No. 17 Butler out to prove point vs. Purdue

  • FLM
  • Dec 20, 2019

For Butler, the Crossroads Classic in downtown Indianapolis has always been an opportunity to show what it's capable of against a Big Ten heavyweight.

The 17th-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) will get a chance to notch another quality nonconference win before Big East play begins when it faces Purdue in the second game of the doubleheader event on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse (2:30 p.m. ET).

Butler has knocked off Minnesota, Ole Miss, Florida and Missouri in winning 10 of its first 11 games. The Bulldogs' lone loss this season came at No. 10 Baylor, 53-52, on Dec. 10. But Butler rebounded from its first loss of the season with a convincing 66-41 win over Southern last Saturday.

Senior guard Kamar Baldwin has led Butler's strong start to the season, averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 35.6 percent from 3-point range. As a team, Butler is shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Baldwin is one of three Butler players averaging double figures in scoring this season, along with senior forward Sean McDermott (11.5 ppg) and redshirt junior forward Bryce Nze (10.5)

"Nobody cares who scores," Butler coach LaVall Jordan told reporters. "We talk about moving the basketball and hitting the open man. They look for each other, share the ball and stay connected."

Butler also is hoping for an added boost with the return of graduate transfer 7-foot-1 center Derrik Smits, who had two points and three rebounds in his season debut against Southern. Smits, a transfer from Valparaiso, is the son of former Indianapolis Pacers center Rik Smits. He sat out Butler's first 10 games due to a knee injury.

"I feel pretty good, but I'm not back to where I was prior (to the injuries)," Smits said following the Southern game. "I just got to keep working. The more practices I've had, the better I've felt."

Purdue (7-4) bounced back from a road loss at Nebraska with a 69-51 win at Ohio on Tuesday night. Sophomore point guard Eric Hunter Jr. scored a career-high 18 points in the win while sophomore center Trevion Williams, starting in place of injured center Matt Haarms, had 14 points and three assists. The 7-foot-3 Haarms suffered a concussion against Nebraska and remains questionable for Butler.

Junior forward Nojel Eastern, who has struggled early this season and was taken out of the starting lineup, also had a strong game for the Boilermakers against Ohio with a season-high 11 points and five rebounds.

"It was very important, no matter if it's Michigan State or Ohio," Eastern said of the road win. "We need to play every game like it's a Final Four game. That's what we need to as a team, just coming out, having that poise, having that hunger for every game."

The Boilermakers have held all 11 opponents to 70 points or less this season and are 7-0 when holding opponents to 59 or fewer points. Purdue leads the Big Ten in scoring defense, giving up 55.8 points per game, a point more than Butler allows.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
A. Thompson
2 G
E. Hunter Jr.
2 G
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
10.5 Pts. Per Game 10.5
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
49.2 Field Goal % 43.0
10.0 Three Point % 39.5
58.1 Free Throw % 88.2
  Personal foul on Trevion Williams 11:45
+ 3 Jahaad Proctor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nojel Eastern 12:09
+ 3 Christian David made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Tucker 12:27
  Personal foul on Eric Hunter Jr. 12:38
+ 2 Nojel Eastern made jump shot 13:02
  Personal foul on Derrik Smits 13:14
  Offensive rebound by Purdue 13:14
  Isaiah Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot 13:14
  Turnover on Aaron Thompson 13:26
  Offensive foul on Aaron Thompson 13:26
  Turnover on Aaron Wheeler 13:40
Team Stats
Points 43 31
Field Goals 17-35 (48.6%) 10-41 (24.4%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 3-10 (30.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 28 27
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 17 12
Team 6 5
Assists 12 6
Steals 3 4
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 10 10
Fouls 13 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
B. Golden F
13 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
J. Proctor G
6 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 17 Butler 10-1 261743
home team logo Purdue 7-4 211031
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo 17 Butler 10-1 69.4 PPG 35.2 RPG 14.3 APG
home team logo Purdue 7-4 67.7 PPG 42.6 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
33
B. Golden F 8.6 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.6 APG 54.4 FG%
3
J. Proctor G 13.2 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.5 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
33
B. Golden F 13 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
3
J. Proctor G 6 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
48.6 FG% 24.4
37.5 3PT FG% 35.7
30.0 FT% 66.7
Butler
Starters
S. McDermott
C. David
A. Thompson
J. Tucker
D. Smits
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. McDermott 6 3 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 27 1 0 0 0 3
C. David 6 1 1 2/2 1/1 1/3 1 12 0 0 0 0 1
A. Thompson 4 2 5 2/4 0/1 0/3 3 25 0 1 1 0 2
J. Tucker 3 1 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 0 1
D. Smits 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 3 6 0 0 1 1 1
On Bench
K. Battle
H. Baddley
C. Donovan
M. Hastings
J. Mulloy
M. Parker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Battle 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
H. Baddley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mulloy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 43 22 12 17/35 6/16 3/10 13 93 3 2 10 5 17
Purdue
Starters
J. Proctor
T. Williams
E. Hunter Jr.
I. Thompson
N. Eastern
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Proctor 6 1 1 2/12 1/5 1/2 0 24 0 1 0 0 1
T. Williams 5 7 1 2/11 0/0 1/3 1 18 4 0 0 4 3
E. Hunter Jr. 3 1 1 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 23 0 0 2 1 0
I. Thompson 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 0
N. Eastern 2 5 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 22 0 0 3 1 4
On Bench
A. Wheeler
E. Boudreaux
T. Luce
M. Haarms
E. Dowuona
M. Gillis
J. Wulbrun
B. Newman
M. Frost
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wheeler 5 4 0 1/5 1/2 2/2 3 14 0 0 1 1 3
E. Boudreaux 4 4 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 10 0 0 2 3 1
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Haarms - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gillis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wulbrun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frost - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 31 22 6 10/41 5/14 6/9 14 128 4 2 10 10 12
