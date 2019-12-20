COLO
No. 13 Dayton brings strong offense to Colorado matchup

  • Dec 20, 2019

With nine wins in 10 games, No. 13 Dayton is looking to add some more holiday cheer to its season. The Flyers are coming off a 71-58 victory over North Texas in which they never trailed and had nine players score.

The Flyers have a tougher test against Colorado in the Chicago Legends doubleheader on Saturday. The Flyers look to continue their highest ranking since December 1968 with a better performance than they gave Tuesday against the Mean Green.

Dayton, which has beaten Georgia and Virginia Tech this season, turned the ball over eight times in the second half and allowed North Texas to slice the deficit to nine points with six minutes left.

Meanwhile, Dayton's perimeter defense was strong, as the Mean Green tied a school record with 19 3-pointers in their previous game against Arkansas Little Rock.

North Texas missed six of its first seven shots to fall into a 14-2 hole. The Flyers entered the game with the nation's best field goal percentage in Division I at 54 percent, but shot 50 percent from the field and tallied 20 assists on 24 baskets.

The Flyers have proven to be a tough team to beat due to multiple weapons on offense. Obi Toppin leads the team in scoring (20.1 points) and rebounding (8.1) per game. But the Flyers have five players averaging in double figures and seven overall averaging at least 5.1 points.

The Buffaloes (9-2) are looking for another signature win after defeating Arizona State and San Diego and Clemson earlier this season. Colorado dropped a 72-58 decision at Kansas on Dec. 7, but ended a two-game losing skid by beating Colorado State and crushing Prairie View A&M 83-64 on Thursday night.

Colorado must fix their turnovers issues if they want to upset the Flyers. The Buffaloes committed a season-high 21 turnovers against Colorado State to raise their average to 15.5 turnovers per game. They turned the ball over 16 times against a struggling Prairie View A&M (3-8).

Colorado coach Tad Boyle said his team must fix some of their issues before the big game against Dayton.

"I feel like we've had some good practices," Boyle said. "We've worked on a lot of fundamentals, passing and catching and dribbling and making simple plays. We've really tried to emphasize just make simple plays, don't make home run plays. We'll see if it translates."

The Buffaloes rely on a collective effort most games, with three players averaging in double figures, led by Tyler Bey's 12.6 points per game average. McKinley Wright is second (11.3), followed by D'Shawn Schwartz (10.1).

Colorado has to be strong on the boards against the Flyers. So far, the Buffaloes are outrebounding opponents 38.2-32.3 through 10 games, with Bey topping the team with an average of 10.4 boards per game.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
M. Wright IV
25 G
J. Crutcher
10 G
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
41.1 Field Goal % 43.2
29.0 Three Point % 39.4
76.1 Free Throw % 94.7
  Personal foul on McKinley Wright IV 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin 1:20
  McKinley Wright IV missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:22
  Offensive rebound by Colorado 1:38
  McKinley Wright IV missed layup 1:40
+ 2 Obi Toppin made dunk 1:55
  Offensive rebound by Obi Toppin 1:59
  Obi Toppin missed jump shot 2:01
  Personal foul on Tyler Bey 2:10
  Offensive rebound by Dayton 2:10
  Obi Toppin missed hook shot 2:12
Team Stats
Points 64 63
Field Goals 23-61 (37.7%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 5-6 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 28
Offensive 14 5
Defensive 20 21
Team 3 2
Assists 13 13
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
25
M. Wright IV G
26 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
10
J. Crutcher G
15 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Colorado 9-2 323264
home team logo 13 Dayton 9-1 362763
United Center Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Colorado 9-2 68.7 PPG 41.9 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo 13 Dayton 9-1 84.8 PPG 36.6 RPG 20.1 APG
Key Players
25
M. Wright IV G 11.3 PPG 5.1 RPG 3.9 APG 40.0 FG%
10
J. Crutcher G 12.5 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.5 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
25
M. Wright IV G 26 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
10
J. Crutcher G 15 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
37.7 FG% 50.0
23.8 3PT FG% 35.3
86.7 FT% 83.3
Colorado
Starters
M. Wright IV
D. Schwartz
T. Bey
E. Battey
S. Gatling
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Wright IV 26 9 2 9/19 1/6 7/8 3 36 1 1 5 2 7
D. Schwartz 12 3 2 4/8 3/5 1/2 2 32 0 1 0 1 2
T. Bey 10 6 1 5/10 0/0 0/0 1 30 4 0 1 2 4
E. Battey 8 10 1 2/7 0/0 4/4 0 33 0 0 0 8 2
S. Gatling 0 1 3 0/5 0/3 0/0 1 25 1 0 1 0 1
On Bench
D. Kountz
L. Siewert
M. Daniels
D. Walton
F. Ryder
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
K. Barthelemy
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Kountz 5 2 3 2/5 0/1 1/1 2 17 0 0 1 0 2
L. Siewert 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 1 1
M. Daniels 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Ryder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 34 13 23/61 5/21 13/15 11 192 6 2 10 14 20
Dayton
Starters
J. Crutcher
R. Chatman
O. Toppin
I. Watson
R. Mikesell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Crutcher 15 3 2 4/8 2/5 5/5 3 33 0 0 2 0 3
R. Chatman 12 3 4 5/10 2/4 0/0 2 33 2 0 3 1 2
O. Toppin 12 7 4 6/13 0/4 0/1 1 32 1 2 1 1 6
I. Watson 7 1 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 22 0 0 1 0 1
R. Mikesell 5 5 1 2/5 1/1 0/0 2 28 2 1 2 0 5
On Bench
J. Matos
D. Cohill
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
C. Greer
C. Wilson
M. Sissoko
D. Swerlein
J. Becker
S. Loughran
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Matos 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 1 0
D. Cohill 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 1
J. Tshimanga 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 1 1 1
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sissoko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swerlein - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Becker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Loughran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 26 13 26/52 6/17 5/6 13 173 6 4 14 5 21
