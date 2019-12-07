No. 18 Baylor beats No. 12 Arizona 63-58 in freebie for fans
WACO, Texas (AP) MaCio Teague scored 19 points, Freddie Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds and No. 18 Baylor defeated No. 12 Arizona 63-58 on Saturday for the Wildcats' first loss.
Admission was free at Baylor's campus arena because the Bears were playing Oklahoma in the Big 12 football championship game, which started about the same time 100 miles north of Waco at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
It was supposed to be the first true road game for the Wildcats (9-1), but their fans might have outnumbered the Baylor contingent. They loudly chanted ''U of A'' before the Baylor introductions but had a hard time getting into the game early, with Arizona giving up a 15-0 run and shooting 33 percent in the first half.
The Wildcats, whose 52-game home winning streak was stopped by Baylor last December, did enough to stay close and had the fans chanting several times in the second half.
Arizona finally got the deficit under six by scoring five points on one possession to get within 57-56 with less than two minutes remaining. Jemarl Baker Jr. hit a 3 as a foul was called and Zeke Nnaji made both free throws.
Teague, who was 9 of 10 on free throws, made a pair at the other end, then blocked a 3-point attempt by Nico Mannion, who led the Wildcats with 15 points. Leading by four, Baylor got another block from Gillespie in the final minute.
Nnaji scored 12 for Arizona, which made just two of 18 3-pointers after coming in sixth in the nation at 43% shooting from long range. The last miss came from Josh Green with a chance to tie in the final seconds.
The Bears (7-1) started hot in the fourth-ever Top 25 matchup in Waco but cooled off while Arizona simply stayed cold. Baylor shot 30% to 27% for the Wildcats, who came in fourth in the nation in scoring at 87.1 points per game.
The Wildcats stayed close by making free throws. Mannion was 8 of 8 and Chase Jeter matched Teague by going 9 of 10. Arizona was 28 of 34 from the line.
BIG PICTURE
Arizona: The Wildcats didn't play well in their first real test this season, and first true road game against ranked team since beating rival Arizona State 77-70 in February 2018. Arizona won't have to wait long for the next one. No. 9 Gonzaga visits next Saturday.
Baylor: The Bears took control early without a lot of help from Jared Butler, third in the Big 12 in scoring coming in. The sophomore guard didn't score until after the 15-0 run that put Baylor up 22-8 and finished with 13 points.
UP NEXT
Arizona: Omaha at home Wednesday.
Baylor: Butler at home Tuesday.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|14.9
|Pts. Per Game
|14.9
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|48.1
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|40.5
|Three Point %
|37.7
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|87.1
|+ 1
|Jared Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jared Butler made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Zeke Nnaji
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Jared Butler
|3.0
|Josh Green missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Freddie Gillespie
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Smith
|12.0
|MaCio Teague missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|MaCio Teague made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Dylan Smith
|12.0
|+ 2
|Nico Mannion made jump shot
|12.0
|Offensive rebound by Arizona
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|63
|Field Goals
|14-52 (26.9%)
|17-56 (30.4%)
|3-Pointers
|2-18 (11.1%)
|6-24 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|28-34 (82.4%)
|23-28 (82.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|44
|Offensive
|10
|13
|Defensive
|22
|27
|Team
|8
|4
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|10
|9
|Blocks
|6
|9
|Turnovers
|16
|16
|Fouls
|24
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|N. Mannion G
|15.1 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|5.8 APG
|51.7 FG%
|
31
|M. Teague G
|14.9 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|3.0 APG
|44.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Mannion G
|15 PTS
|2 REB
|6 AST
|M. Teague G
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|26.9
|FG%
|30.4
|
|
|11.1
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|82.4
|FT%
|82.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mannion
|15
|2
|6
|3/14
|1/5
|8/8
|3
|37
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Z. Nnaji
|12
|6
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|6/6
|5
|32
|2
|1
|4
|1
|5
|C. Jeter
|11
|7
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|9/10
|2
|24
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|J. Green
|8
|1
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|2/4
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|D. Smith
|3
|6
|0
|1/8
|0/4
|1/1
|4
|29
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Mannion
|15
|2
|6
|3/14
|1/5
|8/8
|3
|37
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Z. Nnaji
|12
|6
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|6/6
|5
|32
|2
|1
|4
|1
|5
|C. Jeter
|11
|7
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|9/10
|2
|24
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|J. Green
|8
|1
|0
|3/9
|0/3
|2/4
|2
|29
|2
|0
|3
|1
|0
|D. Smith
|3
|6
|0
|1/8
|0/4
|1/1
|4
|29
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Baker Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|5
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|C. Koloko
|3
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|12
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|I. Lee
|1
|7
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|10
|1
|1
|2
|5
|2
|M. Hazzard
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Gettings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. DesJardins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Weyand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|32
|8
|14/52
|2/18
|28/34
|24
|200
|10
|6
|16
|10
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Teague
|19
|7
|1
|4/12
|2/8
|9/10
|0
|31
|2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|F. Gillespie
|17
|13
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|36
|1
|5
|0
|3
|10
|J. Butler
|13
|3
|1
|3/12
|1/7
|6/7
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Mitchell
|6
|1
|2
|2/9
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|T. Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Teague
|19
|7
|1
|4/12
|2/8
|9/10
|0
|31
|2
|1
|4
|5
|2
|F. Gillespie
|17
|13
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|36
|1
|5
|0
|3
|10
|J. Butler
|13
|3
|1
|3/12
|1/7
|6/7
|2
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Mitchell
|6
|1
|2
|2/9
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|T. Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bandoo
|4
|2
|3
|1/5
|1/3
|1/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|F. Thamba
|4
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|13
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|M. Vital
|0
|7
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|14
|2
|0
|1
|1
|6
|M. Mayer
|0
|3
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|O. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moffatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Flagler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|40
|13
|17/56
|6/24
|23/28
|22
|201
|9
|9
|16
|13
|27
