NCST
MEMP
Key Players
M. Johnson
11 G
A. Lomax
2 G
|21.8
|Min. Per Game
|21.8
|8.0
|Pts. Per Game
|8.0
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|38.7
|Field Goal %
|62.5
|22.2
|Three Point %
|66.7
|60.0
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|+ 2
|Markell Johnson made layup
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems
|11.0
|Damion Baugh missed free throw
|11.0
|Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|11.0
|C.J. Bryce missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa
|13.0
|Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce
|21.0
|Alex Lomax missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Alex Lomax made free throw
|21.0
|Personal foul on C.J. Bryce
|21.0
|Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Alex Lomax
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|83
|Field Goals
|26-59 (44.1%)
|28-54 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Free Throws
|20-24 (83.3%)
|19-25 (76.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|39
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|15
|26
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|9
|4
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|7
|14
|Fouls
|18
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
22 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
11
|M. Johnson G
|10.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|6.8 APG
|34.5 FG%
|
5
|B. Ellis G
|8.0 PPG
|1.8 RPG
|1.5 APG
|34.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Johnson G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|B. Ellis G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|44.1
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|66.7
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|76.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Johnson
|22
|5
|6
|9/17
|2/6
|2/4
|2
|39
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Hellems
|17
|4
|0
|5/11
|1/4
|6/7
|3
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Bryce
|7
|5
|3
|2/12
|0/1
|3/4
|2
|36
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|M. Bates
|6
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|B. Beverly
|5
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Ellis
|21
|2
|0
|7/11
|2/3
|5/5
|4
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|P. Achiuwa
|15
|11
|0
|4/12
|1/2
|6/8
|3
|37
|2
|1
|3
|3
|8
|D. Baugh
|6
|3
|3
|3/6
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Jeffries
|4
|4
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|I. Maurice
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
