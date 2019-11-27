GONZAG
Kispert, No. 8 Gonzaga top Southern Miss 94-69 at Atlantis

  • Nov 27, 2019

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) Corey Kispert broke loose from a brutal three-game shooting funk to match his career high with 28 points and hit seven 3-pointers as No. 8 Gonzaga beat Southern Miss 94-69 in Wednesday night’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Joel Ayayi added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-0), who had no trouble against a team picked to finish last in Conference USA.

Killian Tillie, a preseason all-West Coast Conference pick, didn’t play. He recently made his season debut after knee surgery and said Tuesday he was still working his way back to full strength at the start of a three-games-in-three days tournament at the Atlantis resort.

It didn’t matter on Wednesday night as Gonzaga made 20 of 29 shots (69%) and 7 of 10 3s in the opening half to lead 53-32 by the break against the Golden Eagles (2-4).

Kispert, a 6-foot-7 junior, had made just 3 of 24 shots and 2 of 17 3-pointers in the past three games. But he had four 3s by halftime and kept knocking them down, offering a smile toward the Gonzaga bench on at least one occasion after swishing yet another 3.

LaDavius Draine shook free of his own outside shooting struggles for Southern Miss, scoring 19 points and making 5 of 9 3-pointers after connecting on 6 of 26 through the team’s first five games.

BIG PICTURE

Southern Miss: First-year coach Jay Ladner arrived knowing his team faced a step up in competition. The Golden Eagles got down big in this one, though they shot better (46%) after halftime and made 11 of 22 3s for the game.

Gonzaga: Getting Kispert going was a needed boost. He finished 9 of 11 from the field and 7 of 8 from behind the arc. The hope for coach Mark Few is that it carries over into Thursday and Friday.

UP NEXT

Southern Miss: The Golden Eagles moved to the losers’ bracket to face the Oregon-Seton Hall loser on Thursday.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs advanced to the winners’ bracket to face the Oregon-Seton Hall winner on Thursday.

Key Players
R. Woolridge
4 G
L. Harper-Baker
32 F
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
9.8 Pts. Per Game 9.8
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
53.2 Field Goal % 54.5
64.3 Three Point % 0.0
52.2 Free Throw % 61.5
  Offensive rebound by Southern Miss 38:42
  Clay Weatherspoon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 3 Matthew Lang made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joel Ayayi 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Joel Ayayi 38.0
  Jerrod Rigby missed jump shot 40.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Pavel Zakharov 52.0
+ 2 Artur Konontsuk made layup, assist by Boban Jacdonmi 1:17
+ 2 Pavel Zakharov made layup, assist by Drew Timme 1:32
  Defensive rebound by Martynas Arlauskas 1:57
  LaDavius Draine missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:59
  Defensive rebound by David McCoy 2:05
Team Stats
Points 94 69
Field Goals 34-59 (57.6%) 27-62 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 13-19 (68.4%) 11-22 (50.0%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 27
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 27 17
Team 5 3
Assists 21 12
Steals 4 7
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 10 15
Technicals 0 0
24
C. Kispert F
28 PTS, 2 REB
11
L. Draine G
19 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo 8 Gonzaga 7-0 534194
home team logo Southern Miss 2-4 323769
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Gonzaga 7-0 88.3 PPG 43.7 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo Southern Miss 2-4 70.0 PPG 43 RPG 17.2 APG
Key Players
24
C. Kispert F 11.3 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.7 APG 41.4 FG%
5
A. Konontsuk F 9.8 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.6 APG 45.2 FG%
Top Scorers
24
C. Kispert F 28 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
5
A. Konontsuk F 19 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
57.6 FG% 43.5
68.4 3PT FG% 50.0
65.0 FT% 66.7
Gonzaga
Starters
C. Kispert
F. Petrusev
A. Gilder
R. Woolridge
A. Watson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Kispert 28 2 0 9/11 7/8 3/3 1 29 1 0 2 1 1
F. Petrusev 16 7 0 7/11 0/1 2/5 0 30 0 3 5 2 5
A. Gilder 8 1 4 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 0 1
R. Woolridge 1 4 7 0/5 0/1 1/2 1 32 2 0 3 1 3
A. Watson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Ayayi
D. Timme
M. Lang
P. Zakharov
M. Arlauskas
W. Graves
K. Tillie
O. Ballo
B. Ravet
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ayayi 21 12 6 9/12 3/3 0/0 3 32 0 0 4 1 11
D. Timme 11 7 3 3/9 0/0 5/7 3 31 0 1 0 3 4
M. Lang 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
P. Zakharov 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
M. Arlauskas 3 2 1 1/3 0/1 1/1 1 15 0 0 0 0 2
W. Graves 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Tillie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ballo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ravet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 35 21 34/59 13/19 13/20 10 200 4 4 15 8 27
Southern Miss
Starters
A. Konontsuk
G. Watson
B. Jacdonmi
T. Stevenson
J. Malone
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Konontsuk 19 5 1 8/12 3/4 0/0 2 28 0 1 0 3 2
G. Watson 10 1 2 4/11 2/4 0/0 3 30 0 0 0 0 1
B. Jacdonmi 7 6 1 3/8 0/0 1/2 3 27 0 0 2 2 4
T. Stevenson 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 2
J. Malone 3 1 5 1/7 1/3 0/0 1 30 3 0 4 0 1
Bench
L. Draine
L. Harper-Baker
J. Rigby
C. Weatherspoon
B. Muse Jr.
D. McCoy
A. Leslie
H. Dean
D. Harris
I. Jones
A. Smith
J. Armstrong
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Draine 19 3 0 7/11 5/9 0/0 0 22 1 0 0 1 2
L. Harper-Baker 7 5 2 2/6 0/2 3/4 5 28 3 0 3 1 4
J. Rigby 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Weatherspoon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Muse Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. McCoy 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 2 0 1
A. Leslie 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
H. Dean 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 0
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Armstrong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 24 12 27/62 11/22 4/6 15 201 7 1 13 7 17
