensive 3 8
Defensive 16 9
Team 1 3
Assists 8 3
Steals 6 5
Blocks 1 0
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 11 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
O. Agbaji G
12 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
T. Jones G
9 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo 3 Kansas 0-0 301343
home team logo 4 Duke 0-0 33437
DUKE 1.5, O/U 151.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
DUKE 1.5, O/U 151.5
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo 3 Kansas 0-0 75.7 PPG 41 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo 4 Duke 0-0 82.7 PPG 43.7 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
30
O. Agbaji G 8.5 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.9 APG 44.9 FG%
3
T. Jones G 9.4 PPG 3.8 RPG 5.3 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
30
O. Agbaji G 12 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
3
T. Jones G 9 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
59.3 FG% 35.0
60.0 3PT FG% 26.7
72.7 FT% 50.0
Kansas
Starters
O. Agbaji
D. Dotson
M. Garrett
D. McCormack
U. Azubuike
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Agbaji 12 3 1 5/6 2/2 0/1 1 22 3 0 2 1 2
D. Dotson 9 2 2 2/4 0/1 5/6 0 21 1 0 4 0 2
M. Garrett 7 0 2 3/6 0/0 1/2 3 22 1 0 3 0 0
D. McCormack 6 7 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 16 1 1 1 1 6
U. Azubuike 4 5 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 4 1 4
On Court
O. Agbaji
D. Dotson
M. Garrett
D. McCormack
U. Azubuike
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Agbaji 12 3 1 5/6 2/2 0/1 1 22 3 0 2 1 2
D. Dotson 9 2 2 2/4 0/1 5/6 0 21 1 0 4 0 2
M. Garrett 7 0 2 3/6 0/0 1/2 3 22 1 0 3 0 0
D. McCormack 6 7 0 2/4 0/0 2/2 2 16 1 1 1 1 6
U. Azubuike 4 5 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 0 4 1 4
On Bench
T. Enaruna
S. De Sousa
J. Wilson
M. Jankovich
C. Braun
I. Moss
M. Lightfoot
C. Teahan
E. Elliott
D. Harris
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Enaruna 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 1
S. De Sousa 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 2 0 1
J. Wilson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
M. Jankovich 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Braun 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
I. Moss - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lightfoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 19 8 16/27 3/5 8/11 11 121 6 1 18 3 16
Duke
Starters
T. Jones
M. Hurt
V. Carey Jr.
C. Stanley
W. Moore Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 9 2 0 4/9 0/4 1/2 0 22 2 0 1 0 2
M. Hurt 8 3 0 3/11 2/5 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 2 1
V. Carey Jr. 5 3 1 1/3 1/1 2/4 2 12 0 0 1 0 3
C. Stanley 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 20 1 0 4 1 1
W. Moore Jr. 2 1 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 3 1 0
On Court
T. Jones
M. Hurt
V. Carey Jr.
C. Stanley
W. Moore Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jones 9 2 0 4/9 0/4 1/2 0 22 2 0 1 0 2
M. Hurt 8 3 0 3/11 2/5 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 2 1
V. Carey Jr. 5 3 1 1/3 1/1 2/4 2 12 0 0 1 0 3
C. Stanley 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 20 1 0 4 1 1
W. Moore Jr. 2 1 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 3 1 0
On Bench
A. O'Connell
J. DeLaurier
J. White
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
J. Baker
M. Savarino
K. Worthington
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. O'Connell 7 3 1 3/6 1/3 0/1 0 12 2 0 0 2 1
J. DeLaurier 4 3 0 1/2 0/0 2/3 2 9 0 0 0 2 1
J. White 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 17 3 14/40 4/15 5/10 8 107 5 0 11 8 9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores