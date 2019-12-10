Watkins, Stevens lead Penn State over No. 4 Maryland
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Penn State became the fifth unranked team to beat a top-5 program in this upset-filled college basketball season, getting 15 points and 11 rebounds from Mike Watkins in a 76-69 win over No. 4 Maryland on Tuesday night.
Lamar Stevens added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Myreon Jones scored 14, Izaiah Brockington scored 14 and Myles Dread had 12 for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten), who led for all but 1:54.
Jalen Smith had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins (10-1, 1-1), who were trying for their first 11-0 start since 1996.
Eric Ayala scored 15, Anthony Cowan Jr. had 14, Aaron Wiggins had 13 and Serrel Smith added 12 for the Terps, who trailed 40-30 at halftime.
Penn State's win was followed minutes later by another unranked team knocking off an unbeaten opponent - Texas Tech over No. 1 Louisville at Madison Square Garden.
---
|28.0
|Min. Per Game
|28.0
|16.8
|Pts. Per Game
|16.8
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|7.3
|Reb. Per Game
|7.3
|42.7
|Field Goal %
|45.1
|37.9
|Three Point %
|28.1
|73.8
|Free Throw %
|72.5
|+ 1
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Jamari Wheeler
|6.0
|+ 1
|Myles Dread made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Myles Dread made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Smith
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Izaiah Brockington
|11.0
|Darryl Morsell missed layup, blocked by Lamar Stevens
|13.0
|+ 1
|Izaiah Brockington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Izaiah Brockington made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Wiggins
|18.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|76
|Field Goals
|19-57 (33.3%)
|29-68 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-23 (34.8%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|23-28 (82.1%)
|11-14 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|33
|Offensive
|14
|8
|Defensive
|30
|23
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|9
|19
|Steals
|4
|10
|Blocks
|3
|10
|Turnovers
|20
|8
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|4 Maryland 10-1
|77.9 PPG
|44.1 RPG
|13.7 APG
|Penn State 8-2
|79.9 PPG
|45.8 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|A. Cowan Jr. G
|16.6 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|4.4 APG
|44.7 FG%
|
11
|L. Stevens F
|16.8 PPG
|7.3 RPG
|1.9 APG
|45.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Cowan Jr. G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|L. Stevens F
|15 PTS
|10 REB
|4 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|34.8
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|82.1
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cowan Jr.
|16
|6
|3
|5/17
|3/9
|3/6
|1
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6
|E. Ayala
|15
|6
|2
|4/10
|1/4
|6/6
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|A. Wiggins
|13
|8
|2
|3/12
|1/6
|6/7
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|J. Smith
|12
|11
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|5/6
|5
|28
|1
|3
|3
|5
|6
|Ma. Mitchell
|0
|6
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cowan Jr.
|16
|6
|3
|5/17
|3/9
|3/6
|1
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|6
|E. Ayala
|15
|6
|2
|4/10
|1/4
|6/6
|2
|27
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|A. Wiggins
|13
|8
|2
|3/12
|1/6
|6/7
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|J. Smith
|12
|11
|1
|3/5
|1/1
|5/6
|5
|28
|1
|3
|3
|5
|6
|Ma. Mitchell
|0
|6
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Morsell
|8
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/1
|1/1
|3
|23
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|D. Scott
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|R. Lindo Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Smith Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|H. Hart
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Tomaic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Valmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Marial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ma. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|44
|9
|19/57
|8/23
|23/28
|16
|200
|4
|3
|20
|14
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Watkins
|15
|11
|0
|7/11
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|30
|0
|4
|0
|2
|9
|L. Stevens
|15
|10
|4
|5/13
|2/3
|3/4
|4
|37
|0
|2
|3
|1
|9
|M. Jones
|14
|3
|6
|5/15
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|34
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Dread
|12
|1
|2
|4/9
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Wheeler
|4
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Watkins
|15
|11
|0
|7/11
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|30
|0
|4
|0
|2
|9
|L. Stevens
|15
|10
|4
|5/13
|2/3
|3/4
|4
|37
|0
|2
|3
|1
|9
|M. Jones
|14
|3
|6
|5/15
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|34
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|M. Dread
|12
|1
|2
|4/9
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|33
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Wheeler
|4
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Brockington
|14
|3
|1
|5/12
|1/1
|3/4
|3
|25
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|C. Jones Jr.
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Harrar
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|S. Lundy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Hazle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Buttrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. McCloskey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beattie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|76
|31
|19
|29/68
|7/19
|11/14
|16
|200
|10
|10
|8
|8
|23
-
UMKC
MCNSE68
73
2nd 2:41
-
TNST
ARKLR62
86
2nd 8.0
-
MILW
2KANSAS42
67
2nd 11:04 ESP+
-
GRAM
LAMON56
50
2nd 8:07
-
WISGB
UCF51
61
2nd 7:25
-
MNMTH
PRINCE51
39
2nd 9:53
-
NEVADA
BYU14
22
1st 7:01 ESPU
-
NIOWA
24COLO19
21
1st 9:46 PACN
-
STKATH
UTAHST17
33
1st 6:02
-
18BUTLER
11BAYLOR12
26
1st 7:37 ESP2
-
NMEXST
DENVER26
12
1st 8:43
-
SDAKST
COLOST23
25
1st 4:30
-
BRYANT
FORD69
61
Final
-
PRESBY
STFRAN63
64
Final
-
MARYVI
BRAD58
91
Final
-
STNYBRK
HOFSTRA63
71
Final
-
COPPST
DAVID52
88
Final
-
PEID
CIT83
129
Final
-
ALBANY
BC51
72
Final
-
4MD
PSU69
76
Final
-
1LVILLE
TXTECH57
70
Final
-
DTROIT
ND71
110
Final
-
BROWN
STJOHN71
82
Final
-
INDSB
IUPUI60
80
Final
-
JUDSON
IPFW33
69
Final
-
UMBC
TOWSON71
77
Final
-
MASBOS
HOLY69
66
Final/OT
-
STJOES
TEMPLE61
108
Final
-
UCONN
IND0
0139.5 O/U
-2
9:42pm ESPN