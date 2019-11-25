Virginia Tech knocks off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) Landers Nolley II hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech hold off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 at the Maui Invitational on Monday.
The teams grinded through a back-and-forth second half. The Hokies (6-0) - projected 14th out of 15 Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the league's preseason poll - went up 10 with 4 1/2 minutes left before Michigan State fought back within one.
Nolley responded with a 3 for a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left, and Virginia Tech made enough free throws down the stretch to earn the marquee win in coach Mike Young's first season.
Virginia Tech will face Dayton in Tuesday's semifinals.
Michigan State (3-2) trailed 32-28 at halftime after preseason All-American Cassius Winston was limited to eight minutes due to two fouls.
Aaron Henry had 18 points for the game and Winston was held to seven on 2-of-8 shooting for the Spartans.
Michigan State has had a rough start to the season. The preseason AP No. 1, the Spartans lost starting guard Joshua Langford to a foot injury before the first game, and a week later, Winston's brother, Zachary, was hit and killed by a train.
Michigan State lost its opening game to No. 9 Kentucky, but bounced back with three straight wins, including a hard-fought victory at No. 13 Seton Hall.
Virginia Tech started the season 5-0 for the second straight season - a first since 1981-82 - but has a revamped roster under Young, who took over after Buzz Williams left for Texas A&M.
The new-look Hokies made a school-record 21 3-pointers against Delaware State in their previous game but had to play a more grinding style against the gritty Spartans.
Taking advantage of Winston's foul trouble, Virginia Tech pressured the Spartans into numerous mistakes, scoring 12 points off 11 turnovers before halftime.
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech picked up the kind of determined, resume-building win that could look awfully good when Selection Sunday comes around.
Winston was not able to conjure up any magic and the Spartans clearly have some flaws to work out until Langford returns in January at the earliest.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech plays Dayton in Tuesday's semifinals.
Michigan State faces Georgia.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|27.8
|Min. Per Game
|27.8
|17.5
|Pts. Per Game
|17.5
|6.8
|Ast. Per Game
|6.8
|2.5
|Reb. Per Game
|2.5
|37.1
|Field Goal %
|38.7
|23.1
|Three Point %
|34.4
|53.3
|Free Throw %
|81.8
|Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor
|7.0
|Aaron Henry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Wabissa Bede made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Wabissa Bede missed 1st of 2 free throws
|13.0
|Personal foul on Kyle Ahrens
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede
|13.0
|Xavier Tillman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Wabissa Bede made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Wabissa Bede missed 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Cassius Winston
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|66
|Field Goals
|23-52 (44.2%)
|24-59 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|15-22 (68.2%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|43
|Offensive
|7
|13
|Defensive
|18
|26
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|16
|Fouls
|16
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Virginia Tech 6-0
|80.0 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|19.0 APG
|3 Michigan State 3-2
|83.0 PPG
|46.5 RPG
|21.3 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|L. Nolley II G
|20.2 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|2.2 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
11
|A. Henry F
|11.3 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|63.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Nolley II G
|22 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|A. Henry F
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|44.2
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|68.2
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Nolley II
|22
|4
|5
|5/12
|4/6
|8/8
|0
|37
|3
|2
|3
|0
|4
|P. Horne
|12
|7
|1
|5/6
|2/2
|0/1
|3
