No. 1 Duke, Georgetown at home in vying for title

  • FLM
  • Nov 22, 2019

Members of the Duke basketball program like to refer to Madison Square Garden as one of their favorite venues away from home.

When it comes to meaningful basketball locales, the top-ranked Blue Devils will have competition when taking on Georgetown in Friday night's final of the 2K Empire Classic Benefiting Wounded Warrior Project.

The Hoyas (4-1) are coached by Patrick Ewing, whose storied NBA career was based at the Garden with the New York Knicks.

By the end of Georgetown's 82-66 upset of No. 22 Texas in Thursday night's first semifinal, Ewing was pumping up the crowd.

"It felt like it was back in the Knicks days," Ewing said. "I just wanted my team to know that we have a lot of supporters here. There's a lot of Georgetown alumni here and also at the game. I wanted them to stand up and be heard."

That was before Duke put an 87-52 whipping on previously undefeated California in the nightcap to set up the championship game matchup.

Duke (5-0) will be in its third game in Madison Square Garden this season after opening the schedule earlier this month by defeating Kansas at the neutral site.

"It's an honor, the very first thing," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said of competing at MSG. "I'm not going to shortchange our arena, Cameron (Indoor Stadium), but this is the one I love to play in after Cameron."

The Blue Devils have 37 victories all-time at MSG, marking the sixth-highest total for the program at any site.

Even though MSG is home to Georgetown's Big East Conference rival St. John's, Ewing said he has great affection for the venue.

"This is still my home," he said. "I still have a lot of fans here."

That could make for a raucous atmosphere for the tournament final as Duke typically draws lots of support in New York.

Duke freshmen were unfazed by the glamour of the famous arena. All three players who reached double-digit point totals against California are first-year players, led by center Vernon Carey Jr.'s 31-point, 12-rebound performance. He achieved those numbers without adding to them across the final 10 minutes.

Duke's offense featured seven players with at least one 3-point basket against California.

"I like my group. I like how hard they're playing, and they like each other, too," Krzyzewski said.

Duke holds a 217-34 record under Krzyzewski when playing with a No. 1 ranking. The win total matches the 217 games won by legendary UCLA coach John Wooden when his team was atop the rankings.

Duke was in such control in the 87-52 romp past California that its starters could rest for a good chunk down the stretch of the game.

While one of Duke's biggest players was the most productive Thursday night, it was 6-foot-2 guard Mac McClung who led Georgetown in scoring with 19 points in the Texas game.

Duke will be going for its 100th victory in an in-season tournament under Krzyzewski, whose teams hold a 99-18 mark in such games. The Blue Devils own 19 titles in in-season tournaments under Krzyzewski's direction.

Duke leads Georgetown 8-7 in the all-time series, though the teams haven't met since November 2015.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Akinjo
3 G
T. Jones
3 G
29.6 Min. Per Game 29.6
15.2 Pts. Per Game 15.2
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
36.6 Field Goal % 40.5
28.0 Three Point % 29.2
84.0 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 2 Omer Yurtseven made jump shot, assist by James Akinjo 1:24
  Offensive rebound by Georgetown 1:34
  James Akinjo missed jump shot 1:36
  Traveling violation turnover on Wendell Moore Jr. 1:48
+ 2 Omer Yurtseven made layup 1:59
  Offensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven 2:04
  Josh LeBlanc missed layup 2:06
  Defensive rebound by Omer Yurtseven 2:13
  Wendell Moore Jr. missed layup, blocked by Josh LeBlanc 2:15
  Bad pass turnover on Myron Gardner 2:42
  Defensive rebound by Myron Gardner 2:49
Team Stats
Points 71 77
Field Goals 28-52 (53.8%) 27-64 (42.2%)
3-Pointers 6-13 (46.2%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 9-16 (56.3%) 17-23 (73.9%)
Total Rebounds 29 39
Offensive 5 15
Defensive 20 16
Team 4 8
Assists 17 15
Steals 8 8
Blocks 12 2
Turnovers 24 20
Fouls 27 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
44
O. Yurtseven C
21 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
1
V. Carey Jr. C
20 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo Georgetown 4-1 333871
home team logo 1 Duke 5-0 334477
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Georgetown 4-1 81.8 PPG 45.2 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo 1 Duke 5-0 84.6 PPG 48 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
44
O. Yurtseven C 15.6 PPG 10.8 RPG 0.8 APG 59.6 FG%
1
V. Carey Jr. C 18.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 0.4 APG 61.8 FG%
Top Scorers
44
O. Yurtseven C 21 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
1
V. Carey Jr. C 20 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
53.8 FG% 42.2
46.2 3PT FG% 46.2
56.3 FT% 73.9
Georgetown
Starters
O. Yurtseven
J. Akinjo
J. LeBlanc
J. Blair
J. Mosely
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Yurtseven 21 4 2 9/13 0/1 3/5 4 22 0 3 0 1 3
J. Akinjo 17 3 6 7/15 2/5 1/2 3 34 4 0 5 2 1
J. LeBlanc 7 2 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 23 2 4 1 1 1
J. Blair 3 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 0
J. Mosely 0 5 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 24 0 0 5 0 5
On Bench
Q. Wahab
G. Alexander
M. Gardner
T. Allen
G. Muresan
J. Robinson
T. Ighoefe
M. Wilson
C. Azinge
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. Wahab 7 1 0 2/3 0/0 3/4 3 13 0 0 1 0 1
G. Alexander 6 1 0 2/2 1/1 1/2 4 17 0 0 3 0 1
M. Gardner 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 2 1 0 2
T. Allen 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 1 2
G. Muresan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ighoefe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Azinge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 25 17 28/52 6/13 9/16 27 161 8 12 24 5 20
Duke
Starters
V. Carey Jr.
C. Stanley
W. Moore Jr.
T. Jones
J. White
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Carey Jr. 20 9 0 8/14 0/0 4/8 4 27 1 0 2 4 5
C. Stanley 19 7 0 6/11 3/3 4/5 2 26 0 0 3 4 3
W. Moore Jr. 17 5 3 7/10 1/1 2/2 3 35 1 1 7 2 3
T. Jones 11 2 7 3/12 0/2 5/6 2 37 2 1 4 1 1
J. White 5 3 3 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 31 0 0 3 0 3
On Bench
J. Baker
J. DeLaurier
J. Goldwire
A. O'Connell
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
M. Savarino
K. Worthington
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Baker 5 0 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
J. DeLaurier 0 3 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 5 13 3 0 1 2 1
J. Goldwire 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
A. O'Connell 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Buckmire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 31 15 27/64 6/13 17/23 20 187 8 2 20 15 16
