CPOLY
MARYCA

No Text

No Text
Key Players
K. Colvin
33 F
M. Fitts
24 F
36.3 Min. Per Game 36.3
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
33.3 Field Goal % 40.0
25.0 Three Point % 35.7
66.7 Free Throw % 68.8
+ 2 Colin McCarthy made jump shot 12.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Kristers Zoriks 28.0
+ 3 Mark Crowe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Colvin 46.0
+ 2 Aaron Menzies made dunk, assist by Logan Johnson 59.0
+ 1 Colin McCarthy made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
+ 1 Colin McCarthy made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
  Colin McCarthy missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:13
  Personal foul on Kristers Zoriks 1:13
  Offensive rebound by Tuukka Jaakkola 1:16
  Tuukka Jaakkola missed layup 1:18
+ 2 Aaron Menzies made layup, assist by Logan Johnson 1:35
Team Stats
Points 48 79
Field Goals 21-52 (40.4%) 28-52 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 2-9 (22.2%) 10-22 (45.5%)
Free Throws 4-12 (33.3%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 23 39
Offensive 6 7
Defensive 16 23
Team 1 9
Assists 7 14
Steals 6 7
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 15 14
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
14
T. Jaakkola F
13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
J. Ford G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Cal Poly 1-3 212748
home team logo 18 Saint Mary's 3-1 463379
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
McKeon Pavilion Moraga, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Cal Poly 1-3 73.0 PPG 35.3 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo 18 Saint Mary's 3-1 68.3 PPG 35 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
14
T. Jaakkola F 8.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.3 APG 57.1 FG%
3
J. Ford G 19.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.3 APG 49.0 FG%
Top Scorers
14
T. Jaakkola F 13 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
3
J. Ford G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
40.4 FG% 53.8
22.2 3PT FG% 45.5
33.3 FT% 81.3
Cal Poly
Starters
T. Jaakkola
K. Smith
J. Smith
K. Colvin
J. Ballard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jaakkola 13 3 1 6/9 0/1 1/2 4 25 0 0 0 2 1
K. Smith 3 7 2 1/4 0/0 1/2 0 30 3 0 1 0 7
J. Smith 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/1 4 24 0 0 2 0 0
K. Colvin 2 2 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 0 26 1 0 3 0 2
J. Ballard 0 3 0 0/10 0/1 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
M. Crowe
A. Koroma
J. Alexander
C. Rogers
C. McCarthy
J. Rice
M. Harwell
H. Hollingsworth
N. Taylor
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Crowe 8 1 2 3/3 2/2 0/2 1 14 1 0 1 0 1
A. Koroma 7 2 0 3/4 0/0 1/3 1 22 0 1 2 1 1
J. Alexander 6 2 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 2 0
C. Rogers 4 2 0 2/8 0/2 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 0 2
C. McCarthy 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Rice 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
M. Harwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hollingsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 22 7 21/52 2/9 4/12 15 200 6 1 14 6 16
Saint Mary's
Starters
J. Ford
M. Fitts
T. Krebs
M. Tass
L. Johnson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ford 21 2 2 8/14 2/5 3/4 0 26 1 0 2 0 2
M. Fitts 12 1 2 4/9 2/4 2/2 1 22 1 0 3 0 1
T. Krebs 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 20 0 1 0 0 1
M. Tass 6 6 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 21 0 1 0 0 6
L. Johnson 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 9 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
T. Kuhse
A. Ducas
A. Menzies
K. Zoriks
D. Fotu
K. Bowen
D. Sheets
E. Thomas
J. Perry
Q. Clinton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kuhse 8 3 4 2/3 0/0 4/4 3 24 2 0 2 1 2
A. Ducas 8 4 0 2/2 2/2 2/2 0 17 1 0 1 1 3
A. Menzies 6 3 0 3/4 0/0 0/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 3
K. Zoriks 6 1 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 1
D. Fotu 4 3 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 1 0 3
K. Bowen 2 3 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 16 1 0 1 3 0
D. Sheets 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Thomas 0 3 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 2 1
J. Perry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 30 14 28/52 10/22 13/16 14 201 7 2 12 7 23
