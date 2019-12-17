MICHST
There's a chance there will be a 14-way tie for first place in the Big Ten by late Wednesday night.

Of course, if that were to happen that would mean No. 15 Michigan State would be the latest conference team to lose on the road as it heads to Northwestern.

As the Spartans (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) get set to head to Evanston for an 8 p.m. tipoff, not a single team has won a conference road game. It's the second straight season the Big Ten has played a pair of conference games before the end of the year and the other 12 teams are all 1-1.

That includes a few shockers, like No. 5 Ohio State losing at Minnesota and No. 7 Maryland coming an amazing final minute from Anthony Cowan from losing twice.

So, needless to say, Michigan State is leery of its trip to Northwestern (5-4, 0-1) after it opened Big Ten play on Dec. 8 with a win at home over Rutgers.

"Just look at what's gone on in the Big Ten," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo told reporters. "We always talk about hard it is to win on the road."

But it seems especially hard this season. Sure, it's only two games into a 20-game schedule, but it's still difficult to explain -- though Izzo gave it a shot.

"I think the league is really good, but I think we've added some more good coaches," Izzo said. "Take (Nebraska's) Fred Hoiberg. He did an unbelievable job at Iowa State and he's an NBA coach. ... I think that that's one thing and I think there is more parity. And I think that it's harder for players to stay focused on the task that they have, and if you don't take someone seriously, you're going to get beat."

Michigan State has already played on the road this season, beating Seton Hall in mid-November when the Pirates were healthy and ranked in the top 15 in the nation. After a handful of neutral-site games the Spartans are still trying to shoot the ball with consistency as they dive back into conference play.

"You don't get many off-days in this league right now," Izzo said. "There used to be three or four teams where you said you can't afford to play bad against this team and still win, but if you could just play good or decent (you'd win). Now it's, you better be playing your 90-percent A game or you're probably not winning because I think more people believe they can beat you."

As for the Wildcats, this will be a chance to get their first conference win after beating Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Sunday. Getting the victory over a Michigan State team it hasn't beaten since 2012 will be a challenge.

"It's daunting anytime you play those guys," Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. "To me, they're the standard for showing up every night, having toughness and playing well at home and on the road. Anytime you play a program like that, you know going into that game that you're going to have to be the toughest you've been."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
X. Tillman
23 F
P. Nance
22 F
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
10.9 Pts. Per Game 10.9
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
54.0 Field Goal % 40.0
26.3 Three Point % 32.5
60.5 Free Throw % 90.9
  Personal foul on A.J. Turner 10:02
  Offensive rebound by Michigan State 10:02
  Cassius Winston missed jump shot 10:04
  Offensive rebound by Xavier Tillman 10:11
  Thomas Kithier missed jump shot 10:13
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman 10:33
  Anthony Gaines missed jump shot 10:35
+ 3 Gabe Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Tillman 11:03
  Defensive rebound by Gabe Brown 11:16
  Robbie Beran missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:18
+ 2 Cassius Winston made jump shot 11:38
Team Stats
Points 56 46
Field Goals 21-47 (44.7%) 18-47 (38.3%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 6-7 (85.7%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 35 20
Offensive 7 2
Defensive 25 17
Team 3 1
Assists 11 10
Steals 3 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 5 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Winston G
21 PTS, 4 AST
home team logo
0
B. Buie G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 15 Michigan State 7-3 371956
home team logo Northwestern 5-4 271946
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Welsh-Ryan Arena Evanston, IL
Team Stats
away team logo 15 Michigan State 7-3 79.0 PPG 45 RPG 18.8 APG
home team logo Northwestern 5-4 66.0 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
5
C. Winston G 16.9 PPG 2.1 RPG 6.0 APG 40.3 FG%
0
B. Buie G 7.2 PPG 1.4 RPG 1.7 APG 35.5 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Winston G 21 PTS 0 REB 4 AST
0
B. Buie G 18 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
44.7 FG% 38.3
47.1 3PT FG% 37.5
85.7 FT% 100.0
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
G. Brown
X. Tillman
T. Kithier
K. Ahrens
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 21 0 4 8/13 2/4 3/3 1 27 1 0 2 0 0
G. Brown 11 9 0 4/7 3/3 0/0 1 28 0 0 0 2 7
X. Tillman 7 8 3 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 25 2 1 2 1 7
T. Kithier 4 4 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 1 3
K. Ahrens 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 0
On Court
C. Winston
G. Brown
X. Tillman
T. Kithier
K. Ahrens
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 21 0 4 8/13 2/4 3/3 1 27 1 0 2 0 0
G. Brown 11 9 0 4/7 3/3 0/0 1 28 0 0 0 2 7
X. Tillman 7 8 3 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 25 2 1 2 1 7
T. Kithier 4 4 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 1 3
K. Ahrens 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 0
On Bench
F. Loyer
M. Hall
C. George
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
J. Hauser
S. Izzo
R. Watts
J. Marble
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Loyer 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
M. Hall 1 0 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Izzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Watts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Marble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 32 11 21/47 8/17 6/7 5 122 3 2 12 7 25
Northwestern
Starters
B. Buie
A. Turner
A. Gaines
R. Young
R. Beran
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Buie 18 1 3 6/9 4/6 2/2 0 17 1 0 0 0 1
A. Turner 5 2 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 0 2
A. Gaines 4 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 23 1 0 0 0 0
R. Young 4 5 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 23 1 0 2 0 5
R. Beran 2 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 10 0 2 0 1 0
On Court
B. Buie
A. Turner
A. Gaines
R. Young
R. Beran
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Buie 18 1 3 6/9 4/6 2/2 0 17 1 0 0 0 1
A. Turner 5 2 1 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 0 2
A. Gaines 4 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 23 1 0 0 0 0
R. Young 4 5 1 1/4 0/0 2/2 0 23 1 0 2 0 5
R. Beran 2 1 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 10 0 2 0 1 0
On Bench
J. Jones
T. Malnati
C. Audige
R. Greer
R. Dixon III
E. Zalewski
D. Sandhu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Jones 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 1 1 0 0 2
T. Malnati - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Audige - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Dixon III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Zalewski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sandhu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 19 10 18/47 6/16 4/4 8 97 5 4 8 2 17
