Achiuwa, Quinones lead No. 9 Memphis past New Orleans 97-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lester Quinones added 13 points as No. 9 Memphis built a first-half lead and easily beat New Orleans 97-55 on Saturday.
Quinones, who returned after missing the previous five games with a broken right hand, made all three of his 3-point shots as Memphis (11-1) extended its winning streak to nine. Tyler Harris finished with 11 points, while DJ Jeffries and Isaiah Maurice added 10 points each.
Troy Green led the Privateers with 22 points, while Bryson Robinson added 15 as New Orleans (4-8) lost its third straight. Robinson and Green, the Privateers leading scorers, were a combined 8 of 21 from the field.
That was part of New Orleans shooting 29% for the game, including 3 of 17 from 3-point range (17.6%)
While Memphis was able to shoot 52% for the game, including 12 of 23 from outside the arc, the downside was 27 Tiger turnovers after committing 28 in its last game against Jackson State.
BIG PICTURE
New Orleans: The Privateers suffered poor shooting in the first half, connecting on 25% overall and only 2 of 10 from outside the arc. New Orleans saw the game get completely out of hand midway through the first half as Memphis continued extending the lead.
Memphis: The Tigers took control early connecting on nine of their first 10 shots, including five straight from outside the arc. That pushed the Memphis lead to double-digits. The advantage resulted in a 51-24 halftime lead, allowing Memphis fans to switch their attention to the football team playing in the Cotton Bowl.
UP NEXT
New Orleans: Entertain Lamar on Thursday.
Memphis: Host Tulane on Monday in the American Athletic Conference opener.
|27.3
|Min. Per Game
|27.3
|13.9
|Pts. Per Game
|13.9
|0.9
|Ast. Per Game
|0.9
|9.8
|Reb. Per Game
|9.8
|25.8
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|Three Point %
|28.6
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|58.6
|Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|30.0
|Rodney Carson Jr. missed jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Rodney Carson Jr.
|44.0
|Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|46.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice
|52.0
|Rodney Carson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|+ 3
|Tyler Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax
|1:20
|Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|1:22
|Raquan Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:24
|+ 2
|Isaiah Maurice made layup, assist by Alex Lomax
|1:36
|Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
|1:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|97
|Field Goals
|16-56 (28.6%)
|33-63 (52.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-17 (17.6%)
|12-23 (52.2%)
|Free Throws
|20-27 (74.1%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|47
|Offensive
|9
|12
|Defensive
|18
|30
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|13
|18
|Blocks
|5
|11
|Turnovers
|27
|27
|Fouls
|20
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|New Orleans 4-8
|79.3 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|16.4 APG
|9 Memphis 11-1
|78.8 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Green G
|13.5 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|2.5 APG
|48.6 FG%
|
55
|P. Achiuwa F
|13.9 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|0.9 APG
|47.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Green G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|P. Achiuwa F
|18 PTS
|10 REB
|3 AST
|
|28.6
|FG%
|52.4
|
|
|17.6
|3PT FG%
|52.2
|
|
|74.1
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Green
|22
|5
|3
|5/12
|1/3
|11/12
|4
|34
|3
|1
|5
|2
|3
|B. Robinson
|15
|2
|1
|3/9
|2/7
|7/8
|1
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Freeman
|9
|6
|0
|4/8
|0/2
|1/5
|4
|30
|3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|J. Key
|4
|6
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|2
|4
|1
|5
|L. Berzat
|2
|2
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|1
|5
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Green
|22
|5
|3
|5/12
|1/3
|11/12
|4
|34
|3
|1
|5
|2
|3
|B. Robinson
|15
|2
|1
|3/9
|2/7
|7/8
|1
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|A. Freeman
|9
|6
|0
|4/8
|0/2
|1/5
|4
|30
|3
|1
|4
|3
|3
|J. Key
|4
|6
|0
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|2
|4
|1
|5
|L. Berzat
|2
|2
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|24
|2
|1
|5
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Carson Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|1/6
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|C. Bohannon
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Myers
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|19
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|G. Gates
|0
|1
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|R. Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Riek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rosser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Haynes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Robinson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Doughty
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|27
|10
|16/56
|3/17
|20/27
|20
|202
|13
|5
|27
|9
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Achiuwa
|18
|10
|3
|7/13
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|25
|2
|3
|3
|2
|8
|I. Maurice
|10
|3
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D. Jeffries
|10
|3
|0
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|B. Ellis
|6
|4
|4
|2/9
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|23
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|D. Baugh
|6
|6
|7
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|22
|7
|2
|4
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Achiuwa
|18
|10
|3
|7/13
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|25
|2
|3
|3
|2
|8
|I. Maurice
|10
|3
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|2/3
|0
|17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|D. Jeffries
|10
|3
|0
|4/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|B. Ellis
|6
|4
|4
|2/9
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|23
|2
|0
|3
|2
|2
|D. Baugh
|6
|6
|7
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|22
|7
|2
|4
|0
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Quinones
|13
|5
|0
|3/4
|3/3
|4/6
|3
|18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|T. Harris
|11
|1
|0
|3/7
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|24
|1
|0
|4
|0
|1
|A. Lomax
|9
|2
|4
|3/4
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Hardaway
|7
|4
|0
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|14
|1
|1
|3
|3
|1
|M. Dandridge
|7
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|5
|16
|4
|2
|6
|2
|2
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wiseman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|97
|42
|18
|33/63
|12/23
|19/23
|23
|199
|18
|11
|27
|12
|30
