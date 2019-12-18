TENN
Cincinnati does damage inside, upends No. 21 Tennessee 78-66

  • AP
  • Dec 18, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) Trevon Scott scored 15 points and Cincinnati recovered from back-to-back losses by knocking off No. 21 Tennessee 78-66 on Wednesday night.

The Bearcats (7-4) got the better of a back-and-forth game by getting inside one of the country's stingiest defenses for close-up baskets. Forty-six of Cincinnati's points came in the paint.

Keith Williams had a steal and layup during a 9-0 run that put the Bearcats in control 67-57 with 3:27 left. Williams finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

For a second straight game, Tennessee's Rick Barnes came up short again in his attempt to get career victory No. 700. He'd be only the 22nd coach to reach that mark in Division I.

The Volunteers (7-3) were coming off a 51-47 loss to No. 13 Memphis that highlighted their offensive shortcomings. This time, the biggest problems were on a defense that hadn't given up 70 points in a game this season.

Tennessee has lost back-to-back games for the first time in two seasons. John Fulkerson had a team-high 14 points. The Volunteers were only 3 of 15 from beyond the arc.

The Bearcats led 38-34 after a wide-open first half full of turnovers. They shot 64% from the field, with Jaevin Cumberland making four of his five shots to lead the way.

The Volunteers dug in defensively in the second half - Cincinnati missed eight of its first 12 shots - and neither team managed to get much of an advantage. There were two ties and four lead changes before Cincinnati went on its pivotal run.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Volunteers have struggled at times on offense, but their defense has been consistent. They came in fifth nationally in field goal defense, allowing opponents to shoot 36.2%. The Bearcats made 56.4%, the most by a Vols' opponent this season.

Cincinnati: The Bearcast' biggest questions revolve around Jarron Cumberland, the returning American Athletic player of the year. He played the last two games with a sore hip and shot only 27 percent from the field. Against Tennessee, he had 10 points and six turnovers before fouling out.

UP NEXT

Tennessee hosts Jacksonville State on Saturday.

Cincinnati plays Iowa on Saturday at the United Center as part of the Chicago Legends event. The Bearcats lost to Iowa 79-72 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio last season.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25

Key Players
L. Turner
1 G
T. Scott
13 F
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
29.3 Field Goal % 48.1
23.4 Three Point % 20.0
74.6 Free Throw % 81.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaevin Cumberland 30.0
  Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
+ 1 Keith Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
  Keith Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James 39.0
  Lost ball turnover on John Fulkerson 39.0
+ 1 Mika Adams-Woods made 2nd of 2 free throws 47.0
+ 1 Mika Adams-Woods made 1st of 2 free throws 47.0
  Personal foul on Yves Pons 47.0
+ 2 John Fulkerson made dunk, assist by Lamonte Turner 1:06
  Offensive rebound by Tennessee 1:07
Team Stats
Points 66 78
Field Goals 23-51 (45.1%) 31-55 (56.4%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 5-15 (33.3%)
Free Throws 17-17 (100.0%) 11-16 (68.8%)
Total Rebounds 21 32
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 14 20
Team 2 4
Assists 13 17
Steals 10 2
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 12 15
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 1 0
J. Fulkerson F
14 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
T. Scott F
15 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
Team Stats
away team logo 21 Tennessee 7-3 68.6 PPG 42.8 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Cincinnati 7-4 73.9 PPG 41.6 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
10
J. Fulkerson F 11.1 PPG 5.9 RPG 1.7 APG 65.0 FG%
13
T. Scott F 8.3 PPG 9.3 RPG 1.4 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Fulkerson F 14 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
13
T. Scott F 15 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
45.1 FG% 56.4
20.0 3PT FG% 33.3
100.0 FT% 68.8
Tennessee
Starters
J. Fulkerson
J. Bowden
L. Turner
Y. Pons
J. James
Bench
D. Gaines
D. Pember
O. Nkamhoua
J. Johnson
J. Fleschman
V. Bailey Jr.
Z. Kent
B. Jancek
U. Plavsic
K. Maze
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gaines 4 3 1 0/2 0/1 4/4 1 16 3 1 0 1 2
D. Pember 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 1 0
O. Nkamhoua 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 1 1 1
J. Johnson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Bailey Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Plavsic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Maze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 19 13 23/51 3/15 17/17 18 198 10 4 12 5 14
Cincinnati
Starters
T. Scott
K. Williams
C. Vogt
M. Adams-Woods
Ja. Cumberland
Bench
Ja. Cumberland
J. Sorolla
C. McNeal
J. Koz
M. Diarra
S. Martin
T. Moore
P. Toyambi
Z. Harvey
R. Banks
J. Davenport
A. Cook
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Cumberland 11 2 2 4/7 2/3 1/2 0 24 0 0 1 0 2
J. Sorolla 9 4 1 4/4 0/0 1/2 1 19 0 0 1 2 2
C. McNeal 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 1
J. Koz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Toyambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Harvey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Banks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Davenport - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 28 17 31/55 5/15 11/16 16 198 2 2 15 8 20
NCAA BB Scores