|30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|W. Bede
|11
|3
|5
|3/10
|0/3
|5/9
|4
|31
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|N. Alleyne
|10
|3
|1
|3/10
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Radford
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Nolley II
|22
|4
|5
|5/12
|4/6
|8/8
|0
|37
|3
|2
|3
|0
|4
|P. Horne
|12
|7
|1
|5/6
|2/2
|0/1
|3
|30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|W. Bede
|11
|3
|5
|3/10
|0/3
|5/9
|4
|31
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|N. Alleyne
|10
|3
|1
|3/10
|2/4
|2/3
|2
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Radford
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Cattoor
|10
|2
|3
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|30
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|I. Wilkins
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Cone
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|9
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|J. Ojiako
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Aluma
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kabongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|25
|16
|23/52
|10/21
|15/22
|16
|200
|8
|6
|8
|7
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Henry
|18
|5
|3
|7/12
|2/4
|2/4
|0
|35
|0
|2
|3
|2
|3
|X. Tillman
|9
|14
|3
|4/10
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|5
|2
|12
|T. Kithier
|8
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|C. Winston
|7
|1
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|R. Watts
|6
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Henry
|18
|5
|3
|7/12
|2/4
|2/4
|0
|35
|0
|2
|3
|2
|3
|X. Tillman
|9
|14
|3
|4/10
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|5
|2
|12
|T. Kithier
|8
|5
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|C. Winston
|7
|1
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|R. Watts
|6
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|19
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Brown
|9
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/3
|1/2
|2
|26
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|K. Ahrens
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Marble
|3
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Bingham Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|F. Loyer
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Hall
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hauser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Izzo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|39
|13
|24/59
|8/23
|10/14
|20
|200
|3
|2
|16
|13
|26
-
VALPO
CINCY70
70
2nd 0.0
-
KSTATE
PITT46
46
2nd 8:57 FS1
-
CHATT
17TENN17
28
1st 58.0 SECN
-
CHIST
FSU15
46
1st 5:28
-
ALST
20VCU21
29
1st 6:30
-
MIDW
NKY21
40
1st 3:36
-
WISC
RICH18
24
1st 4:19 ESP2
-
BUTLER
MIZZOU36
22
1st 3:55 ESPU
-
LPSCMB
TNTECH24
24
1st 6:27
-
PFEI
WINTHR34
44
1st 4:59
-
ARK
GATECH27
22
1st 4:57
-
MURYST
LSALLE0
0
1st 19:32
-
WASHST
NEB12
12
1st 14:56
-
KENTST
10OHIOST23
35
1st 0.0 BTN
-
COLOST
NMEXST70
78
Final/OT
-
NEAST
SALAB62
74
Final
-
ROSEMNT
DREXEL51
84
Final
-
YALE
WMICH73
51
Final
-
GC
ILLST68
63
Final
-
LOYCHI
SFLA55
66
Final
-
DRAKE
MIAOH59
67
Final
-
SEATTLE
BUCK70
77
Final
-
UGA
DAYTON61
80
Final
-
FORD
WKY64
69
Final
-
DTROIT
LALAF62
81
Final
-
WRIGHT
WEBER72
57
Final
-
GMASON
ODU60
53
Final
-
VATECH
3MICHST71
66
Final
-
IUPUI
LOYMD77
81
Final
-
TROY
ALAM0
0138.5 O/U
+10.5
8:00pm
-
STHRN
NEBOM0
0141 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
JVILLE
CAMP0
0130.5 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEVADA
BGREEN0
0149.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm
-
CSN
WISGB0
0161.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm
-
SCST
PEAY0
0146 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
OAK
NILL0
0126 O/U
-4.5
8:00pm
-
SWCU
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
ABIL
TEXST0
0127.5 O/U
-11.5
8:00pm
-
SELOU
VANDY0
0142.5 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
TXAMI
TEXPA0
0
8:00pm
-
CHMPBTST
ARKPB0
0
8:30pm
-
BRAD
NWEST0
0128.5 O/U
+3
8:30pm FS1
-
LATECH
IND0
0142.5 O/U
-10.5
8:30pm BTN
-
TEXSO
MNTNA0
0142.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
4KANSAS
CHAMIN0
0157.5 O/U
+36
9:00pm ESPU
-
OKLA
STNFRD0
0138.5 O/U
+4.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
18AUBURN
NMEX0
0157 O/U
+8.5
9:30pm ESPW
-
TNST
SDGST0
0133.5 O/U
-18
10:00pm
-
BYU
UCLA0
0138 O/U
-1.5
11:30pm ESP2