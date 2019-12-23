GAST
SMU

Key Players
K. Williams
12 G
K. Davis
3 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
38.5 Field Goal % 41.7
46.2 Three Point % 27.8
66.7 Free Throw % 100.0
12
K. Williams G
13.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.2 APG
3
K. Davis G
15.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 7.0 APG
12T
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Moody Coliseum Dallas, TX
Team Stats
Key Players
12
K. Williams G 13.9 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.2 APG 40.9 FG%
3
K. Davis G 15.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 7.0 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
Georgia State
Roster
C. Allen
K. Williams
D. Wilson
J. Roberts
J. Linder
N. Phillips
J. Thomas
J. Jones III
K. Ivery
C. Clerkley
K. Brooks
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Allen 11 28.8 15.7 2.5 2.0 0.8 0.0 1.7 44.7 40.0 57.9 0.7 1.8
K. Williams 11 31.8 13.9 4.6 4.2 1.3 0.3 2.8 40.9 45.9 71.2 1.2 3.5
D. Wilson 11 27.0 12.4 5.0 2.5 1.3 0.4 2.4 49.4 63.6 70.8 0.5 4.5
J. Roberts 11 31.9 12.1 4.0 3.3 2.3 0.1 1.9 38.5 32.6 83.3 0.6 3.4
J. Linder 11 16.1 6.3 4.1 0.5 0.5 0.7 1.0 58.1 0.0 82.6 1.5 2.5
N. Phillips 11 20.6 6.3 3.5 0.8 0.6 0.9 1.6 42.6 42.9 71.4 1.2 2.4
J. Thomas 11 17.5 5.9 3.7 0.2 1.0 1.5 0.8 61.7 0.0 41.2 1.8 1.9
J. Jones III 11 13.9 4.1 4.0 0.2 0.1 0.7 0.5 54.8 0.0 64.7 1.4 2.6
K. Ivery 9 10.3 2.9 2.0 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.6 29.6 18.2 88.9 0.9 1.1
C. Clerkley 9 9.7 1.6 1.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.3 46.2 0.0 50.0 0.9 1.0
K. Brooks 4 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 11 204.4 80.3 40.4 14.2 8.70 5.00 14.0 45.3 41.2 70.4 12.3 25.3
SMU
Roster
I. Mike
T. Jolly
K. Davis
F. Hunt
E. Chargois
I. Jasey
E. Bandoumel
C. White
E. Ray
C. Smith IV
A. Tabor Jr.
W. Douglas
G. Youngkin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
I. Mike 10 30.2 16.3 7.5 1.7 1.5 0.1 2.0 53.8 46.9 90.3 2.3 5.2
T. Jolly 10 33.7 15.0 6.9 2.7 0.8 0.6 1.8 51.5 36.7 71.4 2.5 4.4
K. Davis 6 34.2 15.0 4.7 7.0 1.2 0.2 2.2 43.8 27.3 100.0 0.8 3.8
F. Hunt 10 32.7 14.0 8.0 1.3 0.8 0.9 1.9 55.3 29.4 77.5 3.0 5.0
E. Chargois 8 26.4 7.3 4.5 1.9 1.3 0.9 1.8 31.3 27.6 66.7 2.3 2.3
I. Jasey 1 12.0 6.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 2.0
E. Bandoumel 10 19.9 5.1 3.1 1.3 0.1 0.1 1.5 30.2 22.2 61.9 0.5 2.6
C. White 10 19.5 4.1 1.7 2.1 0.7 0.1 1.0 35.9 23.1 77.8 0.5 1.2
E. Ray 10 12.5 3.1 3.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.9 61.9 33.3 80.0 1.1 1.9
C. Smith IV 9 12.2 2.1 1.0 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.8 22.2 29.4 100.0 0.2 0.8
A. Tabor Jr. 5 1.0 1.4 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 66.7 66.7 50.0 0.0 0.4
W. Douglas 3 5.7 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.3 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
G. Youngkin 5 1.0 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2
Total 10 205.0 75.8 43.3 15.7 6.40 2.70 13.0 45.2 32.3 77.8 13.5 27.3
NCAA BB Scores