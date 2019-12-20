JACKST
MEMP

No. 11 Memphis looking forward; Jackson State next in sight

  • FLM
  • Dec 20, 2019

No. 11 Memphis knows it cannot let its most emotional victory of the season at Tennessee last week -- or the departure of top NBA prospect James Wiseman -- linger.

"We have to stay locked in," Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said as the Tigers bring a six-game home winning streak into a game against much-traveled Jackson State on Saturday afternoon.

"We can't think that the Tennessee game was the last game that we have to play. We are just scratching the surface. We made it through a very tough stretch of just being locked in and being focused.

"Every practice from this point on is about perfection, even though we know we can't be perfect. We can't take Jackson State lightly. Everything we are doing right now has to be become a habit and be a part of us."

Wiseman, the top NBA prospect in Memphis' stellar freshman class, announced Thursday that he is withdrawing from school to prepare for the NBA draft. Wiseman played three games before being hit with a 12-game NCAA suspension that was to expire Jan. 12.

During his absence, the Tigers (9-1) have managed nicely. They gained two spots in the AP Top 25 this week after their 51-47 victory at Tennessee last Saturday, when Damion Baugh hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final two minutes and Alex Lomax sealed it with two free throws with eight seconds remaining to break the rival Volunteers' nation-long 31-game home winning streak.

Memphis has not flinched when presented with double-digit deficits in its last two games, both on the road. The Tigers overcame a 12-point deficit early in the first half at Tennessee last week after using a 16-2 spurt in the final five minutes for a 65-57 victory at UAB on Dec. 7. The Blazers led by 20 points in the first half and 17 in the second.

"Our offensive execution has to get better," Hardaway said. "We struggled in the U-T game to score because we played too much one-on-one basketball, so we have a lot to work on."

Six-foot-9 freshman Precious Achiuwa is averaging 13.3 points and 9.9 rebounds while starting all 10 games. He has double-doubles in four of his last six games and double-digit rebounds in all six, tying a season high with 13 against the No. 21 Volunteers.

D. J. Jeffries, a 6-7 freshman, is averaging 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds. Memphis has won its last four games without another top freshman, Lester Quinones, who suffered a broken hand against Mississippi and has not played since.

Lomax, a sophomore reserve guard, has been a steadying presence, shooting 58.0 percent from the field while averaging 9.0 points. He leads the team with 4.4 assists a game and has 15 steals.

"He has a big heart," Hardaway said. "He's a winner."

Memphis held Tennessee to 25 percent shooting from the floor and had a 49-39 rebounding edge. Volunteers' leading scorers Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden were 3 of 21 from the field, 1 of 11 on 3-pointers.

Jackson State took the 1,851-mile flight from Portland to Memphis after beating Portland 73-63 on Thursday night, part of its road-heavy nonconference schedule. The Tigers play 11 of their first 13 on the road. Memphis is 10th on that list.

Guard Tristan Jarrett had 31 points at Portland, his second straight 30-point game, and is averaging 18.3 points. Sophomore Jayveous McKinnis was one rebound short of his fourth double-double at Portland and is averaging 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting .679 from the field.

"The first time he practiced, he showed the ability to play above the rim and get rebounds," Jackson State coach Wayne Brent has said of McKinnis. "He made plays that you can't teach."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. McKinnis
11 F
P. Achiuwa
55 F
27.4 Min. Per Game 27.4
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
0.8 Ast. Per Game 0.8
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
62.2 Field Goal % 47.4
Three Point % 28.6
57.1 Free Throw % 54.7
  Defensive rebound by Jayveous McKinnis 2.0
  Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge 18.0
  Miles Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Lost ball turnover on Damion Baugh, stolen by Miles Daniels 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa 43.0
  Jonas James missed jump shot, blocked by Damion Baugh 45.0
  Turnover on Precious Achiuwa 1:09
  Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa 1:09
  Traveling violation turnover on Roland Griffin 1:25
+ 2 Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Damion Baugh 1:43
Team Stats
Points 28 39
Field Goals 12-34 (35.3%) 18-28 (64.3%)
3-Pointers 3-8 (37.5%) 2-10 (20.0%)
Free Throws 1-1 (100.0%) 1-2 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 11 22
Offensive 5 2
Defensive 5 16
Team 1 4
Assists 6 10
Steals 10 7
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 12 18
Fouls 3 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
T. Jarrett G
12 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
55
P. Achiuwa F
14 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Jackson State 3-8 28-28
home team logo 11 Memphis 9-1 39-39
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Jackson State 3-8 68.8 PPG 33.3 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo 11 Memphis 9-1 79.0 PPG 45.4 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
4
T. Jarrett G 20.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.3 APG 42.4 FG%
55
P. Achiuwa F 13.3 PPG 9.9 RPG 0.8 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
4
T. Jarrett G 12 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
55
P. Achiuwa F 14 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
35.3 FG% 64.3
37.5 3PT FG% 20.0
100.0 FT% 50.0
Jackson State
Starters
T. Jarrett
R. Griffin
J. McKinnis
J. James
M. Daniels
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jarrett 12 0 2 5/12 1/2 1/1 0 18 2 0 1 0 0
R. Griffin 9 2 1 4/9 1/2 0/0 0 15 0 0 3 1 1
J. McKinnis 4 7 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 18 3 1 1 3 4
J. James 3 0 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 13 2 0 1 0 0
M. Daniels 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
On Court
T. Jarrett
R. Griffin
J. McKinnis
J. James
M. Daniels
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Jarrett 12 0 2 5/12 1/2 1/1 0 18 2 0 1 0 0
R. Griffin 9 2 1 4/9 1/2 0/0 0 15 0 0 3 1 1
J. McKinnis 4 7 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 18 3 1 1 3 4
J. James 3 0 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 13 2 0 1 0 0
M. Daniels 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0
On Bench
V. Wallis
K. Spencer
L. Howard
D. Wilson
J. Everett
H. Shelton
K. Wesley
K. Lewis
G. Warner
K. Evans
K. Parks
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Wallis 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 1 2 0 0
K. Spencer 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 1 0
L. Howard 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Everett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Shelton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Wesley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Warner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Parks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 10 6 12/34 3/8 1/1 3 85 10 2 12 5 5
Memphis
Starters
P. Achiuwa
D. Jeffries
T. Harris
M. Dandridge
D. Baugh
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Achiuwa 14 6 1 6/6 1/1 1/1 1 15 0 0 4 0 6
D. Jeffries 7 2 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 1 14 2 0 2 0 2
T. Harris 2 0 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 0
M. Dandridge 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 2
D. Baugh 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 1 1 7 0 2
On Court
P. Achiuwa
D. Jeffries
T. Harris
M. Dandridge
D. Baugh
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Achiuwa 14 6 1 6/6 1/1 1/1 1 15 0 0 4 0 6
D. Jeffries 7 2 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 1 14 2 0 2 0 2
T. Harris 2 0 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 0
M. Dandridge 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 0 0 2
D. Baugh 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 1 1 7 0 2
On Bench
A. Lomax
J. Hardaway
L. Thomas
I. Stokes
R. Boyce
L. Quinones
J. Wiseman
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Lomax 4 1 4 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 2 1 0
J. Hardaway 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
L. Thomas 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
I. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Quinones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wiseman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 18 10 18/28 2/10 1/2 4 80 7 4 18 2 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores