Swider scores 26, No. 17 Villanova routs MTSU 98-69
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) Cole Swider scored a career-high 26 points with six 3-pointers, and No. 17 Villanova routed Middle Tennessee 98-69 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Collin Gillespie added 16 points and hit four 3s, Justin Moore finished with 15 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 11 rebounds to help the Wildcats (3-1) win their second straight following a 25-point loss at No. 10 Ohio State.
Villanova never trailed, led by 35, shot 57% and finished with a season-best 18 3-pointers. Eleven of them came during a first-half barrage that pushed its lead well into the 20s. Swider hit his fifth 3 from the corner shortly before the buzzer to put the Wildcats up 53-28 at halftime.
Saddiq Bey then took the lead to 30 with a 3-pointer two minutes into the second half.
Donovan Sims scored 18 points and C.J. Jones had 16 for the Blue Raiders (3-2). Leading scorer Antonio Green, averaging 23.5 points going into the game, finished with four points on 1-of-7 shooting while dealing with foul trouble.
BIG PICTURE
Villanova: The Wildcats are tough to beat during in-season holiday tournaments, winning six of them in a row, and that 3-point touch got them off to a strong start toward No. 7. Gillespie, in his second game without the mask that protected his broken nose, got plenty of clear looks at the basket.
Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders had no answer for Villanova's long-range shooting and couldn't really get their 1-2 punch of Green and Jones started. Jones averages 20 points, but by the time he reached double figures, Middle Tennessee was already trailing by 30.
UP NEXT
Villanova: Plays the Tulane-Mississippi State winner on Friday in one semifinal.
Middle Tennessee: Faces the Tulane-Mississippi State loser on Friday in a consolation game.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|23.5
|Pts. Per Game
|23.5
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|44.7
|Field Goal %
|46.2
|33.3
|Three Point %
|43.9
|91.7
|Free Throw %
|87.0
|Lost ball turnover on Donovan Sims, stolen by Chris Arcidiacono
|23.0
|Lost ball turnover on Bryan Antoine, stolen by Tyler Millin
|28.0
|+ 3
|Donovan Sims made 3-pt. jump shot
|41.0
|+ 2
|Bryan Antoine made driving layup
|47.0
|+ 1
|Donovan Sims made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:03
|+ 1
|Donovan Sims made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:03
|Shooting foul on Chris Arcidiacono
|1:03
|+ 3
|Chris Arcidiacono made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bryan Antoine
|1:18
|+ 2
|Eli Lawrence made alley-oop shot, assist by Donovan Sims
|1:50
|+ 2
|Brandon Slater made dunk, assist by Chris Arcidiacono
|1:59
|Defensive rebound by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree
|2:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|98
|69
|Field Goals
|38-67 (56.7%)
|26-60 (43.3%)
|3-Pointers
|18-38 (47.4%)
|4-18 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|13-21 (61.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|33
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|26
|19
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|27
|12
|Steals
|6
|6
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fouls
|21
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|17 Villanova 3-1
|75.3 PPG
|47 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Middle Tenn. 3-2
|90.0 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|17.5 APG
|
|56.7
|FG%
|43.3
|
|
|47.4
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|61.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Gillespie
|16
|1
|7
|4/7
|4/6
|4/4
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Moore
|15
|4
|3
|6/11
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|J. Samuels
|6
|1
|1
|3/5
|0/2
|0/2
|3
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Bey
|6
|1
|4
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Robinson-Earl
|6
|11
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|23
|1
|1
|2
|2
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Swider
|26
|6
|2
|10/15
|6/11
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|B. Antoine
|9
|1
|2
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|B. Slater
|7
|3
|3
|3/7
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|D. Cosby-Roundtree
|4
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|C. Arcidiacono
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Saunders
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Hoehn
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Daniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|98
|33
|27
|38/67
|18/38
|4/6
|21
|199
|6
|3
|10
|7
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Sims
|18
|2
|2
|6/10
|2/4
|4/7
|1
|31
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|C. Jones
|16
|2
|1
|6/11
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|34
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Jackson
|12
|5
|1
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|4
|3
|2
|J. Johnson
|9
|4
|2
|4/12
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|A. Green
|4
|4
|4
|1/7
|0/5
|2/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Lawrence
|10
|6
|0
|4/8
|0/3
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|A. Crump
|0
|3
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|S. Kromah
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Millin
|0
|3
|0
|0/5
|0/2
|0/4
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Dishman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Millner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Coffey II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|29
|12
|26/60
|4/18
|13/21
|13
|200
|6
|1
|14
|10
|19
