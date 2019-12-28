Carey leads No. 4 Duke past Brown 75-50
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to help No. 4 Duke beat Brown 75-50 on Saturday.
Alex O'Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 points for the Blue Devils (11-1) in their final nonconference game of the regular season.
Duke took the lead for good with an 11-1 run midway through the first half and pulled away late in the second half with an 18-2 spurt.
The Blue Devils won their fifth consecutive game, all by at least 12 points, since their 150-game home winning streak against nonconference opponents ended against Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 26.
Brandon Anderson scored 16 points to lead Brown in its third consecutive loss. The Bears trailed 35-29 at halftime.
Duke point guard Tre Jones missed his second consecutive game because of a mild sprain of his left foot. Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 7.1 assists per game.
BIG PICTURE
Brown: The good news for the Bears is that they won't have to face an opponent of Duke's caliber for the rest of the season. They have room for improvement with their ball-handling and decision-making as they enter Ivy League play. After 18 turnovers and 11 assists against Duke, Brown has 40 more turnovers than assists this season.
Duke: It was a struggle for the Blue Devils, who aren't as effective without Jones spearheading both their offense and defense. They gave a strong effort against Brown, especially on the offensive glass (18 of their 45 rebounds were offensive), but they struggled to convert open shots from the perimeter (2 for 16 from 3-point range).
UP NEXT
Brown: The Bears return home to play Rhode Island on Thursday night.
Duke: The Blue Devils complete their three-game homestand on Tuesday against Boston College.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|15.6
|Pts. Per Game
|15.6
|7.1
|Ast. Per Game
|7.1
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|41.9
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|36.4
|Three Point %
|32.5
|73.4
|Free Throw %
|78.7
|Offensive rebound by Jake Shaper
|1.0
|Dan Friday missed jump shot
|3.0
|Lost ball turnover on Wendell Moore Jr., stolen by Jake Shaper
|13.0
|Lost ball turnover on Dan Friday, stolen by Wendell Moore Jr.
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Dan Friday
|25.0
|Mike Buckmire missed layup
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Wendell Moore Jr.
|36.0
|Carsten Kogelnik missed jump shot
|38.0
|Offensive rebound by Davis Franks
|47.0
|Dan Friday missed layup, blocked by Mike Buckmire
|49.0
|+ 2
|Wendell Moore Jr. made layup
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|50
|75
|Field Goals
|18-53 (34.0%)
|30-68 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-19 (31.6%)
|2-16 (12.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-18 (44.4%)
|13-16 (81.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|45
|Offensive
|9
|14
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|5
|7
|Assists
|11
|15
|Steals
|5
|13
|Blocks
|2
|9
|Turnovers
|17
|11
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
2
|B. Anderson G
|21.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|3.8 APG
|42.8 FG%
|
1
|V. Carey Jr. C
|18.6 PPG
|9.3 RPG
|0.5 APG
|61.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Anderson G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|V. Carey Jr. C
|19 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|34.0
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|31.6
|3PT FG%
|12.5
|
|
|44.4
|FT%
|81.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Anderson
|16
|2
|3
|5/15
|3/8
|3/6
|3
|36
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|J. Howard
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Z. Hunsaker
|6
|5
|2
|1/8
|1/5
|3/3
|1
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Choh
|5
|7
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|1/6
|4
|28
|0
|0
|5
|1
|6
|M. DeWolf
|4
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Carey Jr.
|19
|6
|3
|8/13
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|26
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|J. White
|9
|6
|0
|3/7
|0/2
|3/3
|2
|17
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|C. Stanley
|7
|3
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|20
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|J. Goldwire
|4
|5
|5
|1/3
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|32
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|J. Baker
|2
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. O'Connell
|14
|4
|0
|4/10
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|23
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|W. Moore Jr.
|10
|7
|3
|5/11
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|4
|0
|3
|3
|4
|M. Hurt
|8
|2
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. DeLaurier
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|J. Robinson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Buckmire
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Savarino
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Worthington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|38
|15
|30/68
|2/16
|13/16
|16
|200
|13
|9
|11
|14
|24
