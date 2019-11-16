No. 7 Maryland gets defensive in 80-50 rout of Oakland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Darryl Morsell led a balanced attack with 14 points, and No. 7 Maryland used a strong defensive effort to power past Oakland 80-50 Saturday.
Anthony Cowan Jr. contributed 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Terrapins, Aaron Wiggins scored 10 and Jalen Smith added eight points and seven rebounds.
After opening with lopsided victories at home against Holy Cross and Rhode Island, Maryland is off a 3-0 start for the sixth year in a row. The Terps are 33-6 at home over the past two-plus seasons.
Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland (3-2) with 18 points. The Golden Grizzlies shot 36.5%, were outrebounded 40-30 and went 6 for 15 at the foul line.
The Terrapins used layups by Smith and Morsell to turn a 35-22 halftime lead into a 17-point cushion. Minutes later, Morsell contributed a pair of 3-pointers to a 12-3 run that made it 56-31 with 12:28 left.
Morsell, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, went 6 for 8 from the field and had seven rebounds in only 21 minutes.
Maryland coach Mark Turgeon used 15 players, nine of them for at least 10 minutes, and 13 different players scored.
The Golden Grizzlies broke to an early 16-12 lead and trailed only 24-22 before Maryland finished the first half with an 11-0 run - including a dunk by Smith and a 3-pointer by Wiggins at the buzzer.
Oakland shot 37% from the floor before halftime, missing eight of nine from beyond the arc.
BIG PICTURE
Oakland made it interesting at the outset but withered under the weight of Maryland's depth. The Golden Grizzlies have 10 new players from last season, so need games like this to get ready for Horizon League play.
Maryland has far too much depth, height and talent for the opposition in these early mismatches. If there's any flaw worth noting, it's that the Terrapins have started slowly in each game before pulling away.
UP NEXT
Oakland: Hosts Hartford on Monday night.
Maryland: Continues its season-opening, five-game homestand against Fairfield on Tuesday night. In the only previous meeting, the Terps beat the Stags 71-42 in 2009.
--
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|23.1
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|0.0
|Three Point %
|27.3
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|Defensive rebound by Reese Mona
|3.0
|Emmanuel Newsome missed jump shot, blocked by Reese Mona
|5.0
|+ 2
|Will Clark made layup, assist by Hakim Hart
|33.0
|Defensive rebound by Will Clark
|37.0
|Madison Monroe missed layup
|39.0
|+ 1
|Hakim Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|51.0
|+ 1
|Hakim Hart made 1st of 2 free throws
|51.0
|Shooting foul on Madison Monroe
|51.0
|+ 2
|Jackie Harris made layup, assist by Emmanuel Newsome
|1:02
|+ 1
|Hakim Hart made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:14
|Hakim Hart missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|80
|Field Goals
|19-52 (36.5%)
|30-56 (53.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|6-15 (40.0%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|39
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|21
|31
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|11
|20
|Steals
|8
|11
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|18
|13
|Fouls
|15
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
14
|X. Hill-Mais F
|12.3 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.8 APG
|47.6 FG%
|
11
|D. Morsell G
|9.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|60.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|X. Hill-Mais F
|18 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|D. Morsell G
|12 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.5
|FG%
|53.6
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|30.8
|
|
|40.0
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Hill-Mais
|18
|4
|2
|6/12
|3/6
|3/4
|4
|32
|1
|1
|5
|1
|3
|B. Brechting
|6
|6
|1
|3/10
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|25
|2
|0
|3
|2
|4
|T. Maddox Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Oladapo
|3
|6
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|1/7
|0
|28
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|K. Kangu
|2
|0
|4
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Hill-Mais
|18
|4
|2
|6/12
|3/6
|3/4
|4
|32
|1
|1
|5
|1
|3
|B. Brechting
|6
|6
|1
|3/10
|0/2
|0/2
|2
|25
|2
|0
|3
|2
|4
|T. Maddox Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Oladapo
|3
|6
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|1/7
|0
|28
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|K. Kangu
|2
|0
|4
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|28
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M. Monroe
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Lampman
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Gettelfinger
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Newsome
|2
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|B. Sowunmi
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Pittman Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Goodline
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Jihad
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|50
|27
|11
|19/52
|6/21
|6/15
|15
|202
|8
|2
|18
|6
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Morsell
|12
|7
|2
|5/7
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|A. Cowan Jr.
|11
|6
|7
|3/6
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|24
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|J. Smith
|10
|7
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|26
|3
|3
|1
|4
|3
|A. Wiggins
|10
|2
|1
|4/9
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|21
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Ma. Mitchell
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Morsell
|12
|7
|2
|5/7
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|A. Cowan Jr.
|11
|6
|7
|3/6
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|24
|1
|1
|3
|0
|6
|J. Smith
|10
|7
|0
|5/8
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|26
|3
|3
|1
|4
|3
|A. Wiggins
|10
|2
|1
|4/9
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|21
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Ma. Mitchell
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Hart
|7
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|5/6
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Ayala
|6
|0
|5
|3/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|R. Mona
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|R. Lindo Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ma. Mitchell
|4
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|D. Scott
|3
|3
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Tomaic
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|W. Clark
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Valmon
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Smith Jr.
