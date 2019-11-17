No Text
CPOLY
MARYCA
No Text
Key Players
K. Colvin
33 F
M. Fitts
24 F
|36.3
|Min. Per Game
|36.3
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|7.7
|Reb. Per Game
|7.7
|33.3
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|25.0
|Three Point %
|35.7
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|68.8
|+ 2
|Colin McCarthy made jump shot
|12.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Kristers Zoriks
|28.0
|+ 3
|Mark Crowe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Colvin
|46.0
|+ 2
|Aaron Menzies made dunk, assist by Logan Johnson
|59.0
|+ 1
|Colin McCarthy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:13
|+ 1
|Colin McCarthy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:13
|Colin McCarthy missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:13
|Personal foul on Kristers Zoriks
|1:13
|Offensive rebound by Tuukka Jaakkola
|1:16
|Tuukka Jaakkola missed layup
|1:18
|+ 2
|Aaron Menzies made layup, assist by Logan Johnson
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|79
|Field Goals
|21-52 (40.4%)
|28-52 (53.8%)
|3-Pointers
|2-9 (22.2%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|4-12 (33.3%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|39
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|16
|23
|Team
|1
|9
|Assists
|7
|14
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|12
|Fouls
|15
|14
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
|Team Stats
|Cal Poly 1-3
|73.0 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|13.7 APG
|18 Saint Mary's 3-1
|68.3 PPG
|35 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|T. Jaakkola F
|8.7 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|57.1 FG%
|
3
|J. Ford G
|19.3 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|49.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Jaakkola F
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|J. Ford G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|40.4
|FG%
|53.8
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jaakkola
|13
|3
|1
|6/9
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|K. Smith
|3
|7
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|30
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|J. Smith
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Colvin
|2
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Ballard
|0
|3
|0
|0/10
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jaakkola
|13
|3
|1
|6/9
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|K. Smith
|3
|7
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|30
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|J. Smith
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|4
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Colvin
|2
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|26
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|J. Ballard
|0
|3
|0
|0/10
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Crowe
|8
|1
|2
|3/3
|2/2
|0/2
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Koroma
|7
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|22
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|J. Alexander
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|C. Rogers
|4
|2
|0
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. McCarthy
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Harwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hollingsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|48
|22
|7
|21/52
|2/9
|4/12
|15
|200
|6
|1
|14
|6
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ford
|21
|2
|2
|8/14
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Fitts
|12
|1
|2
|4/9
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Krebs
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M. Tass
|6
|6
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|L. Johnson
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ford
|21
|2
|2
|8/14
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Fitts
|12
|1
|2
|4/9
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|T. Krebs
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|M. Tass
|6
|6
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|L. Johnson
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kuhse
|8
|3
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|24
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Ducas
|8
|4
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|2/2
|0
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|A. Menzies
|6
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|K. Zoriks
|6
|1
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Fotu
|4
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|K. Bowen
|2
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|D. Sheets
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Thomas
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|J. Perry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Clinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|30
|14
|28/52
|10/22
|13/16
|14
|201
|7
|2
|12
|7
|23
-
MONST
TNTECH52
39
Final
-
VMI
UCDAV89
84
Final/2OT
-
JAXST
VCU65
93
Final
-
MERMAK
JVILLE54
44
Final
-
MARQET
WISC61
77
Final
-
NMEXST
19ARIZ53
83
Final
-
MOBILE
SELOU58
65
Final
-
STNYBRK
NDAKST64
57
Final
-
UCF
ILLST67
65
Final
-
HOW
TOLEDO68
112
Final
-
COPPST
NKY70
82
Final
-
NDAK
VALPO60
74
Final
-
YALE
OKLAST57
64
Final
-
IDAHO
ARKST68
82
Final
-
NORL
MISSST59
82
Final
-
ARKLR
CARK76
56
Final
-
DTROIT
CLEM65
87
Final
-
15FLA
UCONN59
62
Final
-
DART
MASLOW80
75
Final/OT
-
CSN
RICH62
90
Final
-
IDST
WASHST61
72
Final
-
12SETON
STLOU83
66
Final
-
SIMP
DRAKE53
98
Final
-
TEXPA
TXAMCC55
63
Final
-
BALLST
INDST69
55
Final
-
CSANBERN
FRESNO47
92
Final
-
NCCU
4LVILLE58
87
Final
-
FAIR
LOYMD75
84
Final/OT
-
RIDER
ARIZST55
92
Final
-
UCRIV
UOP51
58
Final
-
WAKE
CHARLO65
67
Final/OT
-
SIMPU
SJST60
85
Final
-
GAST
GTOWN83
91
Final
-
CPOLY
18MARYCA48
79
Final
-
TXARL
14OREG47
67
Final