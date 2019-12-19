Undermanned Seton Hall stuns No. 7 Maryland 52-48
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun No. 7 Maryland 52-48 Thursday night.
The Pirates (7-4) held the Terrapins to 27% shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland (10-2) its second straight loss.
Seton Hall seemed in control when Anthony Nelson hit a layup for a 49-42 edge with about a minute to play. Then the Pirates missed three free throws and turned the ball over, setting up Anthony Cowan Jr. to try a tying 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.
Cowan missed, and Seton Hall got the rebound and made a free throw to ice it.
Seton Hall won without Big East Conference preseason player of the year Myles Powell (concussion) and power forward Sando Mamukelashvili (broken wrist).
Cowan led Maryland with 16 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins added 11 points apiece.
The defense was the difference for Seton Hall, which also got eight points and 12 rebounds from Jared Rhoden.
The Terrapins trailed 27-18 at halftime with their lowest scoring output in a first half this season. Maryland entered averaging 77.1 points per game.
BIG PICTURE
Maryland: The Terps are going to slip in the polls and won't play again for 10 days.
Seton Hall: The Pirates were coming off losses to Iowa State and Rutgers but got a good win without possibly their two best players. Seton Hall finally beat a ranked foe after near-wins against then-No. 3 Michigan State (lost 76-73) and then-No. 11 Oregon (71-69).
UP NEXT
Maryland: Hosts Bryant on Dec. 29 in final nonconference game.
Seton Hall: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Sunday in final tuneup for Big East Conference schedule.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|27.4
|Min. Per Game
|27.4
|21.2
|Pts. Per Game
|21.2
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|40.7
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|36.8
|Three Point %
|38.0
|74.3
|Free Throw %
|78.0
|+ 1
|Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden
|3.0
|Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3rd of 3 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws
|3.0
|Shooting foul on Anthony Nelson
|3.0
|+ 1
|Anthony Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Anthony Nelson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Darryl Morsell
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|52
|Field Goals
|14-52 (26.9%)
|19-51 (37.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|5-20 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|9-15 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|35
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|29
|28
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|8
|13
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|5
|15
|Turnovers
|16
|13
|Fouls
|18
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|7 Maryland 10-2
|77.1 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Seton Hall 7-4
|77.0 PPG
|41.3 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|A. Cowan Jr. G
|16.5 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|4.3 APG
|42.7 FG%
|
0
|Q. McKnight G
|9.6 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|3.9 APG
|46.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Cowan Jr. G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|3 AST
|Q. McKnight G
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|6 AST
|
|26.9
|FG%
|37.3
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cowan Jr.
|16
|3
|3
|3/14
|3/10
|7/9
|4
|38
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|J. Smith
|11
|9
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|5/7
|3
|31
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6
|A. Wiggins
|11
|7
|1
|4/11
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|36
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|D. Morsell
|3
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|D. Scott
|2
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Cowan Jr.
|16
|3
|3
|3/14
|3/10
|7/9
|4
|38
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2
|J. Smith
|11
|9
|0
|3/7
|0/1
|5/7
|3
|31
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6
|A. Wiggins
|11
|7
|1
|4/11
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|36
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5
|D. Morsell
|3
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|D. Scott
|2
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ayala
|3
|3
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|25
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Ma. Mitchell
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Mona
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Lindo Jr.
|0
|5
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|H. Hart
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ma. Mitchell
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J. Tomaic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Valmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Marial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|48
|38
|8
|14/52
|5/21
|15/20
|18
|200
|5
|5
|16
|9
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. McKnight
|17
|8
|6
|5/14
|1/6
|6/6
|2
|38
|2
|1
|2
|0
|8
|A. Nelson
|10
|1
|4
|4/6
|1/1
|1/3
|3
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Rhoden
|8
|12
|3
|3/10
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|R. Gill
|6
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|22
|1
|6
|0
|0
|3
|M. Cale
|5
|4
|0
|2/10
|0/5
|1/2
|2
|33
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. McKnight
|17
|8
|6
|5/14
|1/6
|6/6
|2
|38
|2
|1
|2
|0
|8
|A. Nelson
|10
|1
|4
|4/6
|1/1
|1/3
|3
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Rhoden
|8
|12
|3
|3/10
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|R. Gill
|6
|3
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|22
|1
|6
|0
|0
|3
|M. Cale
|5
|4
|0
|2/10
|0/5
|1/2
|2
|33
|2
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Samuel
|5
|3
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/2
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|I. Obiagu
|1
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|17
|0
|6
|3
|1
|1
|S. Reynolds, Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|10
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|M. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Molson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Brodie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Mamukelashvili
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Avent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|33
|13
|19/51
|5/20
|9/15
|22
|200
|10
|15
|13
|5
|28
-
CIT
LONGWD97
96
3OT 39.0
-
UTEP
HOU49
70
2nd 3:36
-
APPST
SALAB67
60
2nd 3:45
-
ARKLR
LAMON58
65
2nd 3:59
-
SL
WILL55
85
2nd 3:05
-
NILL
CHIST45
31
2nd 17:41
-
PVAM
COLO36
44
2nd 15:21 PACN
-
NCST
12AUBURN25
28
1st 6:51 ESP2
-
BJU
GWEBB70
94
Final
-
STTHOMTX
RICE70
103
Final
-
FLMEM
FIU74
99
Final
-
TAMPA
FAU35
84
Final
-
UMES
CHARLO44
66
Final
-
WOFF
4DUKE57
86
Final
-
NEAST
DTROIT74
61
Final
-
TXARL
GAST77
83
Final
-
TEXST
GASOU64
67
Final
-
WMMARY
STJOES69
84
Final
-
EKY
MRSHL72
90
Final
-
CSTCAR
TROY59
77
Final
-
HOFSTRA
PRINCE87
72
Final
-
7MD
SETON48
52
Final
-
WIDEN
LAFAY56
96
Final
-
MONST
CSBAK0
0133.5 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
NAU
UCRIV0
0129.5 O/U
-5
10:00pm
-
PORTST
LOYMRY0
0143 O/U
-3
10:00pm
-
SUTAH
LNGBCH0
0143 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
FAMU
WASHST0
0136.5 O/U
-18
10:30pm PACN
-
JACKST
PORT0
0132.5 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm