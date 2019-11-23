FGC
VCU

No Text

Evans, No. 21 VCU roll over Florida Gulf Coast 78-48

  • AP
  • Nov 23, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Evans scored 16 first-half points and No. 21 VCU bookended the first half with big runs in a 78-48 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday night.

Evans' total in the opening 20 minutes matched what FGCU managed as a team as VCU (5-0) rolled to a 43-16 lead. The Rams scored 16 of the first 18 points and, already leading 26-16, closed the half by holding the Eagles scoreless for nearly 16 minutes and running off 17 more in succession.

Caleb Catto scored 14 points for the Eagles (1-5). They committed 27 turnovers that VCU turned into 37 points.

The Rams took their largest lead at 63-28 with just over 12 minutes to play before FGCU made it respectable with a 17-3 run over the next seven minutes.

Marcus Santos-Silva added nine points and 11 rebounds and De'Riante Jenkins scored 11 points for VCU. The Rams had just eight turnovers.

FGCU: The Eagles have had two coaches, Andy Enfield and Joe Dooley, leave after having some NCAA Tournament success in the past six years, and second-year coach Michael Fly has a young team tried to run with the Rams with disastrous results. At halftime they had 16 turnovers and only six field goals.

VCU: The Rams have only one speed - breakneck - and practice it against every team they play. They have outscored their five opponents 138-66 off turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Eagles return home to play Florida Tech on Tuesday night.

The Rams have a quick turnaround, hosting Alabama State on Monday night.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Hector Jr.
13 F
M. Santos-Silva
14 F
26.5 Min. Per Game 26.5
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
44.4 Field Goal % 56.8
0.0 Three Point %
75.0 Free Throw % 58.8
  Defensive rebound by Florida Gulf Coast 0.0
  Arnold Henderson VI missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry 29.0
  Qwanzi Samuels missed jump shot 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Harper 42.0
  Jarren McAllister missed 3-pt. jump shot 44.0
  Lost ball turnover on Qwanzi Samuels, stolen by KeShawn Curry 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Cyrus Largie 1:02
  Jarren McAllister missed layup, blocked by Dakota Rivers 1:04
  Offensive rebound by Jarren McAllister 1:05
  Arnold Henderson VI missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:07
Team Stats
Points 48 78
Field Goals 19-50 (38.0%) 28-76 (36.8%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 9-30 (30.0%)
Free Throws 3-4 (75.0%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 38 42
Offensive 7 17
Defensive 28 23
Team 3 2
Assists 14 16
Steals 5 15
Blocks 7 8
Turnovers 22 8
Fouls 8 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. Catto G
14 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
M. Evans G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo FGCU 1-5 163248
home team logo 21 VCU 5-0 433578
Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo FGCU 1-5 63.4 PPG 36.2 RPG 12.6 APG
home team logo 21 VCU 5-0 77.0 PPG 39.3 RPG 14.8 APG
Key Players
2
C. Catto G 12.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.2 APG 42.0 FG%
2
M. Evans G 12.5 PPG 1.3 RPG 3.0 APG 47.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Catto G 14 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
2
M. Evans G 16 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
38.0 FG% 36.8
41.2 3PT FG% 30.0
75.0 FT% 81.3
FGCU
Starters
C. Catto
J. Rainwater
Z. Scott
S. Gagliardi
T. Hector Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Catto 14 9 2 5/12 4/8 0/0 0 32 1 0 3 2 7
J. Rainwater 6 3 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 2 1 1 2
Z. Scott 5 8 3 2/11 1/4 0/0 0 22 2 0 2 3 5
S. Gagliardi 5 5 2 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 28 1 0 3 0 5
T. Hector Jr. 2 2 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 19 0 1 2 0 2
Bench
J. Warren
D. Rivers
J. Harper
Q. Samuels
L. Ricca
C. Largie
C. Carlyle
K. Hoffman
R. Rocuant
B. Thomas
M. Hardy
C. Jackson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Warren 7 1 5 3/6 0/0 1/2 2 20 1 0 5 0 1
D. Rivers 4 0 0 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 21 0 3 0 0 0
J. Harper 3 3 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 2 0 3
Q. Samuels 2 2 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 1 4 1 1
L. Ricca 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
C. Largie 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2
C. Carlyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rocuant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hardy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 35 14 19/50 7/17 3/4 8 200 5 7 22 7 28
VCU
Starters
M. Evans
D. Jenkins
M. Santos-Silva
M. Simms
I. Vann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Evans 16 2 4 5/12 3/6 3/3 0 23 2 0 0 1 1
D. Jenkins 11 2 2 4/9 3/6 0/0 1 21 5 1 1 1 1
M. Santos-Silva 9 11 1 3/9 0/0 3/4 1 19 3 1 0 7 4
M. Simms 7 3 0 2/7 0/2 3/3 1 21 1 0 1 1 2
I. Vann 4 2 3 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 24 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
K. Curry
N. Hyland
C. Douglas
V. Williams
M. Crowfield
A. Henderson VI
J. Clark III
H. Ward
J. McAllister
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Curry 9 4 2 3/6 1/3 2/4 0 16 1 0 1 1 3
N. Hyland 7 3 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 1 14 2 0 0 1 2
C. Douglas 6 3 0 2/5 0/0 2/2 3 12 0 3 1 2 1
V. Williams 6 2 2 3/6 0/0 0/0 0 16 1 1 2 1 1
M. Crowfield 3 3 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 17 0 1 0 1 2
A. Henderson VI 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Clark III 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
H. Ward 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 1 2 0 4
J. McAllister 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
Total 78 40 16 28/76 9/30 13/16 9 201 15 8 8 17 23
NCAA BB Scores