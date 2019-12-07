No. 24 Butler tops Florida 76-62 behind balanced scoring
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Sean McDermott and Aaron Thompson each scored 16 points to lead No. 24 Butler to a 76-62 win over Florida on Saturday.
Thompson made 6 of 7 shots and delivered seven assists. McDermott contributed a team-high seven rebounds.
Jordan Tucker added 13 points off the bench for the Bulldogs (9-0). Kamar Baldwin, who was averaging a team-high 17.5 points for Butler, scored 12 points.
Baldwin picked up two fouls in the first 3-plus minutes of the game and was limited to 11 minutes in the first half. The senior guard finished with three fouls.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. led Florida (6-3) with 17 points. Andrew Nembhard and Noah Locke each scored 11.
The Bulldogs shot 52% percent while holding the Gators to 44%. Butler made 9 of 20 3-pointers while Florida was 6 of 21. Each team had 10 turnovers.
The Gators, who trailed by nine at halftime, narrowed the deficit to six points twice before the Bulldogs pulled away. Butler's largest lead was 19 points at 61-42 with 7:33 remaining.
Butler finished the first half with a 19-5 run to take a 35-26 lead at halftime. Trailing 21-16, the Bulldogs had an 11-0 run.
Butler owns the nation's longest streak of consecutive non-conference home victories at 56.
BIG PICTURE
Florida: After a solid start on the road, the Gators' four-game winning streak end with a thud. Entering the game with a 30% average from 3-point range, Florida shot 23%.
Butler: The Bulldogs won their third meeting with an SEC opponent in the last four games, previously beating Missouri 63-52 in the Hall of Fame Classic on Nov. 24 and host Mississippi 67-58 Tuesday.
UP NEXT
Florida: Home game against another Big East opponent Providence on Dec. 17.
Butler: Travels to No. 18 Baylor on Tuesday.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|6.1
|Pts. Per Game
|6.1
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|36.4
|Field Goal %
|49.0
|32.4
|Three Point %
|12.5
|88.2
|Free Throw %
|58.3
|Lost ball turnover on Tre Mann, stolen by Kamar Baldwin
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Tre Mann
|6.0
|Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot
|8.0
|Lost ball turnover on Keyontae Johnson, stolen by Henry Baddley
|39.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Nze made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Nze made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Keyontae Johnson
|45.0
|+ 1
|Tre Mann made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|+ 1
|Tre Mann made 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Tucker
|53.0
|+ 1
|Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|76
|Field Goals
|21-48 (43.8%)
|25-48 (52.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-26 (23.1%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|14-21 (66.7%)
|17-22 (77.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|30
|Offensive
|4
|2
|Defensive
|18
|24
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|12
|19
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|18
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
24
|K. Blackshear Jr. F
|12.9 PPG
|8.9 RPG
|2.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
2
|A. Thompson G
|6.1 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|6.0 APG
|43.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Blackshear Jr. F
|17 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|A. Thompson G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|7 AST
|
|43.8
|FG%
|52.1
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|77.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|17
|5
|2
|5/10
|1/6
|6/7
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|A. Nembhard
|11
|2
|5
|4/9
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|37
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Locke
|11
|5
|2
|4/10
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|34
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|K. Johnson
|9
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|S. Lewis
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|17
|5
|2
|5/10
|1/6
|6/7
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|A. Nembhard
|11
|2
|5
|4/9
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|37
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|N. Locke
|11
|5
|2
|4/10
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|34
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|K. Johnson
|9
|3
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|3/4
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|S. Lewis
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mann
|9
|4
|2
|3/8
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|O. Payne
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Bassett
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Q. Glover
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|G. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Appleby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Duruji
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Klatsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jitoboh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|22
|12
|21/48
|6/26
|14/21
|18
|201
|5
|1
|10
|4
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. McDermott
|16
|7
|3
|4/9
|3/7
|5/5
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|A. Thompson
|16
|4
|7
|6/7
|0/1
|4/8
|2
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Baldwin
|12
|1
|6
|4/13
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|B. Golden
|8
|2
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Nze
|6
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|19
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. McDermott
|16
|7
|3
|4/9
|3/7
|5/5
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|A. Thompson
|16
|4
|7
|6/7
|0/1
|4/8
|2
|33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Baldwin
|12
|1
|6
|4/13
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|B. Golden
|8
|2
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|B. Nze
|6
|5
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|19
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tucker
|13
|3
|1
|3/8
|3/6
|4/5
|2
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|C. David
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|H. Baddley
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Mulloy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Battle
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|D. Smits
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Donovan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|26
|19
|25/48
|9/20
|17/22
|18
|201
|3
|2
|9
|2
|24
