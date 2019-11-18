MAINE
WASH

No. 25 Washington eyes bounce-back win vs. Maine

  • FLM
  • Nov 18, 2019

Washington coach Mike Hopkins admitted his team got a "little bit outclassed" in suffering its first loss of the season Saturday, a 75-62 defeat to Tennessee in the James Naismith Hall of Fame Classic in Toronto.

That shouldn't be the case for the No. 25 Huskies (2-1) on Tuesday night when they host Maine (1-2).

The Black Bears, who opened their West Coast trip with a 71-62 loss at Portland on Saturday, have never appeared in the NCAA Tournament, haven't won more than 10 games since the 2012-13 season and last had a winning record in 2009-10.

The Huskies opened the season by rallying for a 67-64 victory against then-No. 16 Baylor at the Armed Forces Classic in Anchorage, Alaska, before returning home to defeat Mount St. Mary's 56-46.

Against the Volunteers, Washington committed 17 turnovers and shot 5 of 18 from 3-point range. The Huskies are averaging 17.3 turnovers per game, which ranked 314th out of 350 teams nationally after Sunday's games.

"I felt like we were in sand a little bit," Hopkins said. "They were moving the ball; we weren't as active and disruptive as we normally were. Our rim protection wasn't as good as it was against Baylor."

Nahziah Carter led the Huskies with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Washington features a trio of former McDonald's All-Americans in freshman forwards Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels, along with sophomore guard Quade Green, a transfer from Kentucky.

Stewart totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds against Tennessee, McDaniels had 15 points and Green scored 10 with six assists.

"Every time we had a little bit of momentum where you could turn a switch, they made a big shot or made a big play," Hopkins said.

Second-year Maine coach Richard Barron, whose team went 5-27 last season, compared the rebuilding process to the work of a financial advisor.

"It's not something you can speed up," Barron told the Bangor Daily News. "You put a little away and you get a little better, you save a little bit and you benefit from compounding interest."

Maine has seven true freshmen and four junior college transfers on a roster that includes 12 foreign-born players, although guard Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish is the only freshman who has started for the Black Bears.

"I like our culture off the court," Barron said. "If you're around jerks it's no fun. I don't care how good they are, I don't want to do that. I'd rather be happy those other 20 hours. But they're good students, they're serious students, they love Maine and they love each other.

"They're also green and they're naive, hopefully they're impressionable. That's my opportunity (to coach them)."

Senior forward Andrew Fleming has had a hand in half of Maine's field goals this season, making 23 baskets and assisting on 12 others. He scored 37 points, one shy of his career-high, in a season-opening victory against Merrimack to pass the 1,000-point plateau.

Senior guard Sergio El Darwich finished with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting, five assists and four rebounds against Portland.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
S. El Darwich
25 G
Q. Green
55 G
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
5.7 Pts. Per Game 5.7
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
45.2 Field Goal % 41.7
22.2 Three Point % 42.9
86.7 Free Throw % 60.0
  Defensive rebound by Washington 1.0
  Sergio El Darwich missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Hameir Wright made driving layup 23.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Maine 38.0
  Offensive rebound by Maine 38.0
  Sergio El Darwich missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Taylor Schildroth 1:18
  Hameir Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:20
  Bad pass turnover on Precious Okoh, stolen by Jamal Bey 1:29
  Defensive rebound by Andrew Fleming 1:43
  Jaden McDaniels missed layup 1:45
Team Stats
Points 18 36
Field Goals 8-24 (33.3%) 15-32 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 2-13 (15.4%) 2-8 (25.0%)
Free Throws 0-2 (0.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 21 17
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 16 11
Team 1 2
Assists 5 7
Steals 1 9
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 12 4
Fouls 8 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
N. Prijovic F
5 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
33
I. Stewart F
12 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo Maine 1-2 18-18
home team logo 25 Washington 2-1 36-36
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Maine 1-2 64.0 PPG 35.3 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 25 Washington 2-1 61.7 PPG 40.7 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
5
N. Prijovic F 9.3 PPG 10.0 RPG 1.7 APG 44.0 FG%
33
I. Stewart F 15.0 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.3 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
N. Prijovic F 5 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
33
I. Stewart F 12 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 46.9
15.4 3PT FG% 25.0
0.0 FT% 50.0
Maine
Starters
S. El Darwich
A. Fleming
M. Yagodin
S. Ingo
T. Schildroth
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. El Darwich 4 1 1 2/7 0/4 0/0 1 18 1 0 5 0 1
A. Fleming 2 3 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 0 3
M. Yagodin 2 3 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 2
S. Ingo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Schildroth 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
S. El Darwich
A. Fleming
M. Yagodin
S. Ingo
T. Schildroth
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. El Darwich 4 1 1 2/7 0/4 0/0 1 18 1 0 5 0 1
A. Fleming 2 3 3 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 0 3
M. Yagodin 2 3 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 2
S. Ingo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Schildroth 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
P. Stumer
M. Antoms
P. Okoh
V. Radakovic
J. Wright-McLeish
S. Iluyomade
A. Turgut
A. Kizilkaya
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Stumer 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 2
M. Antoms 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 2 1
P. Okoh 0 0 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
V. Radakovic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
J. Wright-McLeish 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
S. Iluyomade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Turgut - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kizilkaya - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 18 20 5 8/24 2/13 0/2 8 75 1 0 12 4 16
Washington
Starters
I. Stewart
Q. Green
H. Wright
J. Bey
J. McDaniels
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Stewart 12 7 0 5/9 0/0 2/3 0 18 0 3 0 3 4
Q. Green 9 3 1 4/4 1/1 0/1 0 17 3 0 1 0 3
H. Wright 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
J. Bey 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0
J. McDaniels 0 0 2 0/6 0/3 0/0 1 15 2 0 1 0 0
On Court
I. Stewart
Q. Green
H. Wright
J. Bey
J. McDaniels
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Stewart 12 7 0 5/9 0/0 2/3 0 18 0 3 0 3 4
Q. Green 9 3 1 4/4 1/1 0/1 0 17 3 0 1 0 3
H. Wright 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
J. Bey 0 0 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 0
J. McDaniels 0 0 2 0/6 0/3 0/0 1 15 2 0 1 0 0
On Bench
S. Timmins
E. Hardy
N. Roberts
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
J. Crandall
R. Sorn
J. Brooks
B. Penn-Johnson
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
R. Lundeen
M. Tsohonis
R. Battle
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Timmins 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
E. Hardy 2 4 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 8 0 0 1 1 3
N. Roberts 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
T. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Barnard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crandall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Penn-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lundeen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tsohonis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Battle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 15 7 15/32 2/8 4/8 2 84 9 3 4 4 11
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores