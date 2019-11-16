OAK
No. 7 Maryland gets defensive in 80-50 rout of Oakland

  Nov 16, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Darryl Morsell led a balanced attack with 14 points, and No. 7 Maryland used a strong defensive effort to power past Oakland 80-50 Saturday.

Anthony Cowan Jr. contributed 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Terrapins, Aaron Wiggins scored 10 and Jalen Smith added eight points and seven rebounds.

After opening with lopsided victories at home against Holy Cross and Rhode Island, Maryland is off a 3-0 start for the sixth year in a row. The Terps are 33-6 at home over the past two-plus seasons.

Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland (3-2) with 18 points. The Golden Grizzlies shot 36.5%, were outrebounded 40-30 and went 6 for 15 at the foul line.

The Terrapins used layups by Smith and Morsell to turn a 35-22 halftime lead into a 17-point cushion. Minutes later, Morsell contributed a pair of 3-pointers to a 12-3 run that made it 56-31 with 12:28 left.

Morsell, a 6-foot-5 junior guard, went 6 for 8 from the field and had seven rebounds in only 21 minutes.

Maryland coach Mark Turgeon used 15 players, nine of them for at least 10 minutes, and 13 different players scored.

The Golden Grizzlies broke to an early 16-12 lead and trailed only 24-22 before Maryland finished the first half with an 11-0 run - including a dunk by Smith and a 3-pointer by Wiggins at the buzzer.

Oakland shot 37% from the floor before halftime, missing eight of nine from beyond the arc.

BIG PICTURE

Oakland made it interesting at the outset but withered under the weight of Maryland's depth. The Golden Grizzlies have 10 new players from last season, so need games like this to get ready for Horizon League play.

Maryland has far too much depth, height and talent for the opposition in these early mismatches. If there's any flaw worth noting, it's that the Terrapins have started slowly in each game before pulling away.

UP NEXT

Oakland: Hosts Hartford on Monday night.

Maryland: Continues its season-opening, five-game homestand against Fairfield on Tuesday night. In the only previous meeting, the Terps beat the Stags 71-42 in 2009.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Team Stats
Points 50 80
Field Goals 19-52 (36.5%) 30-56 (53.6%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 8-26 (30.8%)
Free Throws 6-15 (40.0%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 30 39
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 21 31
Team 3 1
Assists 11 20
Steals 8 11
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 15 17
Technicals 0 0
Oakland
Starters
X. Hill-Mais
B. Brechting
T. Maddox Jr.
D. Oladapo
K. Kangu
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Hill-Mais 18 4 2 6/12 3/6 3/4 4 32 1 1 5 1 3
B. Brechting 6 6 1 3/10 0/2 0/2 2 25 2 0 3 2 4
T. Maddox Jr. 5 2 0 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 24 1 0 0 0 2
D. Oladapo 3 6 2 1/3 0/0 1/7 0 28 0 0 2 3 3
K. Kangu 2 0 4 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 28 4 0 4 0 0
Bench
J. Harris
M. Monroe
B. Lampman
C. Gettelfinger
E. Newsome
B. Sowunmi
K. Pittman Jr.
R. Williams
Z. Goodline
Y. Jihad
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 5 1 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 16 0 1 0 0 1
M. Monroe 4 2 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 2
B. Lampman 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 2
C. Gettelfinger 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0
E. Newsome 2 2 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 2
B. Sowunmi 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
K. Pittman Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 8 0 0 2 0 1
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Goodline - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Jihad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 27 11 19/52 6/21 6/15 15 202 8 2 18 6 21
Maryland
Starters
D. Morsell
A. Cowan Jr.
J. Smith
A. Wiggins
Ma. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Morsell 12 7 2 5/7 2/2 0/0 1 21 2 1 1 1 6
A. Cowan Jr. 11 6 7 3/6 2/4 3/4 1 24 1 1 3 0 6
J. Smith 10 7 0 5/8 0/1 0/0 1 26 3 3 1 4 3
A. Wiggins 10 2 1 4/9 2/7 0/0 0 21 3 0 2 0 2
Ma. Mitchell 3 1 0 1/2 0/0 1/3 3 6 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
H. Hart
E. Ayala
R. Mona
R. Lindo Jr.
Ma. Mitchell
D. Scott
J. Tomaic
W. Clark
T. Valmon
S. Smith Jr.
C. Marial
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Hart 7 1 3 1/3 0/1 5/6 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
E. Ayala 6 0 5 3/7 0/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 4 0 0
R. Mona 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 0 1
R. Lindo Jr. 5 2 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 4 9 0 0 0 1 1
Ma. Mitchell 4 4 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 16 1 0 0 0 4
D. Scott 3 3 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 1 2
J. Tomaic 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 1 0 0 1
W. Clark 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
T. Valmon 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
S. Smith Jr. 0 2 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 2
C. Marial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 38 20 30/56 8/26 12/17 17 199 11 7 13 7 31
