Undermanned Seton Hall stuns No. 7 Maryland 52-48

  • AP
  • Dec 19, 2019

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun No. 7 Maryland 52-48 Thursday night.

The Pirates (7-4) held the Terrapins to 27% shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland (10-2) its second straight loss.

Seton Hall seemed in control when Anthony Nelson hit a layup for a 49-42 edge with about a minute to play. Then the Pirates missed three free throws and turned the ball over, setting up Anthony Cowan Jr. to try a tying 3-pointer with 22 seconds left.

Cowan missed, and Seton Hall got the rebound and made a free throw to ice it.

Seton Hall won without Big East Conference preseason player of the year Myles Powell (concussion) and power forward Sando Mamukelashvili (broken wrist).

Cowan led Maryland with 16 points on 3-of-14 shooting. Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins added 11 points apiece.

The defense was the difference for Seton Hall, which also got eight points and 12 rebounds from Jared Rhoden.

The Terrapins trailed 27-18 at halftime with their lowest scoring output in a first half this season. Maryland entered averaging 77.1 points per game.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terps are going to slip in the polls and won't play again for 10 days.

Seton Hall: The Pirates were coming off losses to Iowa State and Rutgers but got a good win without possibly their two best players. Seton Hall finally beat a ranked foe after near-wins against then-No. 3 Michigan State (lost 76-73) and then-No. 11 Oregon (71-69).

UP NEXT

Maryland: Hosts Bryant on Dec. 29 in final nonconference game.

Seton Hall: Hosts Prairie View A&M on Sunday in final tuneup for Big East Conference schedule.

Key Players
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
M. Powell
13 G
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
21.2 Pts. Per Game 21.2
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
40.7 Field Goal % 40.8
36.8 Three Point % 38.0
74.3 Free Throw % 78.0
+ 1 Quincy McKnight made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Quincy McKnight made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr. 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Jared Rhoden 3.0
  Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 3rd of 3 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 2nd of 3 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 3 free throws 3.0
  Shooting foul on Anthony Nelson 3.0
+ 1 Anthony Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
  Anthony Nelson missed 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Darryl Morsell 15.0
Team Stats
Points 48 52
Field Goals 14-52 (26.9%) 19-51 (37.3%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 5-20 (25.0%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 9-15 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 42 35
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 29 28
Team 4 2
Assists 8 13
Steals 5 10
Blocks 5 15
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 18 22
Technicals 0 0
1
A. Cowan Jr. G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
0
Q. McKnight G
17 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo 7 Maryland 10-2 183048
home team logo Seton Hall 7-4 272552
Team Stats
away team logo 7 Maryland 10-2 77.1 PPG 44.8 RPG 13.3 APG
home team logo Seton Hall 7-4 77.0 PPG 41.3 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 16.5 PPG 3.7 RPG 4.3 APG 42.7 FG%
0
Q. McKnight G 9.6 PPG 2.5 RPG 3.9 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 16 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
0
Q. McKnight G 17 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
26.9 FG% 37.3
23.8 3PT FG% 25.0
75.0 FT% 60.0
Seton Hall
Starters
Q. McKnight
A. Nelson
J. Rhoden
R. Gill
M. Cale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. McKnight 17 8 6 5/14 1/6 6/6 2 38 2 1 2 0 8
A. Nelson 10 1 4 4/6 1/1 1/3 3 36 2 0 3 0 1
J. Rhoden 8 12 3 3/10 2/5 0/0 3 33 0 0 1 1 11
R. Gill 6 3 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 22 1 6 0 0 3
M. Cale 5 4 0 2/10 0/5 1/2 2 33 2 2 1 1 3
Starters
Q. McKnight
A. Nelson
J. Rhoden
R. Gill
M. Cale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. McKnight 17 8 6 5/14 1/6 6/6 2 38 2 1 2 0 8
A. Nelson 10 1 4 4/6 1/1 1/3 3 36 2 0 3 0 1
J. Rhoden 8 12 3 3/10 2/5 0/0 3 33 0 0 1 1 11
R. Gill 6 3 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 4 22 1 6 0 0 3
M. Cale 5 4 0 2/10 0/5 1/2 2 33 2 2 1 1 3
Bench
T. Samuel
I. Obiagu
S. Reynolds, Jr.
M. Powell
T. Thompson
T. Molson
D. Brodie
S. Mamukelashvili
A. Avent
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Samuel 5 3 0 2/5 1/3 0/2 0 11 0 0 0 2 1
I. Obiagu 1 2 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 3 17 0 6 3 1 1
S. Reynolds, Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 10 3 0 3 0 0
M. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Molson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Brodie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mamukelashvili - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 33 13 19/51 5/20 9/15 22 200 10 15 13 5 28