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Marial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|38
|20
|30/56
|8/26
|12/17
|17
|199
|11
|7
|13
|7
|31
-
NCOLO
NIOWA53
56
2nd 7:23
-
CORN
DEPAUL38
63
2nd 8:48
-
MORGAN
GWASH39
44
2nd 14:40
-
GEOCU
UMBC37
47
2nd 9:46
-
CCTST
UMASS28
55
2nd 11:46 ESP+
-
ODU
NEAST52
45
2nd 10:39
-
CAMP
CIT68
51
2nd 8:40
-
WAGNER
NJTECH16
24
1st 7:53
-
ROBERT
TOLEDO17
22
1st 7:37
-
CHIST
PURDUE17
17
1st 7:49
-
STJOES
LOYCHI20
17
1st 10:10
-
ALCORN
13MEMP12
17
1st 12:03
-
QUINN
MIAMI15
21
1st 8:24
-
NWST
TULANE17
29
1st 7:49
-
SIUE
UIW14
14
1st 9:36
-
STPETE
PROV8
18
1st 8:50 FS2
-
TEMPLE
LSALLE18
11
1st 7:23 ESP+
-
SAMHOU
CMICH19
11
1st 11:30
-
BELMONT
BC29
29
1st 9:28
-
GORDC
HARTFD17
28
1st 7:08
-
LEHIGH
VATECH32
37
1st 0.0
-
DART
JVILLE20
28
1st 0.0
-
ALAM
MIAOH63
79
Final
-
OHIO
10NOVA54
78
Final
-
STFRAN
NCST64
95
Final
-
CLMB
9UVA42
60
Final
-
OAK
7MD50
80
Final
-
BUFF
HARV0
0138 O/U
-2
2:30pm
-
TNMART
WICHST0
0146 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm
-
WESTST
DENVER0
0
3:00pm
-
PEAY
TULSA0
0145.5 O/U
-8
3:00pm
-
TNTECH
APPST0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm
-
EMICH
NTEXAS0
0119 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
ROCKF
NILL0
0
4:00pm
-
MERMAK
MASLOW0
0
4:00pm
-
NICHST
23LSU0
0151 O/U
-20
4:00pm
-
UVM
STJOHN0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm FS2
-
SACHRT
BING0
0145.5 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
NH
BU0
0134.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
LIB
ECU0
0125.5 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
MACUM
WINTHR0
0
4:00pm
-
PBA
FAU0
0
4:00pm
-
RICE
UCSB0
0144.5 O/U
-9.5
5:00pm
-
STNYBRK
TEXPA0
0137.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
DEL
LAFAY0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm
-
MNTNA
ARK0
0140 O/U
-15.5
5:00pm
-
20WASH
TENN0
0132 O/U
-1
5:00pm
-
MONST
NCGRN0
0137.5 O/U
-15
6:00pm
-
UMES
MOREHD0
0131.5 O/U
-16.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
CREIGH0
0146 O/U
-8
6:00pm FS2
-
MCNSE
NMEX0
0154 O/U
-19
6:00pm
-
BRE
NCASHV0
0
6:00pm
-
DREXEL
SFA0
0149 O/U
-1.5
6:30pm
-
KENTST
WRIGHT0
0144.5 O/U
-6
7:00pm
-
STETSON
IPFW0
0149 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm
-
AMER
SFTRPA0
0146.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
JACKST
SMU0
0134 O/U
-21.5
7:00pm
-
BUCK
CAN0
0144.5 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
SEATTLE
CUSE0
0128.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm
-
ALBANY
MANH0
0135.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
CHARSO
DAYTON0
0139.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
NCWILM
DAVID0
0143.5 O/U
-16
7:00pm
-
MARIST
FORD0
0117.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
JMAD
GMASON0
0138 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm
-
SAMFORD
NALAB0
0149 O/U
+4
7:30pm
-
NDAKST
TXAMCC0
0131 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
STBON
RUT0
0126.5 O/U
-9
7:30pm
-
ILLCHI
BRAD0
0135 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
WOFF
BUTLER0
0135 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm FS2
-
ARKPB
GC0
0136 O/U
-16
8:00pm
-
TROY
IND0
0145.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
SILL0
0131 O/U
+2
8:00pm
-
BRSCIA
MURYST0
0
8:30pm
-
PEPPER
ABIL0
0147 O/U
+7
8:30pm
-
OREGST
WYO0
0122 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm
-
SNCLRA
STNFRD0
0137.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
MAINE
PORT0
0127 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
USD
25COLO0
0135 O/U
-18
10:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
LOYMRY0
0135 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm
-
CLS
CSFULL0
0
11:00pm
-
USC
NEVADA0
0154.5 O/U
+2.5
11:00pm CBSSN