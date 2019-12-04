FURMAN
Furman
Paladins
7-2
7
TF 3
FINAL
1st
12:58
SECN
Thu Dec. 5
9:00pm
BONUS
12
TF 2
home team logo
AUBURN
14 Auburn
Tigers
7-0
ML: +622
AUBURN -12.5, O/U 148
ML: -976
FURMAN
AUBURN

No. 14 Auburn counting on C Wiley vs. Furman and beyond

  • FLM
  • Dec 04, 2019

Guard Samir Doughty is emphatically making a case that he is Auburn's Most Valuable Player ahead of the 14th-ranked Tigers' Thursday home game against Furman.

Doughty leads the team in scoring (19.3 points per game) and is igniting a defense that has held opponents to an average of 66.4 points a game while forcing them into 14.9 turnovers per game.

But the player who might hold the key to the Tigers' chances of duplicating last season's Final Four run could be center Austin Wiley.

It is still very early in the season, but the 6-foot-11 senior looks ready to assume the role of dominant big man he was projected to fill when he arrived at Auburn as a five-star recruit before injuries and eligibility issues took their toll.

Wiley is coming off a season-high 18 points in a win over Richmond in the Legends Classic final in New York. He recorded his fifth career double-double (14 points, career-high 13 rebounds) in a victory over New Mexico in the Legends Classic opener.

He is one of four players scoring in double figures for the Tigers with his 10.7 average, and he's the leading rebounder at 8.6 per game. Since fouling out with just two points and one rebound in 10 minutes in Auburn's 70-69 win at South Alabama, Wiley has averaged a double-double (13.8 points, 10 rebounds) in the Tigers' double-digit wins over Cal State Northridge, Colgate, New Mexico and Richmond.

"He's healthy for the first time in his career, and you can see how well he moves and how dominating he is," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "You just can't cover him. All you can do is foul him."

Wiley averaged 6.9 points, four rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while playing 13 minutes a game for the Tigers as a junior, but he was limited to 29 of Auburn's 40 games because of foot and leg injuries.

He sat out the entire 2017-18 season with a leg injury and a wait for the NCAA to approve his eligibility after he was caught up in the FBI investigation that cost assistant coach Chuck Person his job.

Now down to 250 pounds, Wiley is making up for lost time. He figures to be a particular problem for a Furman team that is coming off a defeat at South Florida in its last outing.

The Paladins lost their leading scorer, forward Matt Rafferty (17.5 points per game) from last season's 25-win team to graduation but return four other starters. Five-foot-11 guard Jordan Lyons (14.8 ppg) noses out 6-7 forward Clay Mounce (14.4 ppg) for the points lead. Their tallest inside player is Jonny Lawrence, a 6-10 freshman who has yet to play in a game.

Mounce recently earned Southern Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 steals over a three-game span. He had 14 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to South Florida on Monday.

Auburn will be the Paladins' second visit to a Southeastern Conference site this season. They lost 81-73 at Alabama on Nov. 19.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Hunter
10 G
J. McCormick
5 G
28.3 Min. Per Game 28.3
8.4 Pts. Per Game 8.4
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
40.0 Field Goal % 36.1
29.6 Three Point % 24.1
72.7 Free Throw % 36.4
+ 2 Devan Cambridge made dunk 12:58
  Lost ball turnover on Noah Gurley, stolen by Devan Cambridge 13:02
+ 1 Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 13:22
+ 1 Isaac Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 13:22
  Shooting foul on Jaylon Pugh 13:22
+ 3 Jaylon Pugh made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Bothwell 13:35
  Lost ball turnover on Jamal Johnson, stolen by Noah Gurley 13:43
  Defensive rebound by Auburn 13:55
  Mike Bothwell missed 3-pt. jump shot 13:57
  Offensive rebound by Clay Mounce 14:03
  Tre Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot 14:05
Team Stats
Points 7 12
Field Goals 3-9 (33.3%) 5-10 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-6 (16.7%) 0-4 (0.0%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 4 7
Offensive 1 1
Defensive 3 3
Team 0 3
Assists 1 3
Steals 1 3
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fouls 3 2
Technicals 0 0
23
J. Lyons G
4 PTS
23
I. Okoro F
6 PTS
12T
away team logo Furman 7-2 7-7
home team logo 14 Auburn 7-0 12-12
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Auburn Arena Auburn, AL
Team Stats
away team logo Furman 7-2 78.2 PPG 35.1 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo 14 Auburn 7-0 85.6 PPG 45.3 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
J. Lyons G 14.8 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.3 APG 37.8 FG%
I. Okoro F 13.1 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.7 APG 60.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Lyons G 4 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
I. Okoro F 6 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 50.0
16.7 3PT FG% 0.0
0 FT% 100.0
Furman
Starters
J. Pugh
T. Clark
C. Mounce
N. Gurley
M. Bothwell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pugh 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Clark 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Mounce 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 1 0
N. Gurley 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 1 0 2 0 2
M. Bothwell 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
R. Swanson
M. Foster
J. Lawrence
C. Kenney
R. Lister
B. Beeker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Swanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lawrence - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kenney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Lister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Beeker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 7 4 1 3/9 1/6 0/0 3 19 1 0 3 1 3
Auburn
Starters
I. Okoro
A. McLemore
J. McCormick
D. Cambridge
J. Johnson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Okoro 6 0 0 2/3 0/1 2/2 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
A. McLemore 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 2
J. McCormick 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 1 0 0 0 0
D. Cambridge 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 1 0
J. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
W. Macoy
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
L. Berman
J. Williams
B. Akingbola
T. Jones
A. Flanigan
J. Franklin
C. Leopard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Berman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Akingbola - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Flanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Franklin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Leopard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 12 4 3 5/10 0/4 2/2 2 22 3 0 3 1 3
NCAA BB Scores