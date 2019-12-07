First came the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Now, the Battle for Ames, Iowa.

Nine days and a three-point drop in the rankings after No. 16 Seton Hall beat Iowa State 84-76 in the fifth-place game in the Battle 4 Atlantis in Nassau, Bahamas, on Nov. 29, the teams will meet again on the Cyclones' floor.

This time, hopefully, with full power.

The teams played through a short electrical outage in the Imperial Arena, which went dark for a few seconds in the second half before an emergency generator kicked in and the game continued with no further complications.

In a notable sequence, Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton's layup hit the backboard just as the place went dark with 11:02 remaining. After consultation, referees awarded him the basket as fans turned on their cellphone flashlight apps just before the lights came back on.

Seton Hall, ranked No. 13 when the teams met the first time, has not played since. Iowa State tuned up with a 79-61 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday.

Iowa State (5-3) led the more physical Pirates (6-2) by nine points in the first half in the Bahamas before Seton Hall used a 13-1 run midway through the second half to open a 79-68 lead with 4 1/2 minutes left.

Seton Hall All-America candidate guard Myles Powell had 19 of his 24 points in the second half and 6-foot-10 junior Sandro Mamukelashvili had a season-high 18, hitting 3-of-4 3-pointers. Mamukelashvili has made 10-of 22 3-pointers this season.

"I'm glad Sandro stepped up and took shots because he makes the game so much simpler when he steps in and shoots it," Seton Hall coach Ralph Willard told the team's radio network.

Rasir Bolton had 20 points, Haliburton had 19 and Prentiss Nixon had 15 in the first meeting. Haliburton, 6-foot-5, leads the team with a 16.1 scoring average while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. Bolton is second in scoring at 15.1.

Seton Hall shot 54 percent and outrebounded Iowa State, 40-29, last week, and the Cyclones went to a small lineup the featured four guards and 6-foot-10 center George Conditt IV in an attempt to gain an advantage on the perimeter. The Pirates had 12 offensive rebounds and 13 second-chance points.

"We were really in a good rhythm early, then they raised it up a notch and we didn't weather that storm enough," Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. "We got flustered. We took some bad shots."

Powell, a senior, is averaging 23.4 points a game this season, seventh in NCAA Division I, and that includes a game in which he did not score after leaving early with an ankle injury.

He is averaging 3.9 treys a game and has 300 career 3-pointers, 15 short of Terry Dehere for second in school history. Jeremy Hazell leads with 328.

"He plays so hard that defenders, they'll stick with him for the first half," Willard said. "Then, usually in the second half, he's going to come get you."

