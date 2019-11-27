IOWA
TXTECH

No. 12 Texas Tech to get test vs. Iowa in Las Vegas

  • Nov 27, 2019

No. 12 Texas Tech will face its first real challenge of the season when it squares off against Iowa on Thursday in the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational at the Orleans Arena.

The winner on Thanksgiving will face the victor of the other tournament semifinal between Creighton and San Diego State on Friday, with the losers battling in the consolation game, also on Friday.

The Red Raiders (5-0) head to Las Vegas on the heels of a 96-66 home victory over Long Island on Sunday. Texas Tech overcame a 42-41 halftime deficit, shooting 51.5 percent from the field, 57.9 percent on 3-pointers (11 of 19), and committing just 10 turnovers.

"You can always get better," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said after the win over LIU. "The coaching mentality and the great player mentality is that you are always striving for the perfect game. More important than anything was let's stay poised. We were the most aggressive team in the second half."

Texas Tech freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors on Monday after scoring a career-high 27 points in the win over Long Island. Ramsey leads the Big 12 with 19.4 points per game.

"In order to be in the zone like that you have to play team ball. My teammates did a really good job of giving me the ball," Ramsey said. "Feeling comfortable out there is the most important thing. I feel like I have adjusted well to the speed of the game."

The Hawkeyes (4-1) are on a three-game winning streak with wins over Oral Roberts, North Florida and Cal Poly after suffering their only loss of the season against DePaul on Nov. 11.

Iowa is averaging 84.0 points per game and has limited opponents to an average of 70.8.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has been impressed with Texas Tech on both ends of the floor.

"They play good defense," McCaffery said. "They're connected and physical. They also really move the ball on offense. They're spacing is excellent and play with a great deal of confidence and unselfishness."

McCaffery believes rebounding will be a key factor on Thursday.

"Rebounding will be of the utmost importance in this game," McCaffery said. "Texas Tech is an excellent rebounding team for a team that plays a lot of guards. They attack the glass hard at both ends."

Luka Garza leads the Hawkeyes in scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double with 22.2 points and 10.2 boards per game. Forward Jack Nunge had started the first five games of the season for Iowa but suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the win over Cal Poly on Sunday.

Iowa owns a 4-1 advantage in the series over Texas Tech, with the Hawkeyes earning an 83-53 win on Dec. 21, 2004, in the most recent matchup.

The Red Raiders are 5-0 against Big Ten opponents under Beard, including going 3-0 last season with wins over Nebraska at the Hall of Fame Classic and then Michigan and Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament.

Key Players
L. Garza
55 C
K. Edwards
0 G
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
9.6 Pts. Per Game 9.6
4.4 Ast. Per Game 4.4
5.4 Reb. Per Game 5.4
57.8 Field Goal % 28.8
53.8 Three Point % 23.8
58.6 Free Throw % 94.1
  Offensive rebound by Texas Tech 38:41
  Chris Clarke missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Lost ball turnover on Luka Garza, stolen by Chris Clarke 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Luka Garza 33.0
  Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
  Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke 39.0
  Ryan Kriener missed free throw 39.0
  Personal foul on Chris Clarke 39.0
  Offensive rebound by Iowa 39.0
  Luka Garza missed jump shot 41.0
+ 3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 55.0
Team Stats
Points 36 26
Field Goals 14-33 (42.4%) 11-29 (37.9%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 1-12 (8.3%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 19 21
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 14 14
Team 3 3
Assists 13 8
Steals 7 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 6 8
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 0 0
12T
away team logo Iowa 4-1 36-36
home team logo 12 Texas Tech 5-0 26-26
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa 4-1 84.0 PPG 44.2 RPG 18.6 APG
home team logo 12 Texas Tech 5-0 87.0 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
10
J. Wieskamp G 11.0 PPG 5.6 RPG 1.8 APG 41.9 FG%
22
T. Holyfield F 13.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.4 APG 77.8 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Wieskamp G 13 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
22
T. Holyfield F 8 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
42.4 FG% 37.9
46.7 3PT FG% 8.3
50.0 FT% 50.0
Iowa
Starters
J. Wieskamp
J. Bohannon
L. Garza
B. Evelyn
R. Kriener
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Wieskamp 13 0 0 5/9 3/5 0/0 1 18 3 0 1 0 0
J. Bohannon 9 0 4 3/5 3/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 0
L. Garza 9 6 1 4/8 0/1 1/1 0 17 1 2 2 0 6
B. Evelyn 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
R. Kriener 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/1 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
On Bench
C. Pemsl
J. Toussaint
R. Till
A. Ash
J. Nunge
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
P. McCaffery
A. Vanderloo
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Pemsl 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 1 0 0 0
J. Toussaint 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 2
R. Till - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaffery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vanderloo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 16 13 14/33 7/15 1/2 8 75 7 3 6 2 14
Texas Tech
Starters
T. Holyfield
J. Ramsey
K. Edwards
C. Clarke
D. Moretti
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Holyfield 8 1 0 4/6 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 1 0 1 0
J. Ramsey 7 4 0 3/8 1/4 0/1 0 16 0 0 3 0 4
K. Edwards 3 3 2 1/4 0/3 1/2 0 14 0 0 1 0 3
C. Clarke 2 3 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 2 1
D. Moretti 2 1 1 0/2 0/2 2/2 0 16 0 0 1 0 1
On Bench
K. McCullar
R. Tchewa
A. Benson
C. Nadolny
J. Ntambwe
A. Savrasov
T. Smith
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McCullar 2 3 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 1 2
R. Tchewa 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
A. Benson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
C. Nadolny 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Ntambwe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Savrasov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 26 18 8 11/29 1/12 3/6 7 91 3 2 8 4 14
NCAA BB Scores