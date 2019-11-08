NCGRN
KANSAS

No Text

Dotson had 22 points, No. 3 Kansas beats UNC Greensboro

  • AP
  • Nov 08, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Devon Dotson had 22 points and six assists, Udoka Azubuike added 10 points and 10 rebounds and No. 3 Kansas beat UNC Greensboro 74-62 on Friday night.

After leading by four points at the half, the Jayhawks (1-1) shot 41.7% from beyond the arc in the second half to pull away. Kansas shot 45.8% from the field overall and outrebounded the Spartans 42 to 35.

Isaiah Miller led Greensboro () with 19 points, and Kaleb Hunter had 17 points.

A late 9-0 run brought the Spartans within 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Having fallen 68-66 to Duke in a matchup plagued by 28 Kansas turnovers, the Jayhawks turned the ball over 10 times amidst the full-court pressure from Greensboro.

UNCG: After routing North Carolina A&T 83-50 on Tuesday and hanging tight early with Kansas, the Spartans take considerable momentum home to Greensboro Coliseum in preparation for the Spartan invitational next week.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts Monmouth on Nov. 15.

UNC Greensboro: Hosts Averett on Monday in the opening game of the Spartan Invitational.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by James Dickey 0.0
  Devon Dotson missed jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Kaleb Hunter made dunk 30.0
  Defensive rebound by Kaleb Hunter 34.0
  Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss 1:08
  Kaleb Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:08
+ 1 Kaleb Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 1:08
  Personal foul on Marcus Garrett 1:08
  Lost ball turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Kaleb Hunter 1:11
  Defensive rebound by David McCormack 1:17
Team Stats
Points 62 74
Field Goals 24-62 (38.7%) 27-59 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 8-31 (25.8%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 6-13 (46.2%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Total Rebounds 36 43
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 24 30
Team 4 3
Assists 11 15
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 18 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
I. Miller G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
D. Dotson G
22 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo NC-Greensboro 1-1 323062
home team logo 3 Kansas 1-1 363874
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Allen Fieldhouse Lawrence, KS
Team Stats
away team logo NC-Greensboro 1-1 83.0 PPG 52 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo 3 Kansas 1-1 66.0 PPG 40 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
1
I. Miller G 13.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 3.0 APG 41.7 FG%
1
D. Dotson G 17.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.0 APG 55.6 FG%
Top Scorers
1
I. Miller G 19 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
1
D. Dotson G 22 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
38.7 FG% 45.8
25.8 3PT FG% 38.5
46.2 FT% 52.6
NC-Greensboro
Starters
I. Miller
K. Hunter
J. Dickey
K. Galloway
M. Massey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Miller 19 4 1 7/18 2/6 3/4 4 24 0 0 1 1 3
K. Hunter 17 12 0 7/10 1/1 2/4 0 29 2 0 1 2 10
J. Dickey 6 3 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 29 0 1 4 2 1
K. Galloway 3 4 1 1/7 1/6 0/0 2 22 1 1 1 1 3
M. Massey 0 0 1 0/7 0/5 0/0 2 25 0 1 1 0 0
Starters
I. Miller
K. Hunter
J. Dickey
K. Galloway
M. Massey
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Miller 19 4 1 7/18 2/6 3/4 4 24 0 0 1 1 3
K. Hunter 17 12 0 7/10 1/1 2/4 0 29 2 0 1 2 10
J. Dickey 6 3 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 29 0 1 4 2 1
K. Galloway 3 4 1 1/7 1/6 0/0 2 22 1 1 1 1 3
M. Massey 0 0 1 0/7 0/5 0/0 2 25 0 1 1 0 0
Bench
M. Hueitt Jr.
B. Leyte
A. Allegri
Ke. Langley
M. Abdulsalam
R. Tankelewicz
K. Thompson
Ko. Langley
A. Adomavicius
R. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hueitt Jr. 6 2 1 2/5 2/5 0/3 1 17 0 0 0 0 2
B. Leyte 5 2 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 2
A. Allegri 3 1 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 19 1 0 1 0 1
Ke. Langley 2 1 3 1/5 0/4 0/0 3 19 0 0 0 0 1
M. Abdulsalam 1 3 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 1 8 0 0 0 2 1
R. Tankelewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ko. Langley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Adomavicius - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 32 11 24/62 8/31 6/13 18 200 5 3 9 8 24
Kansas
Starters
D. Dotson
O. Agbaji
U. Azubuike
M. Garrett
D. McCormack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dotson 22 8 6 6/14 2/5 8/8 2 36 1 0 1 1 7
O. Agbaji 13 4 2 5/11 3/8 0/0 1 35 2 0 3 0 4
U. Azubuike 10 10 0 5/8 0/0 0/4 1 28 1 0 1 4 6
M. Garrett 10 4 5 4/8 2/4 0/2 4 37 1 0 2 1 3
D. McCormack 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 2 2
Starters
D. Dotson
O. Agbaji
U. Azubuike
M. Garrett
D. McCormack
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Dotson 22 8 6 6/14 2/5 8/8 2 36 1 0 1 1 7
O. Agbaji 13 4 2 5/11 3/8 0/0 1 35 2 0 3 0 4
U. Azubuike 10 10 0 5/8 0/0 0/4 1 28 1 0 1 4 6
M. Garrett 10 4 5 4/8 2/4 0/2 4 37 1 0 2 1 3
D. McCormack 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 2 2
Bench
T. Enaruna
I. Moss
S. De Sousa
C. Braun
M. Lightfoot
C. Teahan
E. Elliott
J. Wilson
M. Jankovich
D. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Enaruna 9 5 2 3/5 1/2 2/3 2 20 0 1 1 1 4
I. Moss 8 3 0 3/7 2/6 0/0 2 25 0 0 0 0 3
S. De Sousa 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 1 1
C. Braun 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/2 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
M. Lightfoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jankovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 40 15 27/59 10/26 10/19 12 200 5 2 10 10 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores