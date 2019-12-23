No Text
GAST
SMU
Key Players
K. Williams
12 G
K. Davis
3 G
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|7.6
|Ast. Per Game
|7.6
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|38.5
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|46.2
|Three Point %
|27.8
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|100.0
13.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.2 APG
|Team Stats
|Georgia State 8-3
|80.3 PPG
|40.4 RPG
|14.2 APG
|SMU 8-2
|75.8 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Key Players
12
|K. Williams G
|13.9 PPG
|4.6 RPG
|4.2 APG
|40.9 FG%
3
|K. Davis G
|15.0 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|7.0 APG
|43.8 FG%
|0
|FG%
|0
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|0
|FT%
|0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Allen
|11
|28.8
|15.7
|2.5
|2.0
|0.8
|0.0
|1.7
|44.7
|40.0
|57.9
|0.7
|1.8
|K. Williams
|11
|31.8
|13.9
|4.6
|4.2
|1.3
|0.3
|2.8
|40.9
|45.9
|71.2
|1.2
|3.5
|D. Wilson
|11
|27.0
|12.4
|5.0
|2.5
|1.3
|0.4
|2.4
|49.4
|63.6
|70.8
|0.5
|4.5
|J. Roberts
|11
|31.9
|12.1
|4.0
|3.3
|2.3
|0.1
|1.9
|38.5
|32.6
|83.3
|0.6
|3.4
|J. Linder
|11
|16.1
|6.3
|4.1
|0.5
|0.5
|0.7
|1.0
|58.1
|0.0
|82.6
|1.5
|2.5
|N. Phillips
|11
|20.6
|6.3
|3.5
|0.8
|0.6
|0.9
|1.6
|42.6
|42.9
|71.4
|1.2
|2.4
|J. Thomas
|11
|17.5
|5.9
|3.7
|0.2
|1.0
|1.5
|0.8
|61.7
|0.0
|41.2
|1.8
|1.9
|J. Jones III
|11
|13.9
|4.1
|4.0
|0.2
|0.1
|0.7
|0.5
|54.8
|0.0
|64.7
|1.4
|2.6
|K. Ivery
|9
|10.3
|2.9
|2.0
|0.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.6
|29.6
|18.2
|88.9
|0.9
|1.1
|C. Clerkley
|9
|9.7
|1.6
|1.9
|0.2
|0.3
|0.2
|0.3
|46.2
|0.0
|50.0
|0.9
|1.0
|K. Brooks
|4
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|11
|204.4
|80.3
|40.4
|14.2
|8.70
|5.00
|14.0
|45.3
|41.2
|70.4
|12.3
|25.3
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Mike
|10
|30.2
|16.3
|7.5
|1.7
|1.5
|0.1
|2.0
|53.8
|46.9
|90.3
|2.3
|5.2
|T. Jolly
|10
|33.7
|15.0
|6.9
|2.7
|0.8
|0.6
|1.8
|51.5
|36.7
|71.4
|2.5
|4.4
|K. Davis
|6
|34.2
|15.0
|4.7
|7.0
|1.2
|0.2
|2.2
|43.8
|27.3
|100.0
|0.8
|3.8
|F. Hunt
|10
|32.7
|14.0
|8.0
|1.3
|0.8
|0.9
|1.9
|55.3
|29.4
|77.5
|3.0
|5.0
|E. Chargois
|8
|26.4
|7.3
|4.5
|1.9
|1.3
|0.9
|1.8
|31.3
|27.6
|66.7
|2.3
|2.3
|I. Jasey
|1
|12.0
|6.0
|4.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2.0
|2.0
|E. Bandoumel
|10
|19.9
|5.1
|3.1
|1.3
|0.1
|0.1
|1.5
|30.2
|22.2
|61.9
|0.5
|2.6
|C. White
|10
|19.5
|4.1
|1.7
|2.1
|0.7
|0.1
|1.0
|35.9
|23.1
|77.8
|0.5
|1.2
|E. Ray
|10
|12.5
|3.1
|3.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.9
|61.9
|33.3
|80.0
|1.1
|1.9
|C. Smith IV
|9
|12.2
|2.1
|1.0
|0.6
|0.4
|0.1
|0.8
|22.2
|29.4
|100.0
|0.2
|0.8
|A. Tabor Jr.
|5
|1.0
|1.4
|0.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|66.7
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0.4
|W. Douglas
|3
|5.7
|0.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0.0
|0.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|G. Youngkin
|5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|Total
|10
|205.0
|75.8
|43.3
|15.7
|6.40
|2.70
|13.0
|45.2
|32.3
|77.8
|13.5
|27.3