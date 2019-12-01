MD
No. 5 Maryland beats Marquette to win Orlando Invitational

  • AP
  • Dec 01, 2019

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell helped fifth-ranked Maryland limit Marquette star Markus Howard to six points as the Terrapins remained unbeaten with an 84-63 victory over the Golden Eagles on Sunday in the championship game of the Orlando Invitational.

Howard scored 91 points in his first two games of the eight-team tournament at Disney World. However, Marquette's all-time scoring leader was just 1 of 12 from the field in this one, including 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts, after scorching Davidson for 40 points in the opening round and topping 50 for the third in his career with 51 against Southern California in the semifinals.

Cowan captured tournament MVP honors with 72 points in three games, including a career-best 30 against Temple on Thanksgiving. Morsell had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while guarding the 5-foot-11 Howard most of the afternoon Sunday.

Maryland (8-0) is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season, and coach Mark Turgeon finally got the complete performance he's been looking for from the Terrapins, who overcame slow starts to beat Temple and Harvard in the first two rounds.

Aaron Wiggins scored 15 points and often wound up guarding Howard when Morsell wasn't on the high-scoring guard.

Brendan Bailey led Marquette (5-2) with a career-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers. Sacar Anim added 21.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Slow starts have been a recurring theme during the team first 8-0 start in 13 years. No such problem this time. Cowan had 13 points early, the Terps led 42-21 at halftime and answered a couple of runs Marquette put together to pull within 13 on one occasion and 12 on another with bursts of their own.

Marquette: With Howard struggling, the rest of the Golden Eagles were unable to pick up the slack. While Bailey had 13 points in the first half and 14 more after halftime, Anim was the only other Marquette player to finish in double figures.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Returns home to face Notre Dame on Wednesday.

Marquette: Hosts Jacksonville on Wednesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
K. McEwen
25 G
32.7 Min. Per Game 32.7
12.2 Pts. Per Game 12.2
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
46.2 Field Goal % 36.2
42.1 Three Point % 44.8
74.0 Free Throw % 88.5
  Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell 2.0
  Sacar Anim missed jump shot 4.0
+ 3 Eric Ayala made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Smith 22.0
+ 3 Sacar Anim made 3-pt. jump shot 53.0
+ 2 Darryl Morsell made jump shot, assist by Anthony Cowan Jr. 1:05
  Bad pass turnover on Markus Howard, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr. 1:30
+ 2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 1:47
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr. 1:53
  Greg Elliott missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:55
+ 2 Jalen Smith made dunk, assist by Darryl Morsell 2:18
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Cowan Jr. 2:38
Team Stats
Points 84 63
Field Goals 31-65 (47.7%) 23-59 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 12-16 (75.0%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 40 31
Offensive 12 7
Defensive 28 24
Team 0 0
Assists 13 13
Steals 6 7
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 13 19
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
1
A. Cowan Jr. G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
1
B. Bailey F
27 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 5 Maryland 8-0 424284
home team logo Marquette 5-2 214263
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
HP Field House Lake Buena Vista, FL
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Maryland 8-0 80.6 PPG 44.3 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo Marquette 5-2 75.7 PPG 42 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 16.4 PPG 2.9 RPG 4.6 APG 45.5 FG%
1
B. Bailey F 4.2 PPG 4.2 RPG 2.0 APG 33.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 22 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
1
B. Bailey F 27 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
47.7 FG% 39.0
34.5 3PT FG% 37.9
75.0 FT% 54.5
Maryland
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
D. Morsell
A. Wiggins
E. Ayala
J. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 22 6 4 7/14 2/7 6/7 0 38 3 0 1 1 5
D. Morsell 17 10 3 7/14 2/3 1/2 1 32 0 1 0 3 7
A. Wiggins 15 6 1 6/13 3/8 0/0 2 36 0 0 4 2 4
E. Ayala 9 4 2 3/9 2/8 1/2 1 36 0 0 2 1 3
J. Smith 8 6 2 3/8 0/2 2/3 4 21 1 3 2 3 3
Bench
D. Scott
Ma. Mitchell
H. Hart
Ma. Mitchell
J. Tomaic
T. Valmon
R. Mona
S. Smith Jr.
R. Lindo Jr.
W. Clark
C. Marial
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Scott 7 0 1 2/3 1/1 2/2 1 14 2 0 0 0 0
Ma. Mitchell 4 6 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 1 5
H. Hart 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
Ma. Mitchell 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 0 0 1
J. Tomaic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lindo Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Marial - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 40 13 31/65 10/29 12/16 13 200 6 4 10 12 28
Marquette
Starters
B. Bailey
S. Anim
M. Howard
K. McEwen
T. John
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Bailey 27 6 1 10/16 7/12 0/0 1 37 2 0 0 2 4
S. Anim 21 3 1 9/14 3/4 0/0 3 31 1 0 2 0 3
M. Howard 6 2 4 1/12 0/6 4/6 3 32 1 0 4 0 2
K. McEwen 5 6 5 2/8 1/5 0/0 3 29 2 0 4 0 6
T. John 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Johnson
G. Elliott
E. Morrow
J. Cain
I. Eke
T. Gardiner
S. Torrence
D. Akanno
M. Kennedy
B. Carney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 3 11 0 1/1 0/0 1/3 3 19 0 1 2 5 6
G. Elliott 1 0 1 0/3 0/2 1/2 2 26 1 0 1 0 0
E. Morrow 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 3 0 3
J. Cain 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
I. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gardiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Torrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Akanno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Carney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 31 13 23/59 11/29 6/11 19 201 7 1 16 7 24
