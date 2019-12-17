MNTNA
After gauntlet, No. 8 Oregon back home against Montana

  • FLM
  • Dec 17, 2019

Oregon's 71-70 overtime win over then-No. 5 Michigan last Saturday propelled the Ducks to a single-digit ranking, landing at them at No. 8 just in time for their home game against Montana on Wednesday night in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon (8-2) is arguably the best two-loss team in the country. No other team in the top 10 has two losses, and for the Ducks, the two defeats were to then-No. 6 Gonzaga (currently No. 2) and then-No. 8 North Carolina (currently unranked). Both were very close games and played back-to-back.

The win in Ann Arbor came against the highest-ranked opponent the Ducks have ever defeated in school history. The Ducks built a big lead before making plays late to fend off the Wolverines.

"I thought it was a real high-intensity game," Oregon coach Dana Altman told the Oregon athletics website. "Guys fought it off and did just enough to win."

Having loaded up their nonconference schedule with five top-15 opponents and gone 3-2 against them, the Ducks finish out December with three games against smaller schools, and up first are the Grizzlies of the Big Sky Conference.

Oregon has won two straight since losing the two games in the Bahamas, and one key to their success has been the 3-point shooting of Anthony Mathis. The transfer from New Mexico hit six 3s at Michigan and has nine in the past two games after going 1-for-12 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

"Everybody goes through ups and downs," he told The Oregonian. "I got more reps in, got in the gym, got my mind back right and kept shooting the ball like I know how."

The Ducks are 6-0 when Mathis makes at least two 3s.

"He's a threat anytime he steps on the court because he can shoot it," said Payton Pritchard, Oregon's leading scorer who had 23 points at Michigan. "(It) opens the floor up for us."

The Grizzlies (4-5) are coming off a 77-70 win over North Dakota at home on Dec. 6, so Wednesday will be their first game in 12 days. Montana has won three of its last four games but has two previous losses to Pac-12 teams this season, Stanford and current No. 22 Washington.

Guard Sayeed Pridgett has scored 19 or more points in four straight games, including 20 against North Dakota. Senior Kendal Manuel also finished with 20 points.

"When we play hard and we focus on the details, more so on the offensive end, it tends to work out for us," Montana coach Travis DeCuire said.

DeCuire said he feels his team is headed in the right direction.

Manuel felt the team learned a lesson from the win over North Dakota, which preceded a finals week break in the schedule. The Hawks tied the game at 38 early in the second half after trailing by seven at halftime.

"We're not just going to be able to go out and beat everybody," Manuel told The Missoulian newspaper website. "We're going to have to go out and earn it every single night."

Key Players
S. Pridgett
4 G
P. Pritchard
3 G
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
19.2 Pts. Per Game 19.2
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
51.7 Field Goal % 51.0
26.7 Three Point % 39.0
69.7 Free Throw % 69.0
  Lost ball turnover on Josh Vazquez, stolen by N'Faly Dante 12:32
  Turnover on N'Faly Dante 12:52
  Offensive foul on N'Faly Dante 12:52
  Personal foul on Josh Vazquez 13:04
+ 2 Mack Anderson made layup, assist by Derrick Carter-Hollinger 13:14
+ 1 Payton Pritchard made free throw 13:20
  Shooting foul on Mack Anderson 13:20
+ 2 Payton Pritchard made driving layup, assist by Will Richardson 13:20
+ 2 Mack Anderson made alley-oop shot, assist by Timmy Falls 13:26
+ 2 Chandler Lawson made dunk, assist by Will Richardson 13:38
  Lost ball turnover on Eddy Egun, stolen by Will Richardson 13:43
Team Stats
Points 32 47
Field Goals 14-36 (38.9%) 20-39 (51.3%)
3-Pointers 3-12 (25.0%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 1-2 (50.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 16 26
Offensive 0 5
Defensive 14 19
Team 2 2
Assists 5 12
Steals 6 9
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 9 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
S. Pridgett G
11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
33
F. Okoro F
11 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo Montana 4-5 24832
home team logo 8 Oregon 8-2 371047
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Montana 4-5 64.8 PPG 36.1 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo 8 Oregon 8-2 78.1 PPG 40.3 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
4
S. Pridgett G 18.9 PPG 7.7 RPG 3.2 APG 52.2 FG%
33
F. Okoro F 5.0 PPG 5.8 RPG 0.4 APG 51.5 FG%
Top Scorers
4
S. Pridgett G 11 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
33
F. Okoro F 11 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
38.9 FG% 51.3
25.0 3PT FG% 21.4
50.0 FT% 66.7
Montana
Starters
S. Pridgett
M. Anderson
D. Carter-Hollinger
J. Vazquez
E. Egun
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Pridgett 11 6 2 5/11 0/1 1/1 2 27 1 0 2 0 6
M. Anderson 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 1 1 0 0 2
D. Carter-Hollinger 2 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 0
J. Vazquez 2 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 18 1 0 2 0 2
E. Egun 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 2 0 0
On Court
S. Pridgett
M. Anderson
D. Carter-Hollinger
J. Vazquez
E. Egun
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Pridgett 11 6 2 5/11 0/1 1/1 2 27 1 0 2 0 6
M. Anderson 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 1 1 0 0 2
D. Carter-Hollinger 2 0 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 0 0
J. Vazquez 2 2 0 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 18 1 0 2 0 2
E. Egun 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 2 0 0
On Bench
J. Samuelson
P. Jones
N. Gaskin
F. Brown III
M. Steadman
Y. Selcuk
J. Briceno
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Samuelson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 1
P. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Gaskin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Brown III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Steadman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Selcuk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Briceno - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 32 14 5 14/36 3/12 1/2 9 81 6 1 14 0 14
Oregon
Starters
N. Dante
P. Pritchard
C. Lawson
W. Richardson
A. Patterson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Dante 9 1 0 4/6 0/0 1/1 2 9 2 0 1 1 0
P. Pritchard 8 2 3 3/6 1/2 1/1 0 23 1 0 3 0 2
C. Lawson 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 14 1 0 0 1 0
W. Richardson 2 1 4 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 16 2 0 1 0 1
A. Patterson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 2 0 1
On Court
N. Dante
P. Pritchard
C. Lawson
W. Richardson
A. Patterson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Dante 9 1 0 4/6 0/0 1/1 2 9 2 0 1 1 0
P. Pritchard 8 2 3 3/6 1/2 1/1 0 23 1 0 3 0 2
C. Lawson 5 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 14 1 0 0 1 0
W. Richardson 2 1 4 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 16 2 0 1 0 1
A. Patterson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 2 0 1
On Bench
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
S. Juiston
L. Osborn
L. Wur
E. Ionescu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ionescu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 24 12 20/39 3/14 4/6 5 70 9 1 12 5 19
NCAA BB Scores