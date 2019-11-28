NCST
MEMP

No Text

No Text
Key Players
M. Johnson
11 G
A. Lomax
2 G
21.8 Min. Per Game 21.8
8.0 Pts. Per Game 8.0
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
38.7 Field Goal % 62.5
22.2 Three Point % 66.7
60.0 Free Throw % 81.3
+ 2 Markell Johnson made layup 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems 11.0
  Damion Baugh missed free throw 11.0
  Personal foul on D.J. Funderburk 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh 11.0
  C.J. Bryce missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa 13.0
  Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce 21.0
  Alex Lomax missed 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Alex Lomax made free throw 21.0
  Personal foul on C.J. Bryce 21.0
  Lost ball turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Alex Lomax 31.0
Team Stats
Points 78 83
Field Goals 26-59 (44.1%) 28-54 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Free Throws 20-24 (83.3%) 19-25 (76.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 39
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 15 26
Team 5 4
Assists 12 12
Steals 9 4
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 7 14
Fouls 18 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
11
M. Johnson G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
5
B. Ellis G
21 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo NC State 5-2 393978
home team logo 16 Memphis 6-1 552883
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo NC State 5-2 84.5 PPG 41.7 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo 16 Memphis 6-1 86.7 PPG 45.7 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
11
M. Johnson G 10.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 6.8 APG 34.5 FG%
5
B. Ellis G 8.0 PPG 1.8 RPG 1.5 APG 34.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
M. Johnson G 22 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
5
B. Ellis G 21 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
44.1 FG% 51.9
31.6 3PT FG% 66.7
83.3 FT% 76.0
NC State
Starters
M. Johnson
J. Hellems
C. Bryce
M. Bates
B. Beverly
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Johnson 22 5 6 9/17 2/6 2/4 2 39 3 0 1 1 4
J. Hellems 17 4 0 5/11 1/4 6/7 3 33 1 0 2 0 4
C. Bryce 7 5 3 2/12 0/1 3/4 2 36 1 1 0 1 4
M. Bates 6 2 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 4 12 2 2 1 2 0
B. Beverly 5 1 1 1/3 1/3 2/2 1 28 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
D. Funderburk
D. Daniels
P. Andree
D. Dixon
T. Allen
A. Taylor
D. Seabron
C. Graham
M. Farthing
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Funderburk 14 2 0 4/7 1/1 5/5 5 23 0 0 0 1 1
D. Daniels 4 2 1 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 20 2 0 1 1 1
P. Andree 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 1 1 0 0
D. Dixon 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Seabron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Farthing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 21 12 26/59 6/19 20/24 18 201 9 4 7 6 15
Memphis
Starters
B. Ellis
P. Achiuwa
D. Baugh
D. Jeffries
I. Maurice
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Ellis 21 2 0 7/11 2/3 5/5 4 28 1 0 0 0 2
P. Achiuwa 15 11 0 4/12 1/2 6/8 3 37 2 1 3 3 8
D. Baugh 6 3 3 3/6 0/0 0/1 4 19 0 0 2 0 3
D. Jeffries 4 4 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 3 25 0 0 3 2 2
I. Maurice 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
T. Harris
L. Thomas
A. Lomax
J. Hardaway
M. Dandridge
I. Stokes
R. Boyce
L. Quinones
J. Wiseman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Harris 14 2 1 5/7 3/3 1/1 0 24 0 0 3 0 2
L. Thomas 8 4 0 3/6 0/1 2/2 4 14 0 3 0 2 2
A. Lomax 7 6 7 2/4 0/0 3/4 0 27 1 0 2 1 5
J. Hardaway 3 0 1 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
M. Dandridge 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/4 2 7 0 1 0 1 0
I. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Quinones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wiseman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 35 12 28/54 8/12 19/25 22 199 4 5 14 9 26
