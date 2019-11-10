YOUNG
LVILLE

No Text

Nwora, Enoch lead No. 5 Louisville past Youngstown St. 78-55

  • AP
  • Nov 10, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora scored 21 points to lead No. 5 Louisville, which capitalized on some streaky shooting, to a 78-55 victory in its home opener Sunday over Youngstown State.

The Cardinals (2-0) made the first 11 shots to jump out to a 24-8 lead. They then started the second half making seven of their first nine shots to put away the Penguins (1-1).

The Penguins shot just 35.3% in the first half, but Darius Quisenberry hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut the Cardinals lead to 38-31 at the break. However, Youngstown State couldn't carry that momentum into the second half as they missed 13 of their first 17 second-half shots.

Steven Enoch added 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for Louisville, which also got 16 points from Ryan McMahon. Louisville posted 22 assists, with Darius Perry dishing out a career-best 12.

Perry, a junior guard, also added 10 points.

Louisville led by as many as 24 points in the second half.

Naz Bohannon led the Penguins, which outrebounded Louisville 46-38, with 14 points. Quisenberry added 11.

BIG PICTURE

Youngstown State: After dispatching Division III Thiel College by 48 points in their season opener, the Penguins looked like they would quickly find themselves on the opposite end of such a beatdown Sunday. However, they more than held their own against a bigger Louisville team, using 11 first-half offensive rebounds to generate 16 second-chance points and stay in the game.

Louisville: The Cardinals shot better than 50 percent from the floor for the second straight game. While there were some defensive issues inside during the first half, the Cardinals got those corrected in the second half and eventually put away the Penguins.

UP NEXT

Youngstown State travels to Lafayette, La., on Friday to face Louisiana.

Louisville hosts Indiana State on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Aidan Igiehon 4.0
  Michael Akuchie missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Michael Akuchie made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Shooting foul on Samuell Williamson 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Michael Akuchie 5.0
  Geoff Hamperian missed jump shot 7.0
+ 2 Samuell Williamson made driving layup 29.0
+ 1 Darius Quisenberry made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Darius Quisenberry made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Shooting foul on Aidan Igiehon 41.0
  Lost ball turnover on Dwayne Sutton, stolen by Naz Bohannon 46.0
Team Stats
Points 55 78
Field Goals 21-67 (31.3%) 33-65 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 5-27 (18.5%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 8-16 (50.0%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 45 39
Offensive 16 6
Defensive 25 33
Team 4 0
Assists 5 22
Steals 5 3
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 13 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
N. Bohannon F
14 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
33
J. Nwora F
21 PTS, 6 REB
12T
away team logo Youngstown St. 1-1 312455
home team logo 5 Louisville 2-0 384078
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Youngstown St. 1-1 101.0 PPG 50 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo 5 Louisville 2-0 87.0 PPG 42 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
33
N. Bohannon F 11.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 2.0 APG 71.4 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 23.0 PPG 12.0 RPG 2.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
33
N. Bohannon F 14 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
33
J. Nwora F 21 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
31.3 FG% 50.8
18.5 3PT FG% 31.8
50.0 FT% 83.3
Youngstown St.
Starters
N. Bohannon
D. Quisenberry
M. Akuchie
G. Covington
J. Simmons
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Bohannon 14 7 1 6/14 0/0 2/4 2 34 1 0 1 6 1
D. Quisenberry 11 1 0 3/13 2/6 3/5 2 21 2 0 3 0 1
M. Akuchie 7 5 0 2/8 1/6 2/5 1 26 0 0 1 2 3
G. Covington 3 7 0 1/6 0/4 1/2 1 24 0 0 1 3 4
J. Simmons 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 2
Starters
N. Bohannon
D. Quisenberry
M. Akuchie
G. Covington
J. Simmons
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Bohannon 14 7 1 6/14 0/0 2/4 2 34 1 0 1 6 1
D. Quisenberry 11 1 0 3/13 2/6 3/5 2 21 2 0 3 0 1
M. Akuchie 7 5 0 2/8 1/6 2/5 1 26 0 0 1 2 3
G. Covington 3 7 0 1/6 0/4 1/2 1 24 0 0 1 3 4
J. Simmons 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
D. Morgan
J. Thomas
C. Bentley
T. Foster
J. Bofenkamp
G. Hamperian
D. Cathcart III
M. Konate
O. Pedersen
K. Ganley, Jr.
D. Ogoro
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Morgan 10 2 2 4/10 2/8 0/0 3 20 2 0 0 0 2
J. Thomas 6 11 0 3/7 0/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 5 6
C. Bentley 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 3
T. Foster 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 1 1 0 1
J. Bofenkamp 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Hamperian 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cathcart III 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 2
M. Konate 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
O. Pedersen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ganley, Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ogoro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 41 5 21/67 5/27 8/16 13 201 5 1 11 16 25
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
S. Enoch
R. McMahon
D. Perry
D. Sutton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 21 6 0 10/16 1/4 0/0 2 29 0 0 2 1 5
S. Enoch 17 14 0 8/14 0/2 1/1 0 29 0 3 0 4 10
R. McMahon 16 3 2 5/9 4/7 2/2 1 31 0 0 1 0 3
D. Perry 10 5 12 4/7 0/2 2/3 1 27 1 0 1 0 5
D. Sutton 2 4 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 30 2 1 3 0 4
Starters
J. Nwora
S. Enoch
R. McMahon
D. Perry
D. Sutton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 21 6 0 10/16 1/4 0/0 2 29 0 0 2 1 5
S. Enoch 17 14 0 8/14 0/2 1/1 0 29 0 3 0 4 10
R. McMahon 16 3 2 5/9 4/7 2/2 1 31 0 0 1 0 3
D. Perry 10 5 12 4/7 0/2 2/3 1 27 1 0 1 0 5
D. Sutton 2 4 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 30 2 1 3 0 4
Bench
Q. Slazinski
S. Williamson
K. Oddo
L. Kimble
J. Nickelberry
A. Igiehon
M. Williams
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
D. Johnson
G. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Slazinski 6 1 0 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
S. Williamson 6 5 2 3/8 0/1 0/0 1 23 0 1 0 1 4
K. Oddo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. Kimble 0 0 5 0/6 0/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 0
J. Nickelberry 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Igiehon 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 5 0 0 0 0 1
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 39 22 33/65 7/22 5/6 11 200 3 5 7 6 33
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores