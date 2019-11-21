HOU
No. 11 Oregon has a score to settle vs. Houston

  • FLM
  • Nov 21, 2019

No. 11 Oregon looks to avenge last season's upset loss to Houston when the Ducks host the Cougars on Friday night.

Last year's Cougars, unranked at the time, stunned the Ducks 65-61 in Houston last December, with the Cougars up by 20 in the first half before then-No. 18 Oregon cut the lead to two with 10 seconds left.

As it turned out, both teams made it to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.

This season, the Ducks (4-0) haven't played since a 67-47 win against Texas Arlington on Sunday night. The Cougars (2-1) are coming off Tuesday's 97-89 victory against crosstown rival Rice, while their only loss came at the buzzer against BYU on Nov. 15.

The Rice game saw Houston erupt for 65 second-half points after trailing 39-32 at halftime. The Cougars took a 97-89 win behind guard Quentin Grimes' 32 points. Guard Nate Hinton added 15 points and 11 rebounds, and a total of five players scored in double figures.

Grimes, a sophomore, transferred from Kansas after starting all 36 games for the Jayhawks last season.

"You can see our inexperience," coach Kelvin Sampson said after the win at Rice. "Quentin... he's still trying to figure out what color his jersey is. Nate's a sophomore that's one of our tough role players. We didn't have any leadership on the floor. We're just kind of out there right now."

Sampson said the leadership will present itself as the season goes on.

"I like where our basketball program is, I like where it's headed," he added. "That doesn't mean we aren't going to stub our toe here a few times before Christmas."

The Oregon program is also integrating new players, but coach Dana Altman got a longer look at some of his freshmen in Sunday's win against UTA. The Ducks got key contributions from freshmen C.J. Walker, Addison Patterson and Chandler Lawson.

Walker grabbed eight rebounds, and Patterson scored nine points off the bench.

Leadership hasn't been an issue with senior guard Payton Pritchard on the court. He scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds against the Mavericks.

"I think it was pretty good getting some of the newer players, our younger players, getting used to the feel of playing the game," guard Will Richardson told The Oregonian website, "and playing minutes where the game is close, where they're getting good minutes."

Oregon held UTA to its worst shooting performance in school history. The Mavericks made 15 of 64 field goals (23.4 percent). It was the best defensive effort for the Ducks since holding Eastern Washington to 23.1 percent from the field last November.

Oregon is 165-20 under Altman when holding opponents under 70 points, including a 130-12 mark the last six seasons.

Pritchard is on a scoring tear to open his final season as a Duck. He is currently the only player ranked in the Pac-12's top five in scoring (20.3 points per game) and assists (5.8 assists).

Key Players
Q. Grimes
24 G
P. Pritchard
3 G
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
57.9 Field Goal % 57.1
38.5 Three Point % 34.8
58.8 Free Throw % 70.8
  Personal foul on Chandler Lawson 7:34
  Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham 7:34
  Shakur Juiston missed layup 7:36
+ 2 Marcus Sasser made jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 7:45
  Offensive rebound by Caleb Mills 7:49
  Caleb Mills missed layup 7:51
  Defensive rebound by Brison Gresham 8:04
  Addison Patterson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8:09
+ 1 Addison Patterson made 1st of 2 free throws 8:04
  Shooting foul on Caleb Mills 8:09
  Personal foul on Marcus Sasser 8:27
Team Stats
Points 15 14
Field Goals 7-20 (35.0%) 5-13 (38.5%)
3-Pointers 0-6 (0.0%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 1-1 (100.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 15 7
Offensive 6 0
Defensive 9 6
Team 0 1
Assists 3 4
Steals 2 2
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 5 6
Fouls 4 3
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
F. White Jr. F
4 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
3
P. Pritchard G
8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Houston 2-1 15-15
home team logo 11 Oregon 4-0 14-14
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Houston 2-1 84.0 PPG 47 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 11 Oregon 4-0 81.5 PPG 43 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
24
Q. Grimes G 18.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 3.3 APG 57.1 FG%
3
P. Pritchard G 20.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 5.8 APG 55.8 FG%
Top Scorers
24
Q. Grimes G 4 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
3
P. Pritchard G 8 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
35.0 FG% 38.5
0.0 3PT FG% 37.5
100.0 FT% 50.0
Houston
Starters
F. White Jr.
M. Sasser
B. Gresham
D. Jarreau
C. Mills
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. White Jr. 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 3 0
M. Sasser 2 3 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 3
B. Gresham 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 3
D. Jarreau 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
C. Mills 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 1 0
On Court
F. White Jr.
M. Sasser
B. Gresham
D. Jarreau
C. Mills
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. White Jr. 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 2 3 0
M. Sasser 2 3 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 3
B. Gresham 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 3
D. Jarreau 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
C. Mills 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 1 0
On Bench
C. Harris Jr.
J. Gorham
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Harris Jr. 3 1 0 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 5 0 1 0 1 0
J. Gorham 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 1
C. Alley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 15 15 3 7/20 0/6 1/1 4 44 2 1 5 6 9
Oregon
Starters
A. Patterson
S. Juiston
W. Richardson
C. Duarte
C. Lawson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Patterson 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
S. Juiston 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 3
W. Richardson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
C. Duarte 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 1 2 0 0
C. Lawson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
A. Patterson
S. Juiston
W. Richardson
C. Duarte
C. Lawson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Patterson 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
S. Juiston 0 3 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 0 3
W. Richardson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
C. Duarte 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 1 2 0 0
C. Lawson 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
C. Walker
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
L. Osborn
L. Wur
N. Dante
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Walker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Dante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 6 4 5/13 3/8 1/2 3 35 2 1 6 0 6
