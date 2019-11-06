Freshman Anthony scores 34 points, No. 9 UNC beats Irish
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Freshman Cole Anthony had 34 points and 11 rebounds in his college debut, leading No. 9 North Carolina past Notre Dame 76-65 in their opener Wednesday night.
With his father - former UNLV and NBA guard Greg Anthony - in the stands, the Atlantic Coast Conference preseason freshman of the year broke Rashad McCants' 17-year-old scoring record by a freshman in his first game and finished 12 of 24 from the field with six 3-pointers.
Anthony scored 15 points during a 29-13 second-half run that put the Tar Heels in control.
Prentiss Hubb scored a career-high 22 points, T.J. Gibbs added 19 and John Mooney finished with 10 for the Fighting Irish. They led 37-32 just under 2 minutes into the second half.
That's when Anthony took over. He started the run with a runner, reeled off seven straight points for his team and hit three 3s in a 4-minute span, the last of which gave the Tar Heels their first double-figure lead at 61-50 with 9 minutes remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish had never opened a season with a conference game - in any of their conferences - and this was a tough ask, though they did more than simply play the foil in Anthony's debut. They built that second-half lead on Hubb's shooting but couldn't contain Anthony down the stretch.
North Carolina: Anthony certainly lived up to the hype, becoming the first UNC freshman with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game since Tyler Hansbrough against Georgia Tech in 2006. He helped the Tar Heels reach a milestone - they earned their 700th ACC victory, the first program with that many wins in the conference.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Hosts Robert Morris on Saturday.
North Carolina: Visits UNC Wilmington and former Tar Heels assistant C.B. McGrath on Friday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Personal foul on John Mooney
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|20.0
|Prentiss Hubb missed layup
|22.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on North Carolina
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony
|1:02
|John Mooney missed layup
|1:04
|Lost ball turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Robby Carmody
|1:09
|Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks
|1:13
|Cole Anthony missed layup
|1:15
|Defensive rebound by Leaky Black
|1:42
|Nate Laszewski missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|76
|Field Goals
|24-68 (35.3%)
|28-60 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|9-31 (29.0%)
|10-20 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|52
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|20
|36
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|16
|15
|Steals
|10
|2
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|6
|17
|Fouls
|13
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Notre Dame 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|9 North Carolina 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|P. Hubb G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
00
|C. Anthony G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|P. Hubb G
|22 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|C. Anthony G
|34 PTS
|11 REB
|5 AST
|
|35.3
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|29.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|58.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Hubb
|22
|2
|6
|8/17
|5/9
|1/2
|0
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Gibbs
|19
|2
|4
|6/12
|4/6
|3/4
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Mooney
|10
|8
|0
|5/13
|0/2
|0/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|J. Durham
|2
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|R. Pflueger
|1
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|22
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Hubb
|22
|2
|6
|8/17
|5/9
|1/2
|0
|37
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Gibbs
|19
|2
|4
|6/12
|4/6
|3/4
|2
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Mooney
|10
|8
|0
|5/13
|0/2
|0/2
|3
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|8
|J. Durham
|2
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|R. Pflueger
|1
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|22
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Carmody
|6
|2
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|16
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Laszewski
|3
|7
|1
|1/7
|0/5
|1/2
|2
|28
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|D. Goodwin
|2
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Djogo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Doherty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|26
|16
|24/68
|9/31
|8/14
|13
|199
|10
|0
|6
|6
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Anthony
|34
|11
|5
|12/24
|6/11
|4/5
|2
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|11
|G. Brooks
|12
|9
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|39
|1
|3
|3
|3
|6
|A. Bacot
|7
|8
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|1/6
|2
|22
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|C. Keeling
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|L. Black
|5
|7
|5
|2/7
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Anthony
|34
|11
|5
|12/24
|6/11
|4/5
|2
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|11
|G. Brooks
|12
|9
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|39
|1
|3
|3
|3
|6
|A. Bacot
|7
|8
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|1/6
|2
|22
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|C. Keeling
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|L. Black
|5
|7
|5
|2/7
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Platek
|8
|4
|2
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Pierce
|5
|7
|0
|1/6
|1/4
|2/2
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|B. Huffman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Rush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Manley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. O'Han
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|48
|15
|28/60
|10/20
|10/17
|15
|199
|2
|4
|17
|12
|36
-
NALAB
SC54
77
2nd 31.0
-
CHARLO
JMAD61
65
2nd 3:57
-
LETOURN
SFA58
74
2nd 7:36
-
LOYNO
STHRN47
59
2nd 9:50
-
NWST
TEXAM30
45
2nd 15:36
-
PIKE
SALAB20
35
2nd 18:00
-
SELOU
TULANE23
38
2nd 17:46
-
SEMO
VANDY38
39
2nd 15:57
-
LATECH
TXAMCC40
25
2nd 17:07
-
BELMONT
ILLST42
38
2nd 15:51
-
UIW
MIZZOU22
43
2nd 19:01
-
ARKM
ARKST19
26
1st 3:45
-
CINCY
18OHIOST12
11
1st 6:56 FS1
-
CHIC
DEPAUL23
28
1st 5:34 FS2
-
NAU
21ARIZ4
6
1st 15:57 PACN
-
11UVA
CUSE0
2
1st 16:25
-
ENM
NMEX0
0
1st 19:30
-
FSU
PITT25
25
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
ORAL
OKLAST30
39
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
ETB
GRAM30
43
1st 0.0
-
WAKE
BC70
77
Final
-
MERCER
STJOHN79
109
Final
-
IUPUI
BUTLER47
80
Final
-
HIRAM
KENTST58
97
Final
-
CPENN
MORGAN44
71
Final
-
WISGB
23PURDUE57
79
Final
-
ND
9UNC65
76
Final
-
FCC
BCU68
110
Final
-
NEWB
ETNST50
79
Final
-
MACUM
HAMP52
112
Final
-
MERMAK
MAINE64
84
Final
-
BREW
GAST35
104
Final
-
MOUNT
GTOWN68
81
Final
-
MCNSE
WMICH65
75
Final
-
NJTECH
COLG75
80
Final
-
SJST
HOFSTRA79
71
Final
-
MNTNA
STNFRD0
0145 O/U
-9.5
10:00pm
-
JACKST
UCSB0
0132.5 O/U
-17.5
10:00pm
-
LNGBCH
UCLA0
0143.5 O/U
-17
11:00pm PACN