MICH
UNC

No Text

Brooks, Michigan upset No. 6 UNC 73-64 in Battle 4 Atlantis

  • AP
  • Nov 28, 2019

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) Eli Brooks matched his career high with 24 points and Michigan ran off 19 unanswered points in the second half to score a big upset, beating sixth-ranked North Carolina 73-64 on Thursday to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines (6-0), who led by five early in the second half before exploding for a huge run that turned the matchup into an unexpected rout. Then the Wolverines held on amid the Tar Heels' frantic rally in the final 8 minutes to earn an early marquee win for first-year coach Juwan Howard.

Michigan's 19-0 burst included a dazzling run of five straight made shots that turned a modest lead into a huge margin. At one point, Brooks buried a 3-pointer to push the lead to 19 and left UNC coach Roy Williams standing on the sideline with both hands resting on top of his head.

Yet Franz Wagner followed with another, then Brooks added a runner that pushed the lead to 60-36 with 11:18 left and finally forced the timeout-hoarding Williams to burn one.

The Tar Heels (5-1) managed a long push to get back in it, twice getting as close as eight on interior buckets by Garrison Brooks in the final 3 1/2 minutes. But Eli Brooks all but closed it out by swishing through a 3 with the shot clock winding down at the 1:12 mark, pushing the margin back to double figures.

Freshman Cole Anthony had 22 points and seven rebounds to lead UNC, which shot 43% while struggling with Michigan's size anchored by 7-foot-1 senior Jon Teske inside. Garrison Brooks added 13 points and eight rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels entered the game ranked seventh in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency by allowing 87.5 points per 100 possessions, along with being the national leader in rebounding margin. But they struggled for stops, while Michigan controlled the paint (32-24 points in the paint) and the Tar Heels earned only a 36-34 edge on the glass. It was a sign that the Tar Heels still have plenty to figure out with a revamped roster from last year.

Michigan: The Wolverines entered shooting 53.2% on the season to rank second in the nation. They finished this one at 50% and made 11 of 26 3-pointers, while their defense held the Tar Heels to 1-for-14 shooting out of halftime as they took control.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels will play in Friday's third-place game against the Gonzaga-Oregon loser.

Michigan: The Wolverines will play in Friday's championship game against the Gonzaga-Oregon winner.

---

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
C. Anthony
2 G
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
20.8 Pts. Per Game 20.8
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
60.4 Field Goal % 38.5
43.8 Three Point % 36.4
57.1 Free Throw % 65.0
+ 2 Brandon Huffman made hook shot, assist by Brandon Robinson 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson 26.0
  Eli Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
+ 1 Eli Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 26.0
  Personal foul on Christian Keeling 26.0
  Personal foul on K.J. Smith 33.0
  Personal foul on Christian Keeling 57.0
+ 1 Justin Pierce made 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
  Justin Pierce missed 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Livers 59.0
  Offensive rebound by North Carolina 59.0
Team Stats
Points 73 64
Field Goals 28-56 (50.0%) 26-61 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 2-13 (15.4%)
Free Throws 6-10 (60.0%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 36
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 26 21
Team 3 7
Assists 15 8
Steals 7 4
Blocks 7 2
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 18 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
55
E. Brooks G
24 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
2
C. Anthony G
22 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Michigan 6-0 393473
home team logo 6 North Carolina 5-1 343064
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo Michigan 6-0 84.4 PPG 40 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo 6 North Carolina 5-1 76.4 PPG 58.4 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
55
E. Brooks G 11.6 PPG 1.6 RPG 3.4 APG 43.5 FG%
2
C. Anthony G 20.8 PPG 7.8 RPG 4.8 APG 37.0 FG%
Top Scorers
55
E. Brooks G 24 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
2
C. Anthony G 22 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
50.0 FG% 42.6
42.3 3PT FG% 15.4
60.0 FT% 50.0
Michigan
Starters
E. Brooks
I. Livers
J. Teske
Z. Simpson
F. Wagner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Brooks 24 5 0 9/14 4/6 2/4 1 39 1 0 4 0 5
I. Livers 12 4 3 5/13 2/7 0/1 5 35 1 0 1 0 4
J. Teske 10 8 1 4/8 2/4 0/1 2 33 1 4 3 2 6
Z. Simpson 7 2 6 3/4 1/1 0/0 5 17 1 1 1 0 2
F. Wagner 3 5 3 1/6 1/5 0/0 3 33 2 0 4 2 3
Starters
E. Brooks
I. Livers
J. Teske
Z. Simpson
F. Wagner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Brooks 24 5 0 9/14 4/6 2/4 1 39 1 0 4 0 5
I. Livers 12 4 3 5/13 2/7 0/1 5 35 1 0 1 0 4
J. Teske 10 8 1 4/8 2/4 0/1 2 33 1 4 3 2 6
Z. Simpson 7 2 6 3/4 1/1 0/0 5 17 1 1 1 0 2
F. Wagner 3 5 3 1/6 1/5 0/0 3 33 2 0 4 2 3
Bench
D. DeJulius
C. Castleton
B. Johns Jr.
A. Davis
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
A. Nunez
C. Bajema
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. DeJulius 11 1 2 5/9 1/3 0/0 1 23 0 0 1 0 1
C. Castleton 4 3 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 7 0 0 0 1 2
B. Johns Jr. 2 3 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 13 1 2 1 0 3
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bajema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 31 15 28/56 11/26 6/10 18 200 7 7 15 5 26
North Carolina
Starters
C. Anthony
G. Brooks
B. Robinson
A. Bacot
L. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Anthony 22 7 3 8/17 2/7 4/6 3 33 2 0 3 1 6
G. Brooks 13 8 0 6/13 0/0 1/4 1 33 0 0 3 4 4
B. Robinson 9 3 4 4/8 0/3 1/2 2 32 1 0 0 1 2
A. Bacot 6 6 0 3/10 0/0 0/0 1 21 0 1 3 1 5
L. Black 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 1
Starters
C. Anthony
G. Brooks
B. Robinson
A. Bacot
L. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Anthony 22 7 3 8/17 2/7 4/6 3 33 2 0 3 1 6
G. Brooks 13 8 0 6/13 0/0 1/4 1 33 0 0 3 4 4
B. Robinson 9 3 4 4/8 0/3 1/2 2 32 1 0 0 1 2
A. Bacot 6 6 0 3/10 0/0 0/0 1 21 0 1 3 1 5
L. Black 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
B. Huffman
A. Platek
C. Keeling
J. Pierce
S. Rush
K. Smith
W. Miller
R. McAdoo
S. Manley
C. Ellis
A. Harris
J. Francis
R. O'Han
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Huffman 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
A. Platek 4 0 0 1/3 0/1 2/2 2 17 0 0 0 0 0
C. Keeling 3 2 0 1/3 0/0 1/2 4 17 1 0 1 0 2
J. Pierce 1 1 1 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 17 0 1 0 1 0
S. Rush 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Smith 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
W. Miller 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Manley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. O'Han - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 29 8 26/61 2/13 10/20 15 201 4 2 11 8 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores