Evans, No. 21 VCU roll over Florida Gulf Coast 78-48
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Marcus Evans scored 16 first-half points and No. 21 VCU bookended the first half with big runs in a 78-48 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday night.
Evans' total in the opening 20 minutes matched what FGCU managed as a team as VCU (5-0) rolled to a 43-16 lead. The Rams scored 16 of the first 18 points and, already leading 26-16, closed the half by holding the Eagles scoreless for nearly 16 minutes and running off 17 more in succession.
Caleb Catto scored 14 points for the Eagles (1-5). They committed 27 turnovers that VCU turned into 37 points.
The Rams took their largest lead at 63-28 with just over 12 minutes to play before FGCU made it respectable with a 17-3 run over the next seven minutes.
Marcus Santos-Silva added nine points and 11 rebounds and De'Riante Jenkins scored 11 points for VCU. The Rams had just eight turnovers.
FGCU: The Eagles have had two coaches, Andy Enfield and Joe Dooley, leave after having some NCAA Tournament success in the past six years, and second-year coach Michael Fly has a young team tried to run with the Rams with disastrous results. At halftime they had 16 turnovers and only six field goals.
VCU: The Rams have only one speed - breakneck - and practice it against every team they play. They have outscored their five opponents 138-66 off turnovers.
UP NEXT
The Eagles return home to play Florida Tech on Tuesday night.
The Rams have a quick turnaround, hosting Alabama State on Monday night.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|26.5
|Min. Per Game
|26.5
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|10.8
|Reb. Per Game
|10.8
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|56.8
|0.0
|Three Point %
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|58.8
|Defensive rebound by Florida Gulf Coast
|0.0
|Arnold Henderson VI missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by KeShawn Curry
|29.0
|Qwanzi Samuels missed jump shot
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Harper
|42.0
|Jarren McAllister missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|Lost ball turnover on Qwanzi Samuels, stolen by KeShawn Curry
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Cyrus Largie
|1:02
|Jarren McAllister missed layup, blocked by Dakota Rivers
|1:04
|Offensive rebound by Jarren McAllister
|1:05
|Arnold Henderson VI missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:07
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|78
|Field Goals
|19-50 (38.0%)
|28-76 (36.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|9-30 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|42
|Offensive
|7
|17
|Defensive
|28
|23
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|14
|16
|Steals
|5
|15
|Blocks
|7
|8
|Turnovers
|22
|8
|Fouls
|8
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|38.0
|FG%
|36.8
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Catto
|14
|9
|2
|5/12
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7
|J. Rainwater
|6
|3
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Z. Scott
|5
|8
|3
|2/11
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|22
|2
|0
|2
|3
|5
|S. Gagliardi
|5
|5
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|T. Hector Jr.
|2
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Evans
|16
|2
|4
|5/12
|3/6
|3/3
|0
|23
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Jenkins
|11
|2
|2
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|21
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|M. Santos-Silva
|9
|11
|1
|3/9
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|19
|3
|1
|0
|7
|4
|M. Simms
|7
|3
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|3/3
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|I. Vann
|4
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
-
TEXSO
NKY71
75
2nd 39.0
-
BOISE
UOP59
61
OT 52.0
-
CORN
COPPST66
68
OT 20.0
-
UVM
CCTST78
46
2nd 3:34
-
PVAM
CARK55
57
2nd 6:27
-
SAMHOU
SANFRAN42
56
2nd 15:28
-
UMKC
ECU51
30
2nd 16:42
-
LEHIGH
MARYCA34
41
2nd 15:55
-
JAXST
PURDUE20
55
2nd 16:46 BTN
-
SELOU
PEAY48
43
2nd 19:28 ESP+
-
HAMP
ILL37
74
2nd 16:19
-
CCCB
WILL32
75
2nd 15:46
-
STETSON
MNMTH25
12
1st 3:30
-
CSBAK
8GONZAG21
39
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
MORGAN
MILW57
62
Final
-
STFRIS
UIW44
68
Final
-
SUTAH
CHARSO80
45
Final
-
FAMU
13SETON51
87
Final
-
UMASS
7UVA46
58
Final
-
DEPAUL
BC72
67
Final
-
BUCK
CUSE46
97
Final
-
NCWILM
FIU66
63
Final
-
ARKLR
NCST58
74
Final
-
MISS
16MEMP86
87
Final
-
EILL
BCU63
66
Final
-
EWASH
HIGHPT90
74
Final
-
DELST
ETNST66
98
Final
-
TRINILL
CMICH60
106
Final
-
CHARLS
UCF71
72
Final
-
SFTRPA
FSU65
80
Final
-
NH
JMAD71
78
Final
-
ROBERT
MARQET62
66
Final
-
YOUNG
USCUP66
61
Final
-
UNO
TOLEDO41
100
Final
-
GWASH
EVAN78
70
Final
-
GRAM
OREGST58
80
Final
-
STBON
CAN57
61
Final
-
ARIZST
STJOHN80
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
WAGNER87
84
Final/OT
-
TROY
SAMFORD60
72
Final
-
ORAL
WICHST59
68
Final
-
GC
FORD58
70
Final
-
NILL
SIUE68
64
Final
-
EKY
CLEVST51
65
Final
-
HOW
BALLST69
100
Final
-
ARMY
BING73
88
Final
-
MENLO
UCSB69
88
Final
-
PENN
PROV81
75
Final
-
UCDAV
PORT62
72
Final
-
ALBANY
SACHRT72
65
Final
-
MANH
ELON69
64
Final
-
YALE
PSU56
58
Final
-
NJTECH
BROWN63
79
Final
-
STTHOMTX
TXAMCC59
69
Final
-
BELMONT
STLOU55
60
Final
-
ILLST
WKY69
83
Final
-
LIB
RICE71
59
Final
-
MERCER
ILLCHI72
68
Final
-
RIDER
CLMB87
63
Final
-
IONA
KENSAW75
52
Final
-
DENVER
UCRIV49
73
Final
-
UTVALL
NDAKST68
62
Final
-
PRESBY
QUINN64
73
Final
-
CIT
MARIST79
75
Final
-
FGC
21VCU48
78
Final
-
GAST
CALBPTST0
0155 O/U
-2
10:00pm
-
PORTST
SJST0
0149 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
SACST
PEPPER0
0141.5 O/U
-10
10:00pm
-
WWU
IDAHO0
0
10:00pm
-
SMU
UNLV0
0125.5 O/U
+1
10:30pm