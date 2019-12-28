BROWN
DUKE

No Text

Carey leads No. 4 Duke past Brown 75-50

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to help No. 4 Duke beat Brown 75-50 on Saturday.

Alex O'Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points for the Blue Devils (11-1) in their final nonconference game of the regular season.

Duke took the lead for good with an 11-1 run midway through the first half and pulled away late in the second half with an 18-2 spurt.

The Blue Devils won their fifth consecutive game, all by at least 12 points, since their 150-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents ended against Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 26.

Brandon Anderson scored 16 points to lead Brown in its third consecutive loss. The Bears trailed 35-29 at halftime.

Duke point guard Tre Jones missed his second consecutive game because of a mild sprain of his left foot. Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 assists per game.

BIG PICTURE

Brown: The good news for the Bears is that they won't have to face an opponent of Duke's caliber for the rest of the season. They have room for improvement with their ball-handling and decision-making as they enter Ivy League play. After 18 turnovers and 11 assists against Duke, Brown has 40 more turnovers than assists this season.

Duke: It was a struggle for the Blue Devils, who aren't as effective without Jones spearheading both their offense and defense. They gave a strong effort against Brown, especially on the offensive glass (18 of their 45 rebounds were offensive), but they struggled to convert open shots from the perimeter (2 for 16 from 3-point range).

UP NEXT

Brown: The Bears return home to play Rhode Island on Thursday night.

Duke: The Blue Devils complete their three-game homestand on Tuesday against Boston College.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Anderson
2 G
T. Jones
3 G
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
15.6 Pts. Per Game 15.6
7.1 Ast. Per Game 7.1
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
41.9 Field Goal % 42.1
36.4 Three Point % 32.5
73.4 Free Throw % 78.7
  Offensive rebound by Jake Shaper 1.0
  Dan Friday missed jump shot 3.0
  Lost ball turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by Jake Shaper 13.0
  Lost ball turnover on Dan Friday, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr. 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Dan Friday 25.0
  Mike Buckmire missed layup 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr. 36.0
  Carsten Kogelnik missed jump shot 38.0
  Offensive rebound by Davis Franks 47.0
  Dan Friday missed layup, blocked by Mike Buckmire 49.0
+ 2 Wendell Moore Jr. made layup 1:01
Team Stats
Points 50 75
Field Goals 18-53 (34.0%) 30-68 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 2-16 (12.5%)
Free Throws 8-18 (44.4%) 13-16 (81.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 45
Offensive 9 14
Defensive 20 24
Team 5 7
Assists 11 15
Steals 5 13
Blocks 2 9
Turnovers 17 11
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
B. Anderson G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
V. Carey Jr. C
19 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Brown 5-6 292150
home team logo 4 Duke 11-1 354075
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Cameron Indoor Stadium Durham, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Brown 5-6 69.5 PPG 44.7 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo 4 Duke 11-1 83.6 PPG 44.2 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
2
B. Anderson G 21.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.8 APG 42.8 FG%
1
V. Carey Jr. C 18.6 PPG 9.3 RPG 0.5 APG 61.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
B. Anderson G 16 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
1
V. Carey Jr. C 19 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
34.0 FG% 44.1
31.6 3PT FG% 12.5
44.4 FT% 81.3
Brown
Starters
B. Anderson
J. Howard
Z. Hunsaker
T. Choh
M. DeWolf
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Anderson 16 2 3 5/15 3/8 3/6 3 36 0 0 5 1 1
J. Howard 7 4 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 2 24 0 0 1 2 2
Z. Hunsaker 6 5 2 1/8 1/5 3/3 1 30 1 0 1 0 5
T. Choh 5 7 1 2/8 0/1 1/6 4 28 0 0 5 1 6
M. DeWolf 4 2 3 2/5 0/0 0/2 3 23 1 0 2 1 1
Starters
B. Anderson
J. Howard
Z. Hunsaker
T. Choh
M. DeWolf
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Anderson 16 2 3 5/15 3/8 3/6 3 36 0 0 5 1 1
J. Howard 7 4 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 2 24 0 0 1 2 2
Z. Hunsaker 6 5 2 1/8 1/5 3/3 1 30 1 0 1 0 5
T. Choh 5 7 1 2/8 0/1 1/6 4 28 0 0 5 1 6
M. DeWolf 4 2 3 2/5 0/0 0/2 3 23 1 0 2 1 1
Bench
D. Mitchell
J. Gainey
J. Shaper
D. Franks
C. Kogelnik
P. Cowan
D. Friday
J. Watts
G. Mawanda-Kalema
C. Berardi
N. Meren
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell 6 3 1 2/3 1/2 1/1 4 22 0 0 0 1 2
J. Gainey 6 1 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 2 0 1 0
J. Shaper 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0
D. Franks 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
C. Kogelnik 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
P. Cowan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 16 2 0 1 0 0
D. Friday 0 3 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 2 0 3
J. Watts 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Mawanda-Kalema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Berardi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Meren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 29 11 18/53 6/19 8/18 18 200 5 2 17 9 20
Duke
Starters
V. Carey Jr.
J. White
C. Stanley
J. Goldwire
J. Baker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Carey Jr. 19 6 3 8/13 0/1 3/5 2 26 1 1 2 2 4
J. White 9 6 0 3/7 0/2 3/3 2 17 2 1 0 4 2
C. Stanley 7 3 0 3/6 0/1 1/2 3 20 2 2 1 2 1
J. Goldwire 4 5 5 1/3 0/1 2/2 3 32 2 0 3 0 5
J. Baker 2 2 1 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 17 0 2 1 0 2
Starters
V. Carey Jr.
J. White
C. Stanley
J. Goldwire
J. Baker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
V. Carey Jr. 19 6 3 8/13 0/1 3/5 2 26 1 1 2 2 4
J. White 9 6 0 3/7 0/2 3/3 2 17 2 1 0 4 2
C. Stanley 7 3 0 3/6 0/1 1/2 3 20 2 2 1 2 1
J. Goldwire 4 5 5 1/3 0/1 2/2 3 32 2 0 3 0 5
J. Baker 2 2 1 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 17 0 2 1 0 2
Bench
A. O'Connell
W. Moore Jr.
M. Hurt
J. DeLaurier
J. Robinson
M. Buckmire
T. Jones
M. Savarino
K. Worthington
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. O'Connell 14 4 0 4/10 2/4 4/4 0 23 1 0 1 1 3
W. Moore Jr. 10 7 3 5/11 0/0 0/0 2 26 4 0 3 3 4
M. Hurt 8 2 2 4/8 0/2 0/0 3 23 1 0 0 0 2
J. DeLaurier 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 2 1
J. Robinson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0
M. Buckmire 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Savarino - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Worthington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 38 15 30/68 2/16 13/16 16 200 13 9 11 14 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores