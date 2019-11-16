CLMB
Huff, Diakite lead No. 9 Virginia past Columbia 60-42

  • AP
  • Nov 16, 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff scored 13 points each and No. 9 Virginia beat Columbia 60-42 on Saturday.

Kihei Clark added 10 points for the Cavaliers (3-0), who led 31-17 at halftime and substituted liberally throughout the second half. Walk-on Chase Coleman and redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro each scored the first points of their college careers late in the game.

Mike Smith scored 16 points to lead the Lions (1-3), whose point total was the highest Virginia has allowed this season. The Lions finished 16 of 56 from the field (28.6 %) and were 4 for 11 from 3-point territory.

BIG PICTURE

Columbia: The Lions fell to 10-32 in their history against teams in the ACC, and 0-2 this season. They lost 65-63 at Wake Forest on Nov. 10. Columbia's last victory against an ACC school came on Dec. 27, 1969, when the Lions beat Wake Forest 101-78.

Virginia: The Cavaliers came into the game having allowed 34 points to each of their first two opponents, and the Lions were right on that schedule when they finished the first half with 17 points. Caffaro, a 7-footer, had three points, two fouls and two turnovers in seven minutes.

UP NEXT

Columbia: Stays on the road, facing St. John's on Wednesday night.

Virginia: Hosts Vermont on Tuesday night.

---

Key Players
M. Smith
21 G
K. Clark
0 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
7.5 Pts. Per Game 7.5
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
45.8 Field Goal % 36.0
35.7 Three Point % 31.3
80.0 Free Throw % 100.0
  Defensive rebound by Virginia 38:42
  Randy Brumant missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 2 Francisco Caffaro made layup, assist by Chase Coleman 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell 40.0
  Maka Ellis missed jump shot 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Maka Ellis 1:05
  Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:07
+ 1 Maka Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
  Maka Ellis missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:15
  Shooting foul on Kody Stattmann 1:15
+ 2 Chase Coleman made jump shot 1:29
Team Stats
Points 42 60
Field Goals 16-56 (28.6%) 24-59 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 7-14 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 42
Offensive 10 11
Defensive 22 26
Team 4 5
Assists 7 10
Steals 4 8
Blocks 4 9
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 13 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
M. Smith G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
25
M. Diakite F
13 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo Columbia 1-3 172542
home team logo 9 Virginia 3-0 312960
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Columbia 1-3 67.0 PPG 35 RPG 10.0 APG
home team logo 9 Virginia 3-0 56.5 PPG 51.5 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
21
M. Smith G 21.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.7 APG 43.4 FG%
30
J. Huff F 11.0 PPG 9.5 RPG 1.5 APG 83.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
M. Smith G 16 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
30
J. Huff F 13 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
28.6 FG% 40.7
30.0 3PT FG% 35.7
66.7 FT% 50.0
Columbia
Starters
M. Smith
R. Brumant
I. Nweke
J. Killingsworth
T. Bibbs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Smith 16 3 2 6/14 2/4 2/2 1 37 1 0 6 0 3
R. Brumant 9 4 1 3/7 3/6 0/0 4 30 1 2 1 0 4
I. Nweke 7 9 0 3/9 0/0 1/2 0 22 0 1 1 6 3
J. Killingsworth 2 2 2 1/5 0/4 0/0 1 18 1 0 0 0 2
T. Bibbs 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
M. Ellis
J. Smoyer
L. Bolster
C. Shockley-Okeke
J. Forrest
J. Klores
G. Stefanini
B. Milstein
E. Turner III
E. Onuama
A. Shannon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Ellis 6 2 1 2/9 1/3 1/2 0 26 1 0 1 0 2
J. Smoyer 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 1 1 2 0
L. Bolster 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
C. Shockley-Okeke 0 5 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 20 0 0 2 1 4
J. Forrest 0 2 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 0 2
J. Klores - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Stefanini - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Milstein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Onuama - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Shannon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 32 7 16/56 6/20 4/6 13 200 4 4 13 10 22
Virginia
Starters
M. Diakite
K. Clark
B. Key
T. Woldetensae
K. Stattmann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Diakite 13 9 0 4/10 1/3 4/6 1 20 1 0 2 3 6
K. Clark 10 3 5 4/9 2/3 0/0 1 30 0 1 1 0 3
B. Key 9 9 0 4/7 0/1 1/3 0 21 1 0 0 4 5
T. Woldetensae 5 6 0 2/7 1/2 0/0 3 33 2 0 0 0 6
K. Stattmann 3 2 1 1/6 0/2 1/1 1 29 0 3 1 0 2
Bench
J. Huff
F. Caffaro
C. Coleman
C. Morsell
J. Nixon
J. McKoy
S. Hauser
A. Katstra
G. Kersey
K. Shedrick
M. Palumbo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Huff 13 5 2 6/10 1/1 0/0 0 19 2 5 1 4 1
F. Caffaro 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 2 7 0 0 2 0 0
C. Coleman 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0
C. Morsell 2 3 1 1/6 0/3 0/2 1 24 1 0 1 0 3
J. Nixon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. McKoy 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 0
S. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kersey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shedrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Palumbo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 37 10 24/59 5/14 7/14 9 200 8 9 9 11 26
NCAA BB Scores