No. 16 Seton Hall, Iowa State get rematch

  • FLM
  • Dec 07, 2019

First came the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Now, the Battle for Ames, Iowa.

Nine days and a three-point drop in the rankings after No. 16 Seton Hall beat Iowa State 84-76 in the fifth-place game in the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas, on Nov. 29, the teams will meet again on the Cyclones' floor.

This time, hopefully, with full power.

The teams played through a short electrical outage in the Imperial Arena, which went dark for a few seconds in the second half before an emergency generator kicked in and the game continued with no further complications.

In a notable sequence, Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton's layup hit the backboard just as the place went dark with 11:02 remaining. After consultation, referees awarded him the basket as fans turned on their cellphone flashlight apps just before the lights came back on.

Seton Hall, ranked No. 13 when the teams met the first time, has not played since. Iowa State tuned up with a 79-61 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday.

Iowa State (5-3) led the more physical Pirates (6-2) by nine points in the first half in the Bahamas before Seton Hall used a 13-1 run midway through the second half to open a 79-68 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left.

Seton Hall All-America candidate guard Myles Powell had 19 of his 24 points in the second half and 6-foot-10 junior Sandro Mamukelashvili had a season-high 18, hitting 3-of-4 3-pointers. Mamukelashvili has made 10-of 22 3-pointers this season.

"I'm glad Sandro stepped up and took shots because he makes the game so much simpler when he steps in and shoots it," Seton Hall coach Ralph Willard told the team's radio network.

Rasir Bolton had 20 points, Haliburton had 19 and Prentiss Nixon had 15 in the first meeting. Haliburton, 6-foot-5, leads the team with a 16.1 scoring average while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. Bolton is second in scoring at 15.1.

Seton Hall shot 54 percent and outrebounded Iowa State, 40-29, last week, and the Cyclones went to a small lineup the featured four guards and 6-foot-10 center George Conditt IV in an attempt to gain an advantage on the perimeter. The Pirates had 12 offensive rebounds and 13 second-chance points.

"We were really in a good rhythm early, then they raised it up a notch and we didn't weather that storm enough," Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. "We got flustered. We took some bad shots."

Powell, a senior, is averaging 23.4 points a game this season, seventh in NCAA Division I, and that includes a game in which he did not score after leaving early with an ankle injury.

He is averaging 3.9 treys a game and has 300 career 3-pointers, 15 short of Terry Dehere for second in school history. Jeremy Hazell leads with 328.

"He plays so hard that defenders, they'll stick with him for the first half," Willard said. "Then, usually in the second half, he's going to come get you."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
S. Mamukelashvili
23 F
T. Haliburton
22 G
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
8.6 Ast. Per Game 8.6
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
50.0 Field Goal % 51.9
43.5 Three Point % 40.8
60.0 Free Throw % 72.7
+ 1 Rasir Bolton made 1st of 2 free throws 57.0
  Personal foul on Myles Cale 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Iowa State 58.0
  Myles Powell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 59.0
+ 1 Myles Powell made 1st of 2 free throws 59.0
  Personal foul on Prentiss Nixon 56.0
+ 2 George Conditt IV made dunk, assist by Prentiss Nixon 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Prentiss Nixon 1:03
  Myles Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
  Bad pass turnover on Rasir Bolton, stolen by Quincy McKnight 1:15
+ 1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:18
Team Stats
Points 59 68
Field Goals 22-63 (34.9%) 23-60 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 7-28 (25.0%) 4-19 (21.1%)
Free Throws 8-12 (66.7%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 42
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 25 28
Team 6 4
Assists 10 13
Steals 10 9
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 18 16
Fouls 22 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
M. Powell G
19 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
22
T. Haliburton G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 16 Seton Hall 6-2 263359
home team logo Iowa State 5-3 284068
James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, IA
James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, IA
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Seton Hall 6-2 82.0 PPG 42.3 RPG 15.5 APG
home team logo Iowa State 5-3 82.8 PPG 38.1 RPG 16.8 APG
Key Players
13
M. Powell G 23.4 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.9 APG 42.1 FG%
22
T. Haliburton G 16.1 PPG 6.0 RPG 8.6 APG 52.1 FG%
Top Scorers
13
M. Powell G 19 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
22
T. Haliburton G 17 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
34.9 FG% 38.3
25.0 3PT FG% 21.1
66.7 FT% 75.0
Seton Hall
Starters
M. Powell
M. Cale
Q. McKnight
J. Rhoden
T. Samuel
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Powell 19 8 3 7/21 4/12 1/2 4 33 5 0 4 1 7
M. Cale 9 4 0 3/7 1/2 2/3 1 25 1 0 1 1 3
Q. McKnight 5 0 2 1/7 1/6 2/2 2 28 2 0 2 0 0
J. Rhoden 4 7 2 2/7 0/2 0/0 3 25 1 0 4 2 5
T. Samuel 3 2 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 2
On Bench
R. Gill
S. Reynolds, Jr.
A. Nelson
T. Thompson
T. Molson
D. Brodie
A. Avent
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Gill 8 4 0 4/4 0/0 0/0 2 22 0 2 3 4 0
S. Reynolds, Jr. 4 2 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 3 14 0 0 0 0 2
A. Nelson 4 2 3 1/4 0/0 2/3 2 15 1 0 2 0 2
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Molson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 33 10 22/63 7/28 8/12 22 179 10 2 18 8 25
Iowa State
Starters
T. Haliburton
G. Conditt IV
R. Bolton
P. Nixon
M. Jacobson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Haliburton 17 6 5 6/12 2/5 3/4 0 39 0 1 3 3 3
G. Conditt IV 15 6 1 5/8 0/0 5/6 3 19 1 3 1 2 4
R. Bolton 12 7 1 4/11 1/4 3/5 3 36 2 0 3 0 7
P. Nixon 9 2 3 2/7 1/4 4/5 3 35 3 0 2 0 2
M. Jacobson 5 9 1 2/7 0/2 1/1 0 26 0 1 3 4 5
On Bench
C. Grill
Z. Griffin
T. Jackson
T. Lewis
J. Johnson
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
N. Jenkins
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Grill 2 0 0 0/3 0/2 2/3 3 8 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Griffin 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 1 1 0 0 0
T. Jackson 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 2 0 1
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 38 13 23/60 4/19 18/24 17 179 9 7 16 10 28
