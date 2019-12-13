DEL
NOVA

Delaware ready for test vs. No. 20 Villanova

  • FLM
  • Dec 13, 2019

No. 20 Villanova will be looking for its fourth consecutive victory when it battles Delaware Saturday afternoon in the Never Forget Tribute Classic in Newark, N.J.

The Wildcats (7-2) have been off since defeating Big 5 rival Saint Joseph's 78-66 last Saturday.

Saddiq Bey, who was named to the Big East Honor Roll, led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds. Collin Gillespie added 20 points and freshman Justin Moore had 14 in the balanced effort.

"I was proud of our guys," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said. "A big part of their run was Collin getting his fourth foul. He's our leader. We've got Justin Moore, a freshman, running the point. We were running our offense through Saddiq Bey, a sophomore, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, a freshman. On the road, they really did keep their composure."

Wright rarely focuses on statistics. It's always about defense, effort and energy in practice which translates to the games. The Wildcats won two national championships in the last three years using these principles.

"Every day in practice we just make it tough on the first team," Bey said. "We simulate playing on the road so come game time we know what it's going to be. We know it's going to be tough."

Having a week off during final exams is always tricky because young teams respond in different ways. Villanova has been starting two freshmen -- Moore and Robinson-Earl -- for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

''This will be good for us,'' Wright said. ''We've gone through a really tough stretch here, and we really haven't had a chance to practice. Now, we'll get a gap where we can work on some things. And it's always good when you can work on it after a win.''

Delaware will be entering this matchup following its first loss of the season, a 66-56 setback last Saturday at George Washington.

The Blue Hens (9-1) were led by Collin Goss' career-best 15 points, 12 from Nate Darling and 10 points and five assists from Kevin Anderson.

"There's a chip on your shoulder anytime you leave a school, and you always want to play better against them," said Goss, who transferred from George Washington to Delaware. "As a team we feel like we're in a good place at 9-1 heading into the Villanova game."

The nine consecutive wins to open this season set a school record and this battle against Villanova will be a major litmus test for the Blue Hens.

"We got some good looks around the rim and in transition, but just couldn't get the ball to go in the basket," Delaware head coach Martin Ingelsby said. "Our defense kept us in the game, but they were able to get downhill in the last five minutes. This was a tough, physical game and the experience will help us moving forward.

"We're disappointed we didn't get it, but we'll use it as a learning experience and as motivation back at practice."

For the first time this season, Delaware will be looking to start a new winning streak.

"We've made unbelievable progress, not just on the basketball court, but in our basketball program, in our culture and what we've established," Ingelsby said. "I love our team. I love our group."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Anderson
1 G
J. Robinson-Earl
24 F
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
51.1 Field Goal % 47.8
41.2 Three Point % 35.0
66.7 Free Throw % 82.8
  Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 13:28
  Justin Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot 13:30
  Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 13:42
  Nate Darling missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13:42
+ 1 Nate Darling made 1st of 2 free throws 13:42
  Shooting foul on Brandon Slater 13:42
  Turnover on Collin Gillespie 13:49
  Offensive foul on Collin Gillespie 13:49
+ 3 Kevin Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot 13:50
  Lost ball turnover on Justin Moore, stolen by Ryan Allen 13:59
  Lost ball turnover on Kevin Anderson, stolen by Justin Moore 14:07
Team Stats
Points 43 47
Field Goals 17-29 (58.6%) 18-39 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 5-8 (62.5%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 4-11 (36.4%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 16 21
Offensive 1 6
Defensive 14 14
Team 1 1
Assists 6 11
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 9 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
N. Darling G
14 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
23
J. Samuels F
10 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Delaware 9-1 321143
home team logo 20 Villanova 7-2 371047
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Prudential Center Newark, NJ
Team Stats
away team logo Delaware 9-1 75.0 PPG 39.7 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo 20 Villanova 7-2 80.7 PPG 41.3 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
3
N. Darling G 21.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.0 APG 47.2 FG%
10
C. Swider F 9.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.1 APG 55.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
N. Darling G 14 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
10
C. Swider F 10 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
58.6 FG% 46.2
62.5 3PT FG% 30.4
36.4 FT% 100.0
Delaware
Starters
N. Darling
K. Anderson
R. Allen
J. Mutts
A. Novakovich
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Darling 14 1 3 5/10 3/4 1/2 3 26 0 0 3 0 1
K. Anderson 12 1 1 5/7 2/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 1
R. Allen 7 0 1 3/7 0/2 1/3 1 25 1 0 1 0 0
J. Mutts 4 7 1 2/3 0/0 0/4 1 23 3 0 2 0 7
A. Novakovich 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
N. Darling
K. Anderson
R. Allen
J. Mutts
A. Novakovich
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Darling 14 1 3 5/10 3/4 1/2 3 26 0 0 3 0 1
K. Anderson 12 1 1 5/7 2/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 1
R. Allen 7 0 1 3/7 0/2 1/3 1 25 1 0 1 0 0
J. Mutts 4 7 1 2/3 0/0 0/4 1 23 3 0 2 0 7
A. Novakovich 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
J. McCoy
E. Asamoah
J. Cushing
D. Painter
R. Gardner
D. Long
F. Rullo IV
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. McCoy 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
E. Asamoah 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 1 0 1 1
J. Cushing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Painter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Long - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Rullo IV - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 15 6 17/29 5/8 4/11 9 117 5 1 9 1 14
Villanova
Starters
J. Samuels
S. Bey
J. Moore
J. Robinson-Earl
C. Gillespie
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Samuels 10 1 0 4/8 1/5 1/1 2 21 1 0 1 0 1
S. Bey 8 0 0 3/6 1/2 1/1 2 15 0 0 0 0 0
J. Moore 8 1 2 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 0 1
J. Robinson-Earl 6 7 1 3/5 0/2 0/0 2 17 1 0 1 1 6
C. Gillespie 3 3 6 1/6 1/4 0/0 2 22 3 0 2 0 3
On Court
J. Samuels
S. Bey
J. Moore
J. Robinson-Earl
C. Gillespie
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Samuels 10 1 0 4/8 1/5 1/1 2 21 1 0 1 0 1
S. Bey 8 0 0 3/6 1/2 1/1 2 15 0 0 0 0 0
J. Moore 8 1 2 3/7 2/5 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 0 1
J. Robinson-Earl 6 7 1 3/5 0/2 0/0 2 17 1 0 1 1 6
C. Gillespie 3 3 6 1/6 1/4 0/0 2 22 3 0 2 0 3
On Bench
B. Antoine
D. Cosby-Roundtree
B. Slater
C. Daniels
T. Saunders
K. Hoehn
C. Arcidiacono
E. Dixon
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Antoine 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 1
D. Cosby-Roundtree 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
B. Slater 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 0 0
C. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Saunders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hoehn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Arcidiacono - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 20 11 18/39 7/23 4/4 11 112 7 1 6 6 14
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores