Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Kihei Clark scored 14 points and Jay Huff had eight of his 12 during a second-half run as No. 9 Virginia held off Stony Brook 56-44 on Wednesday night.
Huff ended a 5-minute scoreless drought for the Cavaliers (9-1) with a putback dunk with 12:11 remaining and added six more points as Virginia turned a 35-30 lead into a more comfortable 49-38 edge.
Elijah Olaniyi scored 11 to lead Stony Brook (7-6). The Seawolves hurt their cause with 17 turnovers and shot just 37.8% (17-44).
Mamadi Diakite added 13 points while Clark added six assists and five rebounds for Virginia.
BIG PICTURE
Stony Brook: The Seawolves arrived with one of the nation's best 2-point shooting defenses and could have pulled an upset had they not been so careless with the ball. They outrebounded Virginia 16-14 in the first half and outscored them 14-8 in the paint but had 11 first-half turnovers.
Virginia: Nine days without a game did little to help Virginia's offensive woes. They scored 14 points in the first 5:43 of the game, then went 6:27 without a point but still had the lead because the Seawolves turned the ball over repeatedly. In the second half, a drought of 5 minutes quieted the crowd as the Cavaliers enjoyed just a five-point lead.
UP NEXT
The Seawolves stay on the road, playing at American on Saturday.
The Cavaliers remain at home and face South Carolina on Sunday.
---
|34.6
|Min. Per Game
|34.6
|8.4
|Pts. Per Game
|8.4
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|45.0
|Field Goal %
|34.9
|41.1
|Three Point %
|36.1
|69.5
|Free Throw %
|86.4
|Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite
|9.0
|Tavin Pierre Philippe missed 3-pt. jump shot
|11.0
|Offensive rebound by Tavin Pierre Philippe
|17.0
|Tavin Pierre Philippe missed jump shot
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Ochefu
|45.0
|Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|+ 1
|Andrew Garcia made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:10
|+ 1
|Andrew Garcia made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:10
|Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae
|1:10
|+ 2
|Jay Huff made layup
|1:26
|+ 1
|Elijah Olaniyi made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|56
|Field Goals
|17-45 (37.8%)
|21-52 (40.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|31
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|21
|18
|Team
|0
|5
|Assists
|5
|11
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|9
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Stony Brook 7-6
|70.9 PPG
|44.6 RPG
|12.3 APG
|9 Virginia 9-1
|53.6 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|9.4 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|E. Olaniyi G
|19.2 PPG
|5.8 RPG
|1.8 APG
|46.3 FG%
|
0
|K. Clark G
|8.4 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|5.0 APG
|32.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Olaniyi G
|11 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|K. Clark G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|6 AST
|
|37.8
|FG%
|40.4
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Olaniyi
|11
|7
|2
|4/14
|1/6
|2/4
|0
|35
|1
|1
|6
|3
|4
|M. Gueye
|9
|5
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|33
|2
|6
|1
|1
|4
|M. Foreman
|8
|3
|1
|3/10
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|34
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2
|A. Garcia
|8
|2
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|31
|2
|0
|4
|2
|0
|J. Otchere
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Latimer
|6
|3
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Pierre Philippe
|2
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. McKenzie
|0
|3
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Ochefu
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Christie
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Stephenson-Moore
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Policelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Ceesay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kadisha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Alleyne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|44
|29
|5
|17/45
|5/21
|5/8
|9
|200
|8
|7
|14
|8
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Clark
|14
|5
|6
|5/10
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|39
|0
|0
|6
|0
|5
|M. Diakite
|13
|6
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|37
|0
|2
|0
|1
|5
|K. Stattmann
|7
|4
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|34
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|C. Morsell
|2
|0
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|20
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F. Caffaro
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Huff
|12
|7
|0
|5/10
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|23
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T. Woldetensae
|8
|0
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B. Key
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|S. Hauser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McKoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Shedrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|26
|11
|21/52
|5/16
|9/12
|8
|200
|4
|4
|10
|8
|18
