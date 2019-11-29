IOWAST
Knocked into the consolation bracket on the first night of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, No. 13 Seton Hall and Iowa State got wins on Thursday and play for fifth place in the annual showcase Friday night.

The Pirates (5-2) rolled to an 81-56 win over Southern Mississippi, led by Myles Powell's 18 points. Powell, a senior guard, has 50 points in the first two games in The Bahamas and leads the Pirates in scoring with an average of 24.2 points per game.

Seton Hall lost a heartbreaker on Wednesday to No. 11 Oregon, losing a 19-point lead in a 71-69 loss to the Ducks. But the Pirates came back with an impressive performance against the Eagles, outscoring them 41-25 in the second half and putting the game away with a 17-0 run late in the game.

It just took Seton Hall the first 20 minutes to fully move on from Wednesday, coach Kevin Willard said.

"The best learning experiences are coming back off a tough loss," Willard said. "In the second half we started getting that mentality of who we are."

"We came out a little sluggish, but (Friday) we're going to play Seton Hall basketball," Powell said.

Dating back to the beginning of the 2015-16 season, Seton Hall is 87-12 when leading a contest by seven points or more.

The Cyclones are coming off a 104-89 win over Alabama in which the combined total of 193 points was the highest single-game total in the history of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Iowa State shot 52.2 percent overall (36-for-69) and knocked down 51.7 percent of its 3-points shots (15-for-29) to improve to 4-2.

Guards Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton combined to hit 9 of 14 threes, with Haliburton putting together a 23-point, 11-rebound, nine-assist effort. It was an assist shy of the sixth triple double in school history, according to the Des Moines Register.

"It shows that when we make shots, we can be dangerous," Haliburton told the Register.

Bolton added 22 points and Prentiss Nixon 15 in the in over the Crimson Tide. A 14-0 run in the second half was the difference for the Cyclones, who've won three of four and have scored 100-plus points in two games this season.

Iowa State fell to Battle 4 Atlantis finalist Michigan 83-76 on Wednesday.

Haliburton, a sophomore, sat out for six minutes of the first half, but the Cyclones hardly missed a beat.

"It feels good to take a little break," he said. "Those guys had it going, so I was loving every second of it for sure."

In a bit of a scheduling oddity, the two teams will face each other again on Dec. 8 in Ames, Iowa. The Pirates hope to have point guard Quincy McKnight back to full strength on Friday, as leg cramps have kept him off the court for long stretches in both games.

Key Players
T. Haliburton
22 G
S. Mamukelashvili
23 F
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
5.1 Reb. Per Game 5.1
51.3 Field Goal % 50.7
37.8 Three Point % 45.5
73.3 Free Throw % 61.1
+ 3 Sandro Mamukelashvili made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Myles Powell 4:39
  Defensive rebound by Myles Powell 4:51
  Prentiss Nixon missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:55
+ 1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 5:07
+ 1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 5:07
  Shooting foul on Solomon Young 5:07
  Defensive rebound by Myles Cale 5:18
  Prentiss Nixon missed jump shot 5:20
  Offensive rebound by Iowa State 5:25
  Tyrese Haliburton missed jump shot, blocked by Sandro Mamukelashvili 5:27
+ 2 Shavar Reynolds, Jr. made layup 5:42
Team Stats
Points 65 76
Field Goals 26-57 (45.6%) 31-58 (53.4%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 35
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 13 22
Team 5 2
Assists 8 13
Steals 7 7
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 10 11
Technicals 0 0
45
R. Bolton G
18 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
13
M. Powell G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa State 4-2 84.5 PPG 38.8 RPG 18.3 APG
home team logo 13 Seton Hall 5-2 81.7 PPG 42.3 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
45
R. Bolton G 13.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.3 APG 42.4 FG%
13
M. Powell G 23.3 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.9 APG 41.3 FG%
Top Scorers
45
R. Bolton G 18 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
13
M. Powell G 21 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
45.6 FG% 53.4
31.8 3PT FG% 44.4
75.0 FT% 75.0
Iowa State
Starters
R. Bolton
T. Haliburton
G. Conditt IV
T. Jackson
M. Jacobson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Bolton 18 2 1 7/12 1/5 3/4 2 29 0 0 1 0 2
T. Haliburton 16 3 6 7/11 2/3 0/0 0 33 3 1 4 0 3
G. Conditt IV 6 7 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 1 2 4 3
T. Jackson 3 0 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 20 2 0 1 0 0
M. Jacobson 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 0 2
R. Bolton
T. Haliburton
G. Conditt IV
T. Jackson
M. Jacobson
R. Bolton 18 2 1 7/12 1/5 3/4 2 29 0 0 1 0 2
T. Haliburton 16 3 6 7/11 2/3 0/0 0 33 3 1 4 0 3
G. Conditt IV 6 7 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 1 2 4 3
T. Jackson 3 0 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 20 2 0 1 0 0
M. Jacobson 0 2 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 0 2
On Bench
Z. Griffin
C. Grill
T. Lewis
J. Johnson
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
N. Jenkins
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Griffin 1 0 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
C. Grill 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 1
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 20 8 26/57 7/22 6/8 10 128 7 2 12 7 13
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
S. Mamukelashvili
Q. McKnight
M. Cale
J. Rhoden
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Powell 21 3 2 8/17 4/9 1/1 1 28 1 0 3 0 3
S. Mamukelashvili 17 4 1 7/10 3/4 0/0 1 29 1 2 1 2 2
Q. McKnight 10 3 5 4/5 0/0 2/3 1 26 2 0 3 0 3
M. Cale 8 10 3 4/7 0/2 0/0 1 22 1 0 2 1 9
J. Rhoden 6 3 1 2/6 0/1 2/2 1 19 0 0 2 3 0
On Court
M. Powell
S. Mamukelashvili
Q. McKnight
M. Cale
J. Rhoden
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Powell 21 3 2 8/17 4/9 1/1 1 28 1 0 3 0 3
S. Mamukelashvili 17 4 1 7/10 3/4 0/0 1 29 1 2 1 2 2
Q. McKnight 10 3 5 4/5 0/0 2/3 1 26 2 0 3 0 3
M. Cale 8 10 3 4/7 0/2 0/0 1 22 1 0 2 1 9
J. Rhoden 6 3 1 2/6 0/1 2/2 1 19 0 0 2 3 0
On Bench
S. Reynolds, Jr.
T. Samuel
I. Obiagu
A. Nelson
T. Thompson
T. Molson
D. Brodie
A. Avent
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Reynolds, Jr. 5 3 0 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 1 2
T. Samuel 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 1 0
I. Obiagu 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 0 1 0
A. Nelson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Molson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 33 13 31/58 8/18 6/8 11 159 7 2 14 11 22
