Huff, Diakite lead No. 9 Virginia past Columbia 60-42
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff scored 13 points each and No. 9 Virginia beat Columbia 60-42 on Saturday.
Kihei Clark added 10 points for the Cavaliers (3-0), who led 31-17 at halftime and substituted liberally throughout the second half. Walk-on Chase Coleman and redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro each scored the first points of their college careers late in the game.
Mike Smith scored 16 points to lead the Lions (1-3), whose point total was the highest Virginia has allowed this season. The Lions finished 16 of 56 from the field (28.6 %) and were 4 for 11 from 3-point territory.
BIG PICTURE
Columbia: The Lions fell to 10-32 in their history against teams in the ACC, and 0-2 this season. They lost 65-63 at Wake Forest on Nov. 10. Columbia's last victory against an ACC school came on Dec. 27, 1969, when the Lions beat Wake Forest 101-78.
Virginia: The Cavaliers came into the game having allowed 34 points to each of their first two opponents, and the Lions were right on that schedule when they finished the first half with 17 points. Caffaro, a 7-footer, had three points, two fouls and two turnovers in seven minutes.
UP NEXT
Columbia: Stays on the road, facing St. John's on Wednesday night.
Virginia: Hosts Vermont on Tuesday night.
---
---
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|7.5
|Pts. Per Game
|7.5
|6.5
|Ast. Per Game
|6.5
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|36.0
|35.7
|Three Point %
|31.3
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Defensive rebound by Virginia
|38:42
|Randy Brumant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 2
|Francisco Caffaro made layup, assist by Chase Coleman
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Casey Morsell
|40.0
|Maka Ellis missed jump shot
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Maka Ellis
|1:05
|Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:07
|+ 1
|Maka Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Maka Ellis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:15
|Shooting foul on Kody Stattmann
|1:15
|+ 2
|Chase Coleman made jump shot
|1:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|42
|60
|Field Goals
|16-56 (28.6%)
|24-59 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|7-14 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|42
|Offensive
|10
|11
|Defensive
|22
|26
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|7
|10
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|4
|9
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|13
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|28.6
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|13
|9
|0
|4/10
|1/3
|4/6
|1
|20
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|K. Clark
|10
|3
|5
|4/9
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|B. Key
|9
|9
|0
|4/7
|0/1
|1/3
|0
|21
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|T. Woldetensae
|5
|6
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|K. Stattmann
|3
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|29
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
