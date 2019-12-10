MD
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program in this upset-filled college basketball season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a 76-69 win over No. 4 Maryland on Tuesday night.

Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones scored 14, Izaiah Brockington scored 14 and Myles Dread had 12 for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who led for all but 1:54.

Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (10-1, 1-1), who were trying for their first 11-0 start since 1996.

Eric Ayala scored 15, Anthony Cowan Jr. had 14, Aaron Wiggins had 13 and Serrel Smith added 12 for the Terps, who trailed 40-30 at halftime.

Penn State's win was followed minutes later by another unranked team knocking off an unbeaten opponent - Texas Tech over No. 1 Louisville at Madison Square Garden.

Key Players
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
L. Stevens
11 F
28.0 Min. Per Game 28.0
16.8 Pts. Per Game 16.8
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
42.7 Field Goal % 45.1
37.9 Three Point % 28.1
73.8 Free Throw % 72.5
+ 1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler 6.0
+ 1 Myles Dread made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Myles Dread made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Smith 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington 11.0
  Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens 13.0
+ 1 Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins 18.0
Team Stats
Points 69 76
Field Goals 19-57 (33.3%) 29-68 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 8-23 (34.8%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 23-28 (82.1%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 48 33
Offensive 14 8
Defensive 30 23
Team 4 2
Assists 9 19
Steals 4 10
Blocks 3 10
Turnovers 20 8
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo 4 Maryland 10-1 77.9 PPG 44.1 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo Penn State 8-2 79.9 PPG 45.8 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 16.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 4.4 APG 44.7 FG%
11
L. Stevens F 16.8 PPG 7.3 RPG 1.9 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 16 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
11
L. Stevens F 15 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
33.3 FG% 42.6
34.8 3PT FG% 36.8
82.1 FT% 78.6
Maryland
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
E. Ayala
A. Wiggins
J. Smith
Ma. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 16 6 3 5/17 3/9 3/6 1 37 1 0 4 0 6
E. Ayala 15 6 2 4/10 1/4 6/6 2 27 0 0 3 3 3
A. Wiggins 13 8 2 3/12 1/6 6/7 3 34 0 0 1 3 5
J. Smith 12 11 1 3/5 1/1 5/6 5 28 1 3 3 5 6
Ma. Mitchell 0 6 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 0 16 1 0 3 3 3
Penn State
Starters
M. Watkins
L. Stevens
M. Jones
M. Dread
J. Wheeler
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Watkins 15 11 0 7/11 0/1 1/2 3 30 0 4 0 2 9
L. Stevens 15 10 4 5/13 2/3 3/4 4 37 0 2 3 1 9
M. Jones 14 3 6 5/15 2/6 2/2 2 34 2 0 1 2 1
M. Dread 12 1 2 4/9 2/6 2/2 1 33 2 0 0 0 1
J. Wheeler 4 2 4 2/4 0/1 0/0 3 23 1 1 1 2 0
