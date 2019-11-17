Schwartz, No. 25 Colorado race past San Diego 71-53
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) D'Shawn Schwartz scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half, helping No. 25 Colorado run past scrappy San Diego 71-53 on Saturday night, coach Tad Boyle's 10th winner in 10 home openers.
Tyler Bey added 14 points and two impressive blocked shots on Braun Hartfield, one a thunderous rejection and the other a swipe and steal that was equally athletic.
Lucas Siewert and McKinley Wight IV each chipped in 11 points for the Buffaloes (2-0), who avenged losses to the Toreros (2-3), of the West Coast Conference, in each of the last seasons.
Colorado's superior depth wore down the Tereros, who were playing for the third time in five nights, and the Buffs used an 18-0 run to turn a tight 46-42 game into a blowout.
The Tereros, who had to replace four graduating seniors from a team that advanced to the NIT for the first time in program history, got 10 points each from Noel Coleman and Joey Calcaterra.
San Diego trailed 30-27 at halftime but Marion Humphrey picked up his second and third fouls within 30 seconds and took a seat, and the Buffs were in the bonus with 14:21 remaining.
Schwartz sank four free throws and a 3-pointer to put Colorado ahead 46-37.
Humphrey, the son of former Denver Broncos running back Bobby Humphrey, finished with just four points, six below his average and equal to the number of personal fouls he committed.
BIG PICTURE
San Diego: The Tereros hung tough for 25 minutes but they got sloppy with the wave after wave of fresher bodies the Buffs sent onto the court and committed too many fouls to pull off a win over Colorado for the third consecutive year.
Colorado: The Buffaloes put this one away by holding San Diego scoreless for over six minutes during their big run in the second half.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Ranked for the first time since Jan. 13, 2014, the Buffaloes' blowout ensured this one won't be a cameo.
UP NEXT
San Diego: The Toreros return home to take on rival San Diego State on Wednesday night.
Colorado: The Buffaloes get a day off before hosting UC-Irvine on Monday night.
---
---
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|38.1
|Field Goal %
|44.8
|23.5
|Three Point %
|0.0
|78.6
|Free Throw %
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Frank Ryder
|1.0
|Jared Rodriguez missed layup
|3.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Dallas Walton
|15.0
|Bad pass turnover on Finn Sullivan, stolen by Shane Gatling
|18.0
|+ 2
|McKinley Wright IV made jump shot
|34.0
|+ 3
|Jared Rodriguez made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braun Hartfield
|1:06
|+ 2
|McKinley Wright IV made layup
|1:24
|Lost ball turnover on Braun Hartfield, stolen by McKinley Wright IV
|1:30
|Defensive rebound by Finn Sullivan
|1:41
|Dallas Walton missed jump shot
|1:43
|Defensive rebound by Colorado
|2:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|71
|Field Goals
|19-55 (34.5%)
|23-56 (41.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-26 (26.9%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|14-21 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|40
|Offensive
|7
|13
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|10
|13
|Steals
|9
|11
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|18
|15
|Fouls
|20
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|N. Coleman G
|3.3 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|38.5 FG%
|
5
|D. Schwartz G
|15.0 PPG
|1.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Coleman G
|10 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|D. Schwartz G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|34.5
|FG%
|41.1
|
|
|26.9
|3PT FG%
|45.8
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Calcaterra
|10
|2
|0
|4/11
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Floresca
|8
|5
|3
|3/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|B. Hartfield
|7
|7
|3
|2/12
|1/5
|2/2
|2
|28
|2
|2
|5
|2
|5
|M. Humphrey
|4
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Jean-Marie
|4
|8
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|2/3
|4
|30
|0
|0
|3
|3
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Schwartz
|15
|3
|1
|4/6
|2/3
|5/7
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Bey
|14
|10
|0
|4/7
|2/3
|4/4
|2
|29
|2
|3
|3
|3
|7
|M. Wright IV
|11
|6
|5
|5/13
|0/2
|1/4
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|E. Battey
|6
|4
|2
|2/5
|1/2
|1/2
|3
|18
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Kountz
|0
|2
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Siewert
|11
|5
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|S. Gatling
|8
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|20
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|D. Walton
|3
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|13
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|M. Daniels
|3
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|F. Ryder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Parquet
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Strating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Barthelemy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|38
|13
|23/56
|11/24
|14/21
|12
|200
|11
|4
|15
|13
|25
