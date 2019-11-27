MD
TEMPLE

Undefeated Maryland, Temple face off in Orlando

  • FLM
  • Nov 27, 2019

The No. 5 Maryland men's basketball team will try for a second straight 6-0 start when it takes on undefeated Temple in the Orlando Invitational Thursday in Florida.

The winner of this game takes on the winner of the Texas A&M-Harvard match-up, which also is being played on Thanksgiving Day, on Friday.

If Maryland can win and improve to 6-0, it will be the fifth time in the last six seasons that the Terrapins have done this. But so far, Maryland has gotten off to a strong start despite struggling in the first half at times.

The Terrapins have won their first five games by at least 10 points, and that's the first time this has happened since the 1998-99 season. Maryland made it all the way to the Sweet 16 that year, a season in which it started with eight straight double-digit wins.

Coach Mark Turgeon thinks that this tournament in Orlando is going to give his team a chance to improve while getting away from home.

"We can really grow up a lot," Turgeon told the media recently. "I think we have grown up a lot in the last five games. I think three games in four days against really good competition, we can really grow up. The good thing is that we respond."

Maryland's last game was an 86-63 victory over George Mason on Friday. Jalen Smith had 12 points and 10 rebounds while Anthony Cowan Jr. led the team with 16 points.

Cowan moved past Jake Layman for 19th on the all-time scoring list at Maryland. The guard now has 1,440 points.

Also, freshman Makhi Mitchell turned some heads by finished with 12 points and eight rebounds -- in only 10 minutes during the second half of this game.

Temple also has started fast this season under new coach Aaron McKie, winning its first four games. The Owls haven't played Maryland since 2012 when they beat the Terrapins at The Palestra.

However, Temple got a boost on Tuesday when sophomore Jake Forrester became eligible to play after the NCAA finally approved his transfer waiver, according to the school. The 6-foot-8 forward should give the Owls some help at both ends of the floor and is eligible to play in this game.

"We are thankful that the NCAA has approved our waiver to allow Jake to play this season," McKie said in a statement. "Jake has been competing hard in practice, and we are looking forward to seeing him in game action."

The Owls are paced on offense by guards Nate Pierre-Louis and Quinton Rose. Pierre-Louis is first in points (15.8 per game), assists (3.5) and steals (3.5) while leading the American Athletic Conference in rebounding (10.8).

Rose ranks second on Temple in scoring (15.0) and is first in three-point shooting (40 percent) through the first four games.

The Owls are coming off of a 70-61 victory over USC in Los Angeles on Friday night. Josh Pierre-Louis, Nate's younger brother, scored a season-best 15 points while teammate De'Vondre Perry added eight of his season-high 12 during a 19-2 second-half run that changed the game.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
N. Pierre-Louis
15 G
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
14.0 Pts. Per Game 14.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
10.3 Reb. Per Game 10.3
44.3 Field Goal % 34.9
40.0 Three Point % 7.7
78.6 Free Throw % 63.6
  Defensive rebound by Temple 8:45
  Jalen Smith missed hook shot 8:47
+ 1 Nate Pierre-Louis made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:06
  Nate Pierre-Louis missed 1st of 2 free throws 9:06
  Shooting foul on Eric Ayala 9:06
  Turnover on Aaron Wiggins 9:24
  Offensive foul on Aaron Wiggins 9:24
  Offensive rebound by Maryland 9:25
  Jalen Smith missed layup 9:27
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins 9:45
  De'Vondre Perry missed jump shot 9:47
Team Stats
Points 55 53
Field Goals 18-45 (40.0%) 16-51 (31.4%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 37
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 17 19
Team 4 5
Assists 9 12
Steals 3 6
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
A. Cowan Jr. G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
0
A. Moore II G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 5 Maryland 5-0 292655
home team logo Temple 4-0 341953
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Maryland 5-0 81.6 PPG 46.8 RPG 14.6 APG
home team logo Temple 4-0 71.3 PPG 44.3 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 13.0 PPG 3.4 RPG 4.6 APG 41.3 FG%
0
A. Moore II G 9.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.5 APG 33.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 21 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
0
A. Moore II G 16 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
40.0 FG% 31.4
35.0 3PT FG% 33.3
75.0 FT% 80.0
Maryland
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
Ma. Mitchell
A. Wiggins
D. Scott
D. Morsell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 21 1 3 8/15 3/7 2/3 2 27 1 0 2 0 1
Ma. Mitchell 6 2 0 2/4 0/0 2/3 2 14 0 1 1 0 2
A. Wiggins 5 4 2 1/3 1/1 2/2 1 24 0 0 2 1 3
D. Scott 5 4 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 3 17 0 1 0 2 2
D. Morsell 3 3 1 1/4 0/1 1/2 3 17 0 0 4 1 2
On Court
A. Cowan Jr.
Ma. Mitchell
A. Wiggins
D. Scott
D. Morsell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 21 1 3 8/15 3/7 2/3 2 27 1 0 2 0 1
Ma. Mitchell 6 2 0 2/4 0/0 2/3 2 14 0 1 1 0 2
A. Wiggins 5 4 2 1/3 1/1 2/2 1 24 0 0 2 1 3
D. Scott 5 4 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 3 17 0 1 0 2 2
D. Morsell 3 3 1 1/4 0/1 1/2 3 17 0 0 4 1 2
On Bench
E. Ayala
H. Hart
S. Smith Jr.
R. Lindo Jr.
Ma. Mitchell
J. Tomaic
T. Valmon
R. Mona
W. Clark
C. Marial
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Ayala 6 2 1 1/4 1/3 3/4 1 21 1 0 1 0 2
H. Hart 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 1 0
S. Smith Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
R. Lindo Jr. 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 0 1 2 0
Ma. Mitchell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tomaic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Marial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 27 9 18/45 7/20 12/16 18 134 3 5 13 10 17
Temple
Starters
A. Moore II
J. Moorman II
M. Scott
D. Perry
N. Pierre-Louis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Moore II 16 4 3 5/8 4/7 2/2 0 27 3 0 2 1 3
J. Moorman II 10 7 1 3/6 2/4 2/2 0 21 0 0 1 2 5
M. Scott 6 2 0 2/7 0/2 2/2 2 16 0 0 0 2 0
D. Perry 6 2 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 2 16 0 1 1 0 2
N. Pierre-Louis 3 3 3 0/6 0/2 3/4 0 25 1 0 0 2 1
On Court
A. Moore II
J. Moorman II
M. Scott
D. Perry
N. Pierre-Louis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Moore II 16 4 3 5/8 4/7 2/2 0 27 3 0 2 1 3
J. Moorman II 10 7 1 3/6 2/4 2/2 0 21 0 0 1 2 5
M. Scott 6 2 0 2/7 0/2 2/2 2 16 0 0 0 2 0
D. Perry 6 2 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 2 16 0 1 1 0 2
N. Pierre-Louis 3 3 3 0/6 0/2 3/4 0 25 1 0 0 2 1
On Bench
J. Forrester
A. Parks
J. Pierre-Louis
D. Moore
T. Strickland
A. Keshgegian
T. Waddington
J. West
D. Dunn
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Forrester 4 1 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 4 9 0 0 1 0 1
A. Parks 1 4 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 3 5 0 0 2 4 0
J. Pierre-Louis 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Keshgegian - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waddington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. West - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 32 12 16/51 9/27 12/15 15 122 6 1 11 13 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores