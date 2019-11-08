Dotson had 22 points, No. 3 Kansas beats UNC Greensboro
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Devon Dotson had 22 points and six assists, Udoka Azubuike added 10 points and 10 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas beat UNC Greensboro 74-62 on Friday night.
After leading by four points at the half, the Jayhawks (1-1) shot 41.7% from beyond the arc in the second half to pull away. Kansas shot 45.8% from the field overall and outrebounded the Spartans 42 to 35.
Isaiah Miller led Greensboro () with 19 points, and Kaleb Hunter had 17 points.
A late 9-0 run brought the Spartans within 10 points.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas: Having fallen 68-66 to Duke in a matchup plagued by 28 Kansas turnovers, the Jayhawks turned the ball over 10 times amidst the full-court pressure from Greensboro.
UNCG: After routing North Carolina A&T 83-50 on Tuesday and hanging tight early with Kansas, the Spartans take considerable momentum home to Greensboro Coliseum in preparation for the Spartan invitational next week.
UP NEXT
Kansas: Hosts Monmouth on Nov. 15.
UNC Greensboro: Hosts Averett on Monday in the opening game of the Spartan Invitational.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by James Dickey
|0.0
|Devon Dotson missed jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Kaleb Hunter made dunk
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Kaleb Hunter
|34.0
|Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss
|1:08
|Kaleb Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:08
|+ 1
|Kaleb Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:08
|Personal foul on Marcus Garrett
|1:08
|Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Kaleb Hunter
|1:11
|Defensive rebound by David McCormack
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|74
|Field Goals
|24-62 (38.7%)
|27-59 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-31 (25.8%)
|10-26 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|6-13 (46.2%)
|10-19 (52.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|43
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|24
|30
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|18
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|NC-Greensboro 1-1
|83.0 PPG
|52 RPG
|17.0 APG
|3 Kansas 1-1
|66.0 PPG
|40 RPG
|13.0 APG
|
|38.7
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|25.8
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|46.2
|FT%
|52.6
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|6
|2
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/3
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Leyte
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|A. Allegri
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ke. Langley
|2
|1
|3
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Abdulsalam
|1
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|R. Tankelewicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ko. Langley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Adomavicius
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|32
|11
|24/62
|8/31
|6/13
|18
|200
|5
|3
|9
|8
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Dotson
|22
|8
|6
|6/14
|2/5
|8/8
|2
|36
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|O. Agbaji
|13
|4
|2
|5/11
|3/8
|0/0
|1
|35
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|U. Azubuike
|10
|10
|0
|5/8
|0/0
|0/4
|1
|28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|M. Garrett
|10
|4
|5
|4/8
|2/4
|0/2
|4
|37
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. McCormack
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Enaruna
|9
|5
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|2/3
|2
|20
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|I. Moss
|8
|3
|0
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|S. De Sousa
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|C. Braun
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Lightfoot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Teahan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jankovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|40
|15
|27/59
|10/26
|10/19
|12
|200
|5
|2
|10
|10
|30
-
ARIZST
COLO69
76
2nd 3:19 ESP2
-
PORT
USC52
56
2nd 10:03 PACN
-
FAMU
HAWAII4
13
1st 15:21
-
SIENAH
EMICH51
93
Final
-
CLU
MERCER76
84
Final
-
OAK
DEL53
56
Final
-
USMMA
ARMY43
80
Final
-
TMC
USCUP62
103
Final
-
DAVID
24AUBURN66
76
Final
-
OBERLN
YALE37
94
Final
-
PSUWB
NORFLK53
93
Final
-
NTEXAS
25VCU56
59
Final
-
ILLCHI
14MEMP46
92
Final
-
MARIST
VMI58
56
Final
-
SIENA
19XAVIER63
81
Final
-
SFTRPA
RICH98
100
Final/OT
-
BJU
SCST64
79
Final
-
BRYNATH
TOWSON31
100
Final
-
COPPST
VATECH42
74
Final
-
FCC
JVILLE65
83
Final
-
ARKST
MISS43
71
Final
-
AKRON
WVU84
94
Final
-
RIDER
DELST81
54
Final
-
COLOST
4DUKE55
89
Final
-
WMMARY
AMER79
70
Final
-
DART
BUFF68
63
Final
-
UVM
STBON61
59
Final
-
SACHRT
UCONN67
89
Final
-
MLLGN
ELON54
95
Final
-
NIAGARA
DREXEL64
72
Final
-
FAU
MIAMI60
74
Final
-
LOYCHI
FURMAN63
87
Final
-
9UNC
NCWILM78
62
Final
-
EKY
2UK49
91
Final
-
LONGWD
GMASON65
76
Final
-
CHARSO
NCAT49
63
Final
-
MASLOW
LIU87
74
Final
-
CPENN
CAMP47
101
Final
-
TXSA
SILL60
72
Final
-
HAMPS
CSTCAR66
102
Final
-
RADFRD
LIB60
66
Final
-
EILL
WISC52
65
Final
-
MERMAK
NWEST71
61
Final
-
FDU
DEPAUL59
70
Final
-
NKY
MIZZOU56
71
Final
-
HARV
NEAST79
84
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR61
106
Final
-
SAMHOU
MISSST58
67
Final
-
BGREEN
22LSU79
88
Final
-
REIN
GASOU55
109
Final
-
ECCL
GRAM52
147
Final
-
AMU
FIU59
101
Final
-
HOUBP
ORAL81
95
Final
-
ECU
NAVY57
62
Final
-
NCGRN
3KANSAS62
74
Final
-
SIUE
IOWA60
87
Final
-
MVSU
UTAH49
143
Final
-
ILL
GC83
71
Final
-
WEBER
17UTAHST34
89
Final
-
SDAK
UOP72
62
Final
-
16BAYLOR
WASH64
67
Final
-
CALLTHRN
CALBPTST56
112
Final
-
CPOLY
SNCLRA63
77
Final
-
SIMPU
SACST27
76
Final
-
UIW
NCOLO61
83
Final