Schwartz, No. 25 Colorado race past San Diego 71-53

  • AP
  • Nov 17, 2019

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) D'Shawn Schwartz scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, helping No. 25 Colorado run past scrappy San Diego 71-53 on Saturday night, coach Tad Boyle's 10th winner in 10 home openers.

Tyler Bey added 14 points and two impressive blocked shots on Braun Hartfield, one a thunderous rejection and the other a swipe and steal that was equally athletic.

Lucas Siewert and McKinley Wight IV each chipped in 11 points for the Buffaloes (2-0), who avenged losses to the Toreros (2-3), of the West Coast Conference, in each of the last seasons.

Colorado's superior depth wore down the Tereros, who were playing for the third time in five nights, and the Buffs used an 18-0 run to turn a tight 46-42 game into a blowout.

The Tereros, who had to replace four graduating seniors from a team that advanced to the NIT for the first time in program history, got 10 points each from Noel Coleman and Joey Calcaterra.

San Diego trailed 30-27 at halftime but Marion Humphrey picked up his second and third fouls within 30 seconds and took a seat, and the Buffs were in the bonus with 14:21 remaining.

Schwartz sank four free throws and a 3-pointer to put Colorado ahead 46-37.

Humphrey, the son of former Denver Broncos running back Bobby Humphrey, finished with just four points, six below his average and equal to the number of personal fouls he committed.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego: The Tereros hung tough for 25 minutes but they got sloppy with the wave after wave of fresher bodies the Buffs sent onto the court and committed too many fouls to pull off a win over Colorado for the third consecutive year.

Colorado: The Buffaloes put this one away by holding San Diego scoreless for over six minutes during their big run in the second half.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Ranked for the first time since Jan. 13, 2014, the Buffaloes' blowout ensured this one won't be a cameo.

UP NEXT

San Diego: The Toreros return home to take on rival San Diego State on Wednesday night.

Colorado: The Buffaloes get a day off before hosting UC-Irvine on Monday night.

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
B. Hartfield
1 G
M. Wright IV
25 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
38.1 Field Goal % 44.8
23.5 Three Point % 0.0
78.6 Free Throw % 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Frank Ryder 1.0
  Jared Rodriguez missed layup 3.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Dallas Walton 15.0
  Bad pass turnover on Finn Sullivan, stolen by Shane Gatling 18.0
+ 2 McKinley Wright IV made jump shot 34.0
+ 3 Jared Rodriguez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braun Hartfield 1:06
+ 2 McKinley Wright IV made layup 1:24
  Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by McKinley Wright IV 1:30
  Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan 1:41
  Dallas Walton missed jump shot 1:43
  Defensive rebound by Colorado 2:01
Team Stats
Points 53 71
Field Goals 19-55 (34.5%) 23-56 (41.1%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 40
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 23 25
Team 3 2
Assists 10 13
Steals 9 11
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 18 15
Fouls 20 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Calcaterra G
10 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
5
D. Schwartz G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego 2-3 272653
home team logo 25 Colorado 2-0 304171
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Coors Events Center Boulder, CO
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego 2-3 69.5 PPG 34.3 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo 25 Colorado 2-0 81.0 PPG 51 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
3
N. Coleman G 3.3 PPG 1.0 RPG 1.0 APG 38.5 FG%
5
D. Schwartz G 15.0 PPG 1.0 RPG 3.0 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
N. Coleman G 10 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
5
D. Schwartz G 15 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
34.5 FG% 41.1
26.9 3PT FG% 45.8
80.0 FT% 66.7
San Diego
Starters
J. Calcaterra
A. Floresca
B. Hartfield
M. Humphrey
J. Jean-Marie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Calcaterra 10 2 0 4/11 2/4 0/0 1 33 1 0 1 0 2
A. Floresca 8 5 3 3/7 2/5 0/0 2 30 1 1 2 1 4
B. Hartfield 7 7 3 2/12 1/5 2/2 2 28 2 2 5 2 5
M. Humphrey 4 1 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 4 20 1 0 3 0 1
J. Jean-Marie 4 8 0 1/4 0/2 2/3 4 30 0 0 3 3 5
Colorado
Starters
D. Schwartz
T. Bey
M. Wright IV
E. Battey
D. Kountz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Schwartz 15 3 1 4/6 2/3 5/7 2 22 0 0 1 1 2
T. Bey 14 10 0 4/7 2/3 4/4 2 29 2 3 3 3 7
M. Wright IV 11 6 5 5/13 0/2 1/4 1 31 1 0 2 2 4
E. Battey 6 4 2 2/5 1/2 1/2 3 18 1 0 1 2 2
D. Kountz 0 2 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 2 16 1 0 2 1 1
NCAA BB Scores