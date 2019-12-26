Undefeated and No. 15-ranked San Diego State wraps up its non-conference slate on Saturday, hosting Cal Poly at Viejas Arena.

The Aztecs (12-0) are one of just three remaining unbeaten teams in college basketball, most recently adding to the perfect start on Dec. 21 with an 80-52 rout of Utah.

The blowout moved San Diego State eight games from matching the best start in program history: the 2010-11 team's 20-0 opening streak. That Aztecs squad, which featured current Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

As San Diego State nears the bulk of Mountain West Conference competition, the 2019-20 lineup is finding its identity -- and it is best defined through its versatility.

"We have a versatile group," San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher told reporters following the Utah win. "We can play inside out. Throw it to Nathan (Mensah), Yanni (Wetzell), Joel (Mensah) and Nolan (Narain) and Matt (Mitchell) is big and strong, so we can go inside. And then we can go outside with Malachi (Flynn), KJ (Feagin) and Jordan (Schakel)."

Offensively, the inside-out approach has helped facilitate San Diego State's outstanding 3-point shooting. The Aztecs are hitting 39.6 percent as a team from behind the arc, 14th-best in the country.

Flynn shooting 26 of 61 and Schakel shooting 26 of 54 lead the way.

"We've got a lot of shooters on the floor. Then when one person gets hot, it's contagious," Flynn said following the Utah win.

Flynn has also been one of college basketball's top distributors, averaging 5.3 assists per game with an assist rate of 32. That ranks No. 68 among all Division I players, per KenPom.com advanced metrics.

The Aztecs' offensive efficiency complements what has been the program's signature since Dutcher's predecessor and former colleague Steve Fisher led the team -- stifling defense.

San Diego State is holding opponents to 56.3 points per game, fifth-best in the country. For Cal Poly, a team that ranks No. 289 nationally in field-goal shooting inside the 3-point line, finding points against the rangy Aztecs will be a challenge.

The Mustangs (2-10) come into Viejas Arena amid a three-game losing skid, and have scored 37, 56 and 50 points in their losses over that stretch. In a 62-37 defeat Dec. 14 against San Diego State's Mountain West counterpart, Fresno State, Cal Poly scored just three field goals in the second half.

The Mustangs knocked off Siena on Dec. 7 for the first Division I win in coach John Smith's debut season. Junior Ballard scored 15 points in the win. At 12.4 points per game on the season, he is the only Mustang averaging in double-figures scoring.

Colby Rogers adds 8.7 points per game, primarily coming off the bench. He has also been Cal Poly's best 3-point shooter among those with at least one attempt per game, connecting on 37 percent from behind the arc.

As a team, the Mustangs are hitting 34.3 percent from long range. Their 46.1 percent shooting from inside the arc has been a greater concern, compounded by their struggles to rebound. Teams are beating Cal Poly on the boards, 359-427.

San Diego State holds a 471-373 rebounding edge on the season.

