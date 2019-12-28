NORL
Achiuwa, Quinones lead No. 9 Memphis past New Orleans 97-55

  • AP
  • Dec 28, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lester Quinones added 13 points as No. 9 Memphis built a first-half lead and easily beat New Orleans 97-55 on Saturday.

Quinones, who returned after missing the previous five games with a broken right hand, made all three of his 3-point shots as Memphis (11-1) extended its winning streak to nine. Tyler Harris finished with 11 points, while DJ Jeffries and Isaiah Maurice added 10 points each.

Troy Green led the Privateers with 22 points, while Bryson Robinson added 15 as New Orleans (4-8) lost its third straight. Robinson and Green, the Privateers leading scorers, were a combined 8 of 21 from the field.

That was part of New Orleans shooting 29% for the game, including 3 of 17 from 3-point range (17.6%)

While Memphis was able to shoot 52% for the game, including 12 of 23 from outside the arc, the downside was 27 Tiger turnovers after committing 28 in its last game against Jackson State.

BIG PICTURE

New Orleans: The Privateers suffered poor shooting in the first half, connecting on 25% overall and only 2 of 10 from outside the arc. New Orleans saw the game get completely out of hand midway through the first half as Memphis continued extending the lead.

Memphis: The Tigers took control early connecting on nine of their first 10 shots, including five straight from outside the arc. That pushed the Memphis lead to double-digits. The advantage resulted in a 51-24 halftime lead, allowing Memphis fans to switch their attention to the football team playing in the Cotton Bowl.

UP NEXT

New Orleans: Entertain Lamar on Thursday.

Memphis: Host Tulane on Monday in the American Athletic Conference opener.

Key Players
G. Gates
10 F
P. Achiuwa
55 F
27.3 Min. Per Game 27.3
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
0.9 Ast. Per Game 0.9
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
25.8 Field Goal % 48.5
Three Point % 28.6
66.7 Free Throw % 58.6
  Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax 30.0
  Rodney Carson Jr. missed jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Rodney Carson Jr. 44.0
  Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice 52.0
  Rodney Carson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
+ 3 Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax 1:20
  Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh 1:22
  Raquan Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:24
+ 2 Isaiah Maurice made layup, assist by Alex Lomax 1:36
  Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh 1:45
Team Stats
Points 55 97
Field Goals 16-56 (28.6%) 33-63 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 3-17 (17.6%) 12-23 (52.2%)
Free Throws 20-27 (74.1%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 30 47
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 18 30
Team 3 5
Assists 10 18
Steals 13 18
Blocks 5 11
Turnovers 27 27
Fouls 20 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Green G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
55
P. Achiuwa F
18 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo New Orleans 4-8 243155
home team logo 9 Memphis 11-1 514697
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo New Orleans 4-8 79.3 PPG 35.5 RPG 16.4 APG
home team logo 9 Memphis 11-1 78.8 PPG 45.5 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
3
T. Green G 13.5 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.5 APG 48.6 FG%
55
P. Achiuwa F 13.9 PPG 9.8 RPG 0.9 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Green G 22 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
55
P. Achiuwa F 18 PTS 10 REB 3 AST
28.6 FG% 52.4
17.6 3PT FG% 52.2
74.1 FT% 82.6
New Orleans
Starters
T. Green
B. Robinson
A. Freeman
J. Key
L. Berzat
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Green 22 5 3 5/12 1/3 11/12 4 34 3 1 5 2 3
B. Robinson 15 2 1 3/9 2/7 7/8 1 34 2 0 2 0 2
A. Freeman 9 6 0 4/8 0/2 1/5 4 30 3 1 4 3 3
J. Key 4 6 0 2/7 0/1 0/0 3 25 0 2 4 1 5
L. Berzat 2 2 4 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 24 2 1 5 0 2
Bench
R. Carson Jr.
C. Bohannon
J. Myers
G. Gates
R. Brown
B. Riek
D. Rosser
A. Haynes
L. Robinson III
K. Doughty
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Carson Jr. 3 2 0 1/6 0/2 1/2 1 10 0 0 0 1 1
C. Bohannon 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
J. Myers 0 3 0 0/4 0/0 0/0 4 19 2 0 3 1 2
G. Gates 0 1 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 17 0 0 4 1 0
R. Brown 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
B. Riek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rosser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Haynes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Robinson III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Doughty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 27 10 16/56 3/17 20/27 20 202 13 5 27 9 18
Memphis
Starters
P. Achiuwa
I. Maurice
D. Jeffries
B. Ellis
D. Baugh
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Achiuwa 18 10 3 7/13 0/0 4/4 3 25 2 3 3 2 8
I. Maurice 10 3 0 4/8 0/1 2/3 0 17 0 1 1 1 2
D. Jeffries 10 3 0 4/6 2/3 0/0 1 18 0 1 2 0 3
B. Ellis 6 4 4 2/9 2/5 0/0 2 23 2 0 3 2 2
D. Baugh 6 6 7 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 22 7 2 4 0 6
Bench
L. Quinones
T. Harris
A. Lomax
J. Hardaway
M. Dandridge
I. Stokes
L. Thomas
R. Boyce
J. Wiseman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Quinones 13 5 0 3/4 3/3 4/6 3 18 0 1 0 2 3
T. Harris 11 1 0 3/7 3/6 2/2 1 24 1 0 4 0 1
A. Lomax 9 2 4 3/4 1/1 2/2 4 22 1 0 1 0 2
J. Hardaway 7 4 0 2/6 1/4 2/2 3 14 1 1 3 3 1
M. Dandridge 7 4 0 3/4 0/0 1/2 5 16 4 2 6 2 2
I. Stokes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Boyce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wiseman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 97 42 18 33/63 12/23 19/23 23 199 18 11 27 12 30
