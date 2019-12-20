TEXSO
In different circumstances, it might be fair to wonder if No. 8 Oregon could be persuaded to take Saturday night's visit from Texas Southern seriously.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, these Ducks figure to have their minds on business after what happened last year. That's because Texas Southern became just the fourth nonconference team to leave Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene with a victory, pocketing a nice paycheck and an 89-84 win to boot.

While the Tigers will again head to the bank after a weekend trip to Oregon, it's likely they'll absorb some real lumps with this check. The Ducks (9-2) only got deeper and better Wednesday night in an 81-48 rout of Montana with the addition of 6-11 freshman center N'Faly Dante.

Dante, who sat out the team's first nine games because the NCAA missed his clearance date and then didn't play last Saturday in an overtime win at Michigan, needed just 14 minutes to display why he was considered a top 20 recruit nationally.

Dante delivered 11 points, including a pair of rim-rattling dunks, and two steals. Team him with Francis Okoro, who tied a career high Wednesday night with 12 points and set a career best with 17 boards, and it appears Oregon has answered concerns about its post play.

What impressed veteran coach Dana Altman even more about Dante was his passing. He assisted deftly on a 3-pointer by Chris Duarte, and could have racked up three more helpers had teammates converted on open looks.

"You can see he's got a pretty good knack for passing," Altman said. "I thought defensively he was a step behind, partly due to conditioning, partly the speed of the game. But you can see his natural talent. As he gets in shape and gets more of our sets, he and Francis give us that physicality we lacked."

Factor in the continued excellence of point guard Payton Pritchard (18.7 ppg, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds) and you have a team that could play into April.

Texas Southern (3-7) arrives fresh off a 91-73 loss Wednesday night at Nevada, where it trailed by just six at halftime before the Wolf Pack pulled away. Wasted was a great 32-point night by point guard Tyrik Armstrong, who was 11 of 18 from the field for a team that didn't even make 30 percent of its shots.

Like most SWAC teams, the Tigers spend most of their nonconference season on the road. This is the second of a particularly tough four-game trip that will also send them to Arizona State and Texas A&M. They have already lost at unbeaten San Diego State and Gonzaga.

"Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn," Texas Southern coach Johnny Jones said of his team's schedule. "As long as you're learning, you're not losing."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
T. Armstrong
20 G
P. Pritchard
3 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
55.1 Field Goal % 51.6
46.2 Three Point % 39.7
85.7 Free Throw % 70.6
  Personal foul on Tyrik Armstrong 4:43
+ 2 Tyrik Armstrong made jump shot 4:58
  Lost ball turnover on Will Richardson, stolen by Bryson Etienne 5:06
+ 2 Tyrik Armstrong made jump shot 5:20
+ 2 Francis Okoro made dunk, assist by Payton Pritchard 5:43
  Defensive rebound by Francis Okoro 5:48
  John Jones missed jump shot 5:50
  Turnover on Chris Duarte 6:16
  Offensive foul on Chris Duarte 6:16
+ 3 John Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 6:36
+ 3 Chris Duarte made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Will Richardson 7:02
Team Stats
Points 67 66
Field Goals 27-55 (49.1%) 22-43 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 9-23 (39.1%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 4-7 (57.1%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 27 27
Offensive 11 8
Defensive 14 15
Team 2 4
Assists 12 12
Steals 6 9
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 15 19
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
C. Baldwin F
20 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
0
W. Richardson G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Texas Southern 3-7 333467
home team logo 8 Oregon 9-2 363066
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Texas Southern 3-7 68.1 PPG 44 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo 8 Oregon 9-2 78.4 PPG 40.4 RPG 14.5 APG
Key Players
14
C. Baldwin F 7.1 PPG 4.1 RPG 0.6 APG 43.5 FG%
0
W. Richardson G 9.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.5 APG 52.7 FG%
Top Scorers
14
C. Baldwin F 20 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
0
W. Richardson G 16 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
49.1 FG% 51.2
39.1 3PT FG% 40.9
57.1 FT% 76.5
Texas Southern
Starters
C. Baldwin
T. Armstrong
J. Jones
J. Andrews
J. Tshisumpa
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Baldwin 20 4 0 8/11 4/5 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 3 1
T. Armstrong 17 1 5 8/10 0/1 1/2 2 30 0 0 4 1 0
J. Jones 15 4 2 5/14 3/8 2/2 1 29 1 0 2 1 3
J. Andrews 6 3 1 2/6 2/6 0/0 3 20 1 0 0 1 2
J. Tshisumpa 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 2 1 2 2
On Court
C. Baldwin
T. Armstrong
J. Jones
J. Andrews
J. Tshisumpa
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Baldwin 20 4 0 8/11 4/5 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 3 1
T. Armstrong 17 1 5 8/10 0/1 1/2 2 30 0 0 4 1 0
J. Jones 15 4 2 5/14 3/8 2/2 1 29 1 0 2 1 3
J. Andrews 6 3 1 2/6 2/6 0/0 3 20 1 0 0 1 2
J. Tshisumpa 4 4 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 17 0 2 1 2 2
On Bench
J. Hopkins
K. Granger Jr.
B. Etienne
Ja. Redus
E. Ewing
J. Walker III
A. McClelland
M. Dobbins
Q. Brigham
Ja. Redus
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hopkins 3 3 1 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 18 0 0 3 2 1
K. Granger Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
B. Etienne 0 2 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 10 2 0 1 0 2
Ja. Redus 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
E. Ewing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McClelland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dobbins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Brigham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ja. Redus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 25 12 27/55 9/23 4/7 18 155 6 2 15 11 14
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
C. Duarte
C. Walker
A. Mathis
F. Okoro
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 13 5 6 3/4 1/2 6/7 0 34 4 0 1 1 4
C. Duarte 13 3 0 4/10 3/9 2/2 3 22 2 0 5 1 2
C. Walker 9 2 0 4/8 0/2 1/1 1 20 1 0 2 1 1
A. Mathis 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 0 0
F. Okoro 2 6 2 1/2 0/0 0/2 2 23 1 0 3 4 2
On Court
P. Pritchard
C. Duarte
C. Walker
A. Mathis
F. Okoro
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 13 5 6 3/4 1/2 6/7 0 34 4 0 1 1 4
C. Duarte 13 3 0 4/10 3/9 2/2 3 22 2 0 5 1 2
C. Walker 9 2 0 4/8 0/2 1/1 1 20 1 0 2 1 1
A. Mathis 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 26 0 0 1 0 0
F. Okoro 2 6 2 1/2 0/0 0/2 2 23 1 0 3 4 2
On Bench
W. Richardson
N. Dante
C. Lawson
A. Patterson
E. Omoruyi
E. Williams Jr.
W. Johnson
S. Juiston
L. Osborn
L. Wur
E. Ionescu
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
W. Richardson 16 2 2 5/9 4/6 2/2 2 24 0 0 3 0 2
N. Dante 6 4 0 2/4 0/0 2/3 0 11 1 1 0 1 3
C. Lawson 2 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1
A. Patterson 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 3 0 0
E. Omoruyi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Williams Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Juiston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wur - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ionescu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 23 12 22/43 9/22 13/17 13 177 9 1 19 8 15
NCAA BB Scores