WAKE
ARIZ

No. 14 Arizona worried about D vs. Wake Forest

  • FLM
  • Nov 30, 2019

No. 14 Arizona is in Sunday's championship game of the Wooden Legacy tournament against Wake Forest, but defensive-minded coach Sean Miller is concerned after allowing 91 points to Pepperdine and 82 against Penn in the Wildcats' two victories at Anaheim, Calif.

Pepperdine shot 50.8 percent from the field and made 13 3-pointers in Arizona's 93-91 win Thursday. Penn also made 13 shots from beyond the arc and kept the game close in a 92-82 loss by shooting 55.2 percent from the field in the second half against the Wildcats (8-0) in a semifinal game Friday.

Wake Forest (5-2) reached the title game by beating Charleston 65-56 and Long Beach State 88-75.

"I do think we were better through stretches of this game on defense, but we have to continue to improve. We really do," Miller said after the win over Penn. "Some of it is a lot of young guys and having teams like Pepperdine and Penn, they drive young guys crazy. They have never seen the movement in the shooting in these spots like they're dealing with right now.

"That's the good part about being here at this tournament."

Arizona's freshman-led team -- with point guard Nico Mannion, wing Josh Green and post player Zeke Nnaji -- has helped provide enough offense to make up for any defensive lapses.

Mannion made the game-winning shot with 2.1 seconds left against Pepperdine and scored a career-high 24 points on 11-of-14 shooting against Penn. Green had 24 points and eight rebounds against Pepperdine. Nnaji has averaged 16 points and nine rebounds in the two games in Anaheim.

Mannion went coast to coast to beat Pepperdine, making a swooping hook shot that banked off the glass. Miller compared it to Magic Johnson's winning hook shot against Boston in the 1987 NBA Finals.

"He's made a lot of game-winners in his day," Miller said of Mannion. "That's what great guards do. For him to take the ball full-court like that and make that shot, it was a big moment for us."

Wake Forest senior guard Brandon Childress scored 17 to lead the Demon Deacons past Long Beach State in the semifinals. He was one of six Wake Forest players in double figures, joining Andrien White, Chaundee Brown, Torry Johnson, Isaiah Mucius and Olivier Sarr.

"We're doing a good job of feeding one another," Childress said. "Early in the (semifinal) is was Andrien and I who had it going, but we didn't want to settle for jump shots and had to get the big fellas involved. So we got Ody (Oguama), Olivier involved in the paint. We just fed off each other's energy."

It's the second meeting between Arizona and Wake Forest. The first was in November 2004 at Madison Square Garden when Chris Paul led Wake Forest to a 63-60 victory in the championship game of the Preseason NIT.

The Demon Deacons traveled West in 2008 to win the Wooden Legacy.

"We came out with the goal to win this thing and we're in a situation to have that opportunity," said Wake Forest coach Danny Manning.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Childress
0 G
N. Mannion
1 G
28.8 Min. Per Game 28.8
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
2.0 Reb. Per Game 2.0
40.7 Field Goal % 51.7
28.6 Three Point % 43.2
82.5 Free Throw % 79.4
+ 2 Torry Johnson made layup, assist by Chaundee Brown 2:18
  Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown 2:25
  Nico Mannion missed jump shot 2:27
  Defensive rebound by Chase Jeter 2:44
  Brandon Childress missed jump shot 2:46
  Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown 3:05
  Chase Jeter missed jump shot 3:07
  Defensive rebound by Chase Jeter 3:26
  Olivier Sarr missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3:26
+ 1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 3:26
  Personal foul on Ira Lee 3:26
Team Stats
Points 61 66
Field Goals 17-54 (31.5%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 22-24 (91.7%) 12-18 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 40
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 24 26
Team 4 4
Assists 13 14
Steals 5 4
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 18 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
30
O. Sarr C
20 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
D. Smith G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Wake Forest 5-2 332861
home team logo 14 Arizona 8-0 392766
Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim, CA
Anaheim Convention Center Anaheim, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Wake Forest 5-2 76.1 PPG 45 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo 14 Arizona 8-0 88.9 PPG 37.8 RPG 18.5 APG
Key Players
30
O. Sarr C 12.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 0.7 APG 50.8 FG%
3
D. Smith G 7.9 PPG 1.8 RPG 0.9 APG 44.2 FG%
Top Scorers
30
O. Sarr C 20 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
3
D. Smith G 18 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
31.5 FG% 42.1
33.3 3PT FG% 37.5
91.7 FT% 66.7
Wake Forest
Starters
O. Sarr
B. Childress
T. Johnson
C. Brown
I. Mucius
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Sarr 20 11 1 6/10 0/1 8/10 3 29 0 0 2 4 7
B. Childress 17 3 4 3/14 2/5 9/9 2 36 1 0 3 1 2
T. Johnson 8 0 1 3/8 1/2 1/1 4 31 1 0 1 0 0
C. Brown 7 5 4 3/8 1/1 0/0 0 25 0 0 0 0 5
I. Mucius 4 3 1 1/7 0/2 2/2 3 27 1 1 1 2 1
On Court
O. Sarr
B. Childress
T. Johnson
C. Brown
I. Mucius
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Sarr 20 11 1 6/10 0/1 8/10 3 29 0 0 2 4 7
B. Childress 17 3 4 3/14 2/5 9/9 2 36 1 0 3 1 2
T. Johnson 8 0 1 3/8 1/2 1/1 4 31 1 0 1 0 0
C. Brown 7 5 4 3/8 1/1 0/0 0 25 0 0 0 0 5
I. Mucius 4 3 1 1/7 0/2 2/2 3 27 1 1 1 2 1
On Bench
I. Massoud
M. Lester
S. Okeke
S. Wright Jr.
B. Buchanan
M. Wynn
T. Ingraham
J. Neath
G. van Beveren
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Massoud 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 2
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Okeke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Wright Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buchanan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ingraham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Neath - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. van Beveren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 61 32 13 17/54 5/15 22/24 18 152 5 3 9 8 24
Arizona
Starters
D. Smith
C. Jeter
M. Hazzard
J. Green
N. Mannion
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smith 18 1 1 6/9 4/6 2/3 1 29 0 0 0 0 1
C. Jeter 17 9 1 7/10 0/0 3/5 2 29 0 1 1 2 7
M. Hazzard 8 1 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 1
J. Green 6 10 3 2/8 0/1 2/2 2 30 1 1 2 3 7
N. Mannion 6 2 7 2/10 0/3 2/3 1 29 1 0 2 1 1
On Court
D. Smith
C. Jeter
M. Hazzard
J. Green
N. Mannion
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smith 18 1 1 6/9 4/6 2/3 1 29 0 0 0 0 1
C. Jeter 17 9 1 7/10 0/0 3/5 2 29 0 1 1 2 7
M. Hazzard 8 1 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 1
J. Green 6 10 3 2/8 0/1 2/2 2 30 1 1 2 3 7
N. Mannion 6 2 7 2/10 0/3 2/3 1 29 1 0 2 1 1
On Bench
I. Lee
J. Baker Jr.
C. Koloko
S. Gettings
J. DesJardins
K. Jones
M. Weyand
J. Brown
B. Williams
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Lee 4 5 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 5 19 1 0 0 2 3
J. Baker Jr. 2 0 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 0
C. Koloko 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Gettings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. DesJardins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Weyand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 36 14 24/57 6/16 12/18 18 165 4 4 10 10 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